7 Spring Quiche Recipes to Celebrate the Season
If you love eggs, love cheese, and love a quick and easy main you are going to love these recipes. We have something for everyone in this collection. Our Asparagus Quiche shows off the season's best produce while Sausage-and-Grits Quiche is a hearty Southern favorite. If you're looking for a classic, behold Quiche Lorraine. It's cheesy, salty, and just plain delicious. Caramelized Onion Quiche is the perfect accompaniment for a salad of spring greens. If you're looking for ways to use up some of your leftovers, throw leftover ham into our Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche. Of course, the beauty in quiche is its adaptability. You can mix in any of your favorite ingredients to make your own creation. Just consult one of our recipes to ensure you get the eggs and dairy ratio correct or else you run the risk of having a runny quiche, which is never a good situation.
Caramelized Onion Quiche
A medley of herbs (including unexpected fresh mint) give a fresh take on quiche.
Quiche Lorraine
You're going to love the cheesy, salty combo of bacon and Swiss cheese in this fan-favorite quiche recipe.
Sausage-and-Grits Quiche
Impress your brunch company with this clever, simple spin on a traditional quiche.
Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
A fluted tart pan makes this store-bought crust extra special.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
Consider this crustless quiche recipe your base with plenty of room for delicious riffs.
Asparagus Quiche
While it may look fancy, this Asparagus Quiche is made with store-bought pie crusts, which saves you precious time in the kitchen.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
In this crowd-pleasing recipe, we replaced the usual pastry shell with a golden crust made from shredded potatoes and bacon.