Cool Salads for Hot Summer Nights
Every Southern cook needs a recipe box full of no-fail summer salad recipes. Invest in the box to ensure that you'll never be without a quick and refreshing recipe for a family-favorite salad. Sometimes you just can't get behind the grill. Sometimes you just need a great salad. We're with you. We have more than a few ideas for your summer salad-making exploits, and these recipes are guaranteed to please. These are easy salads with fresh flavors and crisp textures that you can whip up in a flash. They'll feed a crowd, from meat-lovers to vegetarians and every appetite in between. Try our Avocado Fruit Salad for an utterly fresh take on a classic fruit salad. Mix up our fan-favorite Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad for a super easy dish that will please at dinner time, at a shower, or at a neighborhood potluck. From wedge salads and shrimp salads to pasta salads and fruit salads, there is truly a recipe here for every palette. These simple summer salads won't let you down. They're tried and true—and oh-so cool and refreshing. So keep scrolling, and find your new favorite salad recipe for every hot summer night this season.
Spinach-and-Romaine Salad with Cucumbers, Radishes, and Creamy Mint Dressing
We can't think of a more refreshing combination than crisp cucumbers, crunchy radishes, and fresh mint.
Crab Salad with Peaches and Avocados
This recipe is best served seaside, but close your eyes, take a bite, and you have the next best thing. This rich salad is the trifecta of cool, summery flavor. You'll want to eat this crab, peach, and avocado salad every weekend.
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Put a bowl of this salad in the middle of the table, and it will be gone in no time. The sweet strawberries and crunchy pecans are irresistible.
Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
Feed the whole family with this crowd-pleasing pasta salad—filled with squash, zucchini, and nectarines—that's perfect for a sweltering summer night.
Chopped Salad with Steak
Chop your way to a family-favorite summer meal with this fantastic, steak-studded salad.
Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
This salad is an ideal complement to any summer meal. It's utterly refreshing, and it pairs well with all flavor profiles.
Tomato-and-Fruit Salad
Add your favorite fruits, and personalize this salad to your heart's content.
Marinated Shrimp Salad with Avocado
Marinate shrimp in a delectable citrus vinaigrette to jump-start your dinner prep. Cover and chill, and then break out the rest of your ingredients once dinnertime rolls around.
BLT Salad
This BLT Salad can't be beat. Toast your croutons ahead of time to make your prep even easier.
Avocado Fruit Salad
Summer's favorite fruit plays well with others. Combine creamy avocado with orange, grapefruit, cantaloupe, mint, and lime juice for a tropical blend that will have you dreaming of the coast.
Chicken and White Bean Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette
When in doubt, add a splash of citrus vinaigrette. This salad is destined to be a new family favorite.
Georgia Shrimp and Radish Salad
The oft-neglected radish gets a boost when paired with juicy shrimp in this quick and easy, 20-minute salad.
Spinach Salad with Honey Dressing and Honeyed Pecans
Send spinach to the top of the most-requested list with the help of this delicious, fruit-filled summer salad recipe.
Strawberry-Tomato Salad
Strawberries and tomatoes. They're delicious together. Trust us. This unlikely pair will become your new go-to summer salad duo.
Citrus Salad with Spiced Honey
Add all of your favorite spices and citrus slices into this bright salad recipe (kumquats, limes, and peppercorns included!).
Field Pea and Pasta Salad
Fresh summer veggies elevate this simple (but oh-so-flavorful) farfalle pasta salad.
Melon and Crispy Prosciutto Salad
The crisp, juicy melon in this salad helps create a substantial, satisfying dish that's just sweet enough.
Mixed Fruit Chicken Salad
Take a classic chicken salad to the next level with the addition of juicy fruits and crunchy pecans.
Snappy Pea-and-Herb Salad
This fan-favorite recipe of snappy peas embellished with basil, mint, and parsley will turn any frown upside down.
Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Take advantage of fresh summer produce by mixing up this bright, juicy salad. The flavorful vinaigrette elevates mere vegetables to works of culinary art.
Melon-and-Mozzarella Salad
Perfectly refreshing for a hot night, this salad is the hit of every summertime party.
Watermelon, Mâche, and Pecan Salad
Put your watermelon to good use in this incredible salad. It's not just a cool salad for a hot, summer night. It's a revelation.
Cranberry-Nectarine Salad
You can thank crunchy ramen noodles, tangy cranberries, and sweet nectarines for the fantastic textures and flavors of this popular salad.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Mix up this pasta salad, let it chill, and there you have it! You have a ready-made meal for dinnertime all summer long.
Shrimp-and-Pasta Salad
This light salad won't overwhelm you when the temps rise and rise.
Berry Delicious Summer Salad
Claim: You can never have too many berries. Evidence: This berry-packed summer salad. We made it with blueberries, but you can throw in all your favorite juicy, summery berries.
Shrimp and Pesto-Rice Salad
Make this salad ahead of time and serve it chilled for a refreshing summer take on a coastal favorite.
Watermelon "Steak" Salad
No cook, no problem! This hearty salad substitutes a slice of juicy watermelon for a slab of steak.
Strawberry Fields Salad
It's going to be strawberry fields forever once you have a bite of this delicious salad.
Green Machine Salad
If you want a salad with all of the flavor and none of the heavy lifting, try this light, tasty mix of apples, asparagus, green onions, and cabbage.
Tipsy Red-and-Yellow Watermelon Salad
This cheery fruit salad mix is as delicious as it is summery and vibrant.
Sugar Snap-Snow Pea Salad
Get your greens—and then some—in this utterly crisp and refreshing, pea-filled salad.
Dixie Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli
This is a salad that can serve as a main, no problem. Toss all of the ingredients together for a hearty dish that will have everyone asking for seconds.