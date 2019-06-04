3 Easy Snack Recipes To Make with a Ranch Seasoning Packet
"Easiest ever" is a big claim, and we stand by it. These snackable apps couldn't be easier to throw together. They're perfect for parties, and they're the simplest big-batch snacks we've ever encountered. Simple and delicious? It's possible, we promise. These three recipes are all variations on seasoned and herbed crackers, and their spice blends are, in a word, addictive. These recipes all use a packet (or two) of ranch dressing mix, and they start with store-bought crackers—cheese crackers, saltine crackers, or oyster crackers. Prep them, let them set, then pour them in an assortment of pretty bowls, and invite your guests to dig in. They'll be returning for seconds and asking for your recipes before the party's over.
With each of these recipes, you don't have to bake them, though the crackers are all somehow even more delicious when toasty. So bake them or not, they're tasty either way. Without further ado—get to snacking!
Fire Crackers
Number one on any easy snack list is always a version fire crackers. They're spicy (explosive, even), and it's impossible to eat just one. The recipe starts with saltine crackers and a blend of spices you have on hand in your pantry: garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and ranch dressing mix, plus some olive oil to help the spices adhere to the crackers. You'll want to keep the fire extinguisher handy with these—or at least a pitcher of sweet tea.
Get the Recipe: Alabama Fire Crackers
Crack Crackers
Next on the easy app roster is this recipe for Crack Crackers, a snack Elizabeth Heiskell shares in her cookbook What Can I Bring? Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up. The recipe calls for five ingredients (five!) and starts with Cheddar cheese crackers (such as Cheez-Its). Add in olive oil, dried dill, garlic powder, and—you guessed it—ranch dressing mix, and you'll be on your way to a show-stealing party snack.
Get the Recipe: Crack Crackers
Seasoned Oyster Crackers
The third of our easiest-ever apps is a seasoned oyster crackers recipe. This one starts with a bag of plain oyster crackers and adds a craveable spice blend of dried dill, lemon pepper, and garlic powder. (And a packet of ranch dressing mix, of course.) It's a snack that's full of zing and zip, and it's just plain perfect.
Get the Recipe: Seasoned Oyster Crackers
If crackers aren't your thing, go retro and make a showstopper of an aspic with your ranch dressing mix. (We'll be using up those ranch dressing mix packets in no time.)
WATCH: Fire Crackers
What are your favorite recipes to make with a packet of ranch dressing mix? Will you make any of these easy apps this summer?