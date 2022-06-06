14 Sandwiches Perfect for Your Next Picnic

Sandwiches are a picnic basket essential. Easy to make and easier to eat (no utensils needed), they're the ultimate grab-and-go food for a picnic in the park or even just lunch in the backyard. They're a vehicle for the best summer produce, like tomatoes, and are endlessly customizable. Plus, they pair well with countless easy to pack snacks, like chips and cookies, and stack easily into coolers and baskets.

Sandwiches are convenient to make for a crowd, and many of these recipes use up leftovers or use store-bought shortcuts like rotisserie chicken, making them even more effortless. From classics like our SL BLT to creative new takes like our Open Face Tomato Sandwiches, there are plenty of delicious picnic sandwiches for when the next sunny day hits.