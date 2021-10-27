Potlucks

Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe

Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers Recipe

We love any recipe that revolves around bacon.

Picnic Egg Salad Recipe

It wouldn't be summer in the South without a go-to egg salad.

Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole Recipe

We turned the classic Hot Brown sandwich from Louisville into a tasty casserole.

Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket Recipe

You love to drink cola and bourbon—why not cook with them?

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

In the South, we know that mac and cheese is worthy of the Thanksgiving table.

Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette Recipe

This Instagram-worthy salad will look like it took more effort than it did, but you can keep that to yourself.

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream Recipe

Why choose between carrot cake and coconut cake when both flavors work so well together?

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad Recipe

Replace the usual creamy potato salad dressing with this lively lemon-dill vinaigrette.

Brussels Sprout-and-Leek Slaw with Bacon and Pecans Recipe

We're in full support of any dish that uses fresh veggies…and bacon.

Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad

Tender cooked beets add color and sweet flavor to your usual potato salad.

Grilled Potato Salad Recipe

The unspoken rule at Tulsa Oklahoma's Burn Co BBQ is that everything must touch the fire.
Crowd-pleasing Casseroles Perfect for Church Potlucks
Mama-approved.
55 Grilling Recipes for an All-Star Barbecue
Focused on developing big flavor rather than achieving perfection, grilling is an art all its own.
What Can I Bring? The Best Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes

You might not be hosting the holiday but the pressure is still on. Show up to the Thanksgiving feast with one of these foolproof dishes.

Comforting Casseroles Perfect for the Church Christmas Potluck

These dishes are special–and spectacular.

The Elegant Easter Potluck

Want to plan an everyone-pitches-in-meal that still looks stunning? Here's how
