12 Fall Soup Recipes to Enjoy This Month
Some Southerners mourn the end of summer. And while we will miss warm sunny days on our beaches, there's a lot to look forward to with the season ahead. Holidays are gearing up, the weather is cooling off, and of course, it's football season. There's no better way to warm your family up on a chilly fall night than with a hearty fall soup. From the classics like minestrone soup to creative recipes like spicy pumpkin soup with avocado cream. Plus, plenty of these fall soup ideas can are slow-cooker recipes, so making dinner is easier than ever. These are the best soups for fall, with classic autumn flavors like butternut squash, pumpkin, and even pecan. And if you're looking for a new way to use Thanksgiving leftovers, these soups include tons of turkey options. We even cooked one up using leftover sweet potato casserole. If you want to go lighter for dinner, we've got healthy fall soups that don't sacrifice flavor and texture, like lemon chicken soup and navy bean and ham soup. These easy fall soups are the most satisfying dishes for cold nights. Celebrate and settle in with a comforting bowl of soup.
Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
Save time by using store-bought rotisserie chicken for this one-pot recipe.
Sweet Potato Soup
Recipe: Sweet Potato Soup
Comforting fall flavors come together for this recipe that's ready in under an hour.
Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup
Recipe: Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup
This soup serves up big gumbo flavor without long gumbo time.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup
Take a few minutes in the morning to throw the ingredients in your slow cooker, and dinner will be ready when you get home.
Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms
Recipe: Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms
We know chicken and wild rice pair well from our trusty chicken-and-wild rice casserole, and the addition of mushrooms makes this soup so flavorful.
Pecan Soup
Recipe: Pecan Soup
This savory, creamy soup proves that pecans are more versatile than you thought.
Vidalia Onion Soup
Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soup
Caramelized Vidalia onions are the star of this warm soup that's topped with melty, delicious cheese. We'll take this soup with a crunchy baguette for dipping.
Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
This hearty fall soup is on the table in just 45 minutes.
Navy Bean and Ham Soup
Recipe: Navy Bean and Ham Soup
This soup is the easiest slow-cooker recipe you can find.
Lemon Chicken Soup
Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup
This grownup chicken soup is as comforting as the original.
Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
You get all the flavor of a slow-cooked beef and vegetable soup in just 40 minutes with this recipe.
Creamy Turnip Soup
Recipe: Creamy Turnip Soup
This smooth soup is topped with bacon and sautéed turnip greens for an added flavor and texture punch.