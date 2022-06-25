The Best Beach Sandwiches and Snacks

Break out the cooler, because beach season calls for entire days spread out in the sun, and that means packing enough portable snacks and sandwiches to fuel those long sun-soaked days. You'll want a variety of small bites, like snack mixes and dips, but also heartier fare like cold pasta salads and sandwiches to make a complete meal. One of our editors believes that no matter what you put between two slices of bread, it tastes better on the beach in the salty air, but there's also a strategy to a great beach meal. You'll want to pack items that hold up for hours on ice, like our BLT and snacks that require little or no refrigeration, like boiled peanuts or fruit skewers to maximize cooler space. For larger groups, a variety of dips and dip-able items, like summer veggies, chips, or crackers, are an easy way to feed tons of people with little effort. And don't forget dessert! Summer sweet tooths will love our Blackberry Oat Crumble bars or if cooler space allows, our Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles and Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches. These homemade alternatives to the ice cream truck favorites are a great way to cool off, just don't wait too long to serve these cold treats.