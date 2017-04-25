How To Make the Best Pumpkin Soup
Sometimes we pity the pumpkin. For all its potential, it's seen only as a means to eat pie. That's why we recently came up with a series of recipes that unlocks all the culinary levels you can achieve with this squash besides carving a Jack-O-Lantern. But if asked which recipe is our favorite, we would tell you it's this pumpkin soup.
But before you think we might be asking you to lug a whole pumpkin home from the grocery store and cut it up into several pieces, don't run away yet. You'll only need a can of puree, like the kind you might use for your favorite Thanksgiving desserts. Our favorite part of this recipe? Not only is it super easy, but you can also dress it up a zillion ways, making it the perfect big batch recipe to make on Sunday and eat throughout the week. Or a great choice for friends and family get-togethers where everyone can customize it to their liking with a toppings bar.
5 Ways To Change the Flavor Profile
Indian Pumpkin Soup
Substitute a couple of teaspoons of ground ginger and a teaspoon of ground cardamom in place of cumin. Then top with a dollop of plain yogurt in place of avocado cream and sausage.
Middle Eastern Pumpkin Soup
Substitute in a couple of teaspoons of ground cinnamon, a teaspoon of ground turmeric, and a teaspoon of star anise in place of cumin. Top with pomegranate seeds and red chile slices in place of avocado cream and sausage.
Southwestern Pumpkin Soup
Add two teaspoons of chipotle pepper to cumin and garlic. Top with queso, cotija cheese, and scallions instead of avocado cream and sausage.
French Pumpkin Soup
Substitute in a teaspoon or two fennel seeds in place of cumin. While hot in serving bowls, top with gruyere cheese in place of avocado cream and sausage.
BBQ Pumpkin Soup
Substitute two tablespoons of your favorite BBQ rub or seasoning blend in place of garlic and cumin. Top with crumbled pork rinds or chicharróns and a drizzle of hot sauce.