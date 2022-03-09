I Used My Cast-Iron Skillet as a Panini Press, and It's the Only Way I'll Be Making Paninis From Now On

The beauty of a cast-iron skillet is not a new concept to Southerners. I didn't truly understand the value of a cast-iron skillet in a Southern kitchen until my best friend gifted one to me for my sixteenth birthday – that's what I call true dedication to the art of cast-iron cooking. My trusty cast-iron pan made the journey with me from Virginia to Alabama when I moved after college, and has more than proved its worth as a staple in my kitchen.

From baking apple pies to frying bacon, I was already convinced there wasn't much I couldn't make in the kitchen with my cast-iron pan in tow. I recently learned from another editor that a cast-iron pan could be used as a makeshift panini press, and, of course, I had to put my cast-iron skillet to the test. The panini station at my university's dining hall was my go-to lunch station, so I was not about to pass the opportunity for replicating a hot and crispy sandwich in my own kitchen.

I searched the internet to learn how other people use their cast-iron pans as panini presses before I began my panini-making experiment. Spoiler alert: The result of my experiment was a compact and wonderfully crisp sandwich. After having tried this method a few times, here are my tips for how to press a panini with a skillet:

One cast iron pan is sufficient.

Some sources said to use two cast-iron pans: one on the burner cooking your sandwich and the other placed on top of your sandwich. Since I only have one cast-iron pan, I placed a non-stick pan on the burner, and it got the job done.

Allow the pan to heat up before adding your sandwich.

I waited to add my sandwich until I knew the pan was hot – about medium heat – since you'd typically wait for a panini press to heat up.

Additional weight on top of the cast iron skillet isn't necessary.

Online sources also suggested placing additional weight on top of the cast iron pan. I didn't find this necessary as my sandwich wasn't piled high. If your cast-iron is balanced properly on top of the sandwich, the gentle pressure should be enough to evenly toast the bottom slice of bread.

Be wary of oil.

I spread pesto on my sandwich to make a turkey caprese, and the oil from the pesto leaked onto the pan as the sandwich warmed. If you're not a fan of one side of your sandwich being less toasted due to an oil slick, just use a smaller amount of your condiment of choice when making your sandwich.

Heat each side of your sandwich for approximately 3 minutes.

If you allow your pan to heat up before adding your sandwich, each side of the sandwich only needs a small amount of time to toast.