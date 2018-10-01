12 Fall Soup Recipes to Enjoy This Month

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 07, 2022
Credit: Southern Living

Some Southerners mourn the end of summer. And while we will miss warm sunny days on our beaches, there's a lot to look forward to with the season ahead. Holidays are gearing up, the weather is cooling off, and of course, it's football season. There's no better way to warm your family up on a chilly fall night than with a hearty fall soup. From the classics like minestrone soup to creative recipes like spicy pumpkin soup with avocado cream. Plus, plenty of these fall soup ideas can are slow-cooker recipes, so making dinner is easier than ever. These are the best soups for fall, with classic autumn flavors like butternut squash, pumpkin, and even pecan. And if you're looking for a new way to use Thanksgiving leftovers, these soups include tons of turkey options. We even cooked one up using leftover sweet potato casserole. If you want to go lighter for dinner, we've got healthy fall soups that don't sacrifice flavor and texture, like lemon chicken soup and navy bean and ham soup. These easy fall soups are the most satisfying dishes for cold nights. Celebrate and settle in with a comforting bowl of soup.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Save time by using store-bought rotisserie chicken for this one-pot recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sweet Potato Soup

Comforting fall flavors come together for this recipe that's ready in under an hour.

3 of 12

Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

This soup serves up big gumbo flavor without long gumbo time.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Ham-and-Bean Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup

Take a few minutes in the morning to throw the ingredients in your slow cooker, and dinner will be ready when you get home.

5 of 12

Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

We know chicken and wild rice pair well from our trusty chicken-and-wild rice casserole, and the addition of mushrooms makes this soup so flavorful.

6 of 12

Pecan Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Soup

This savory, creamy soup proves that pecans are more versatile than you thought.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Vidalia Onion Soup

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soup

Caramelized Vidalia onions are the star of this warm soup that's topped with melty, delicious cheese. We'll take this soup with a crunchy baguette for dipping.

8 of 12

Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

This hearty fall soup is on the table in just 45 minutes.

9 of 12

Navy Bean and Ham Soup

Credit: Photo: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Navy Bean and Ham Soup

This soup is the easiest slow-cooker recipe you can find.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Lemon Chicken Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup

This grownup chicken soup is as comforting as the original.

11 of 12

Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

You get all the flavor of a slow-cooked beef and vegetable soup in just 40 minutes with this recipe.

12 of 12

Creamy Turnip Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Turnip Soup

This smooth soup is topped with bacon and sautéed turnip greens for an added flavor and texture punch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells