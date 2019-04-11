Recipes Inspired by Our Favorite Books

"How they removed the covers of the dishes, and found rich, hot, tasty soup, and sandwiches and muffins enough for both of them. The tea was so delicious that it was not necessary to pretend that it was anything but tea."

Recipe: Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

In A Little Princess, Sara Crewe and her friend Becky awake to a feast, a mysterious banquet of delicious foods and treats, that appears in their quarters at Miss Minchin's boarding school—a moment of joy during a period of strife for the two young girls.