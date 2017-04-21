7 Spring Quiche Recipes to Celebrate the Season

If you love eggs, love cheese, and love a quick and easy main you are going to love these recipes. We have something for everyone in this collection. Our Asparagus Quiche shows off the season's best produce while Sausage-and-Grits Quiche is a hearty Southern favorite. If you're looking for a classic, behold Quiche Lorraine. It's cheesy, salty, and just plain delicious. Caramelized Onion Quiche is the perfect accompaniment for a salad of spring greens. If you're looking for ways to use up some of your leftovers, throw leftover ham into our Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche. Of course, the beauty in quiche is its adaptability. You can mix in any of your favorite ingredients to make your own creation. Just consult one of our recipes to ensure you get the eggs and dairy ratio correct or else you run the risk of having a runny quiche, which is never a good situation.