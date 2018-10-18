35 Vintage Church Cookbook Salads That Deserve to be Praised

A church cookbook combines two steadfast pillars of every Southern congregation: fellowship and food. When a group of church members puts together a collection of recipes, it's not about putting on a show. It's not about macarons, croissants, or coq au vin. It's about binding comfort and community into a spiral notebook of dependable, no-fuss recipes every Southerner should have at her disposal. Think classic dishes like hashbrown casserole, chicken bog, and tamale pie.

In every church cookbook, you'll find more than a few cold salad recipes tucked into the pages, and the selection makes it instantly apparent that Southerners use the term "salad" quite fast and loose. Whether crisp or creamy, garden-fresh or gelatinous, church cookbook salads are as faithful as it gets. Many use pre-packaged ingredients, like Duke's mayo and Miracle Whip, with wild abandon; while some are more sweet than savory. One thing's for certain: Church salads are definitely worth praising. Check out these classic salad recipes that deserve to be served forever.