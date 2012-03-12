The Best Hostess Gifts Ideas To Show Your Gratitude
From a young age, our mothers taught us the value of Southern hospitality. Whether it's sending a thank you note to a grandparent for a birthday gift or keeping our elbows off the table, our Southern manners are encouraged from the beginning. So, it's only natural that when we go into another's home for a dinner, a party, or even an overnight stay, that we choose to bring a host or hostess gift. A thoughtful gift shows our friends and family that we appreciate them opening their homes to visitors.
Whether you are looking for food hostess gift ideas or host gifts that a couple would enjoy, we've pulled together our best hostess gift ideas in a wide range of categories. Host and hostess gifts don't need to be expensive or elaborate; some of the most thoughtful gift ideas are under $25, which you'll find as some of our top picks. These gifts—everything from charming serving pieces to tasty boxes of chocolate to fun board games—will be loved by any hostess.
Sweet Water Decor Thank You Candle
BUY IT: $20; amazon.com
Essential oils, a soy wax blend, and 100% cotton wick help this candle (with notes of sugared fruits) burn cleanly and evenly.
Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge Journal
BUY IT: $9.99; target.com
We all need somewhere to jot down to-dos, and this cute notepad is just the right spot.
Custom Monogram Return Address Stamp
BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com
The best thing about this personalized gift is that it comes with free monogramming.
Capri Blue Room Spray
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
Any hostess will love being able to instantly fill her home with Capri Blue's iconic Volcano scent.
Winesulator Wine Canteen
BUY IT: $34.99; brumate.com
Brumate's Winesulator will keep a full bottle of wine chilled for hours.
How to Cook Without a Book
BUY IT: $22.49; amazon.com
The updated version of the classic cookbook aims to help readers learn the techniques and variations needed to be able to cook without looking at a book.
A Toast to the Host Wine Hang Tag
BUY IT: from $8 for 6; etsy.com
Keep some of these personalized wine tags on hand so you'll always be prepared, even at the last minute.
Southern Living Mango Wood Large Trivet
BUY IT: $24; dillards.com
Help your hostess protect her countertops and table in style with this decorative trivet.
Wickman Candle Accessories Gift Set
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
A candle-loving hostess will appreciate this gift set so she can care for and prolong the life of her favorite scents.
Williams Sonoma Lavender Cedarwood Guest Set
BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com
This trio of a votive, hand soap, and hand lotion will be a welcome addition to any guest bathroom.
The Mini Bar: 100 Essential Cocktail Recipes
BUY IT: $16.90; amazon.com
Organized by the base ingredient, eight small books share 100 classic cocktail recipes any hostess will love having on hand. Included bases are whisky, rum, gin, vodka, tequila, champagne, sherry, and amaro.
Marian Cake Knife
BUY IT: $22; anthropologie.com
This charming knife is best served along with your favorite cake. Be sure to include a recipe card as the perfect finishing touch.
Clover Honey Tea Spoons
BUY IT: $14.98; amazon.com
Pair with a delicious herbal tea so the hostess can relax after the party is over.
Simply Chocolate Thank You Personalized Box
BUY IT: $36.99; 1800flowers.com
We'd like to argue that the next best thing to giving your hostess a homemade dessert is a box of chocolates. Inside, you'll find a mix of dark chocolates, milk chocolates, brittles, and caramels.
Vino Marker Metallic Wine Glass Pens
BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com
These glass markers can be used on wine bottles, wine glasses, mason jars, and the list goes on.
Mark and Graham Italian Washed Linen Coasters, Set of Four
BUY IT: $35; markandgraham.com
Linen coasters can be both practical and personal. You can get them monogrammed and choose a color you know will match the décor of your hostess's home.
Le Creuset Pie Bird
BUY IT: $15; lecreuset.com
We think it's time to bring this old-fashioned tool back to the kitchen to help bake the perfect pie.
Totally Bamboo Pineapple Serving Board
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
A charming pineapple-shaped cutting board serves double-duty as an adorable serving plate for party appetizers.
Tocca Crema Veloce Travel Lotion Trio
BUY IT: $22; nordstrom.com
These luxurious hand creams come in sets of three so she can keep one in her purse, one on her vanity, and one in the kitchen.
Clear Beaded Glass Cake Stand
BUY IT: $12.99-$14.99; worldmarket.com
A pretty cake plate will serve as the best place to showcase her finest confectionaries.
Acacia Wood 3-Piece Cheese Tool Set
BUY IT: $12; dillards.com
Every hostess needs a beautiful cheese serving set.
Mud Pie Dip Bowl Set
BUY IT: $18.95; amazon.com
Because it's not a party unless there's at least one dip involved.
Mark and Graham Ceramic Catchall
BUY IT: from $25; markandgraham.com
A monogrammed catchall is a gender-neutral gift that anyone can use for keys, jewelry, and other odds and ends.
Flared Wine Decanter
BUY IT: $19.99; worldmarket.com
Serving wine just got prettier.
Pasta Cutter
BUY IT: $8; surlatable.com
Just like Mom's—except smaller. A mini (13" x 1 1/2") beechwood rolling pin that'll cut fresh sheets of pasta dough into tender strands of her favorite noodle. Choose between spaghetti, fettuccine, or tagliatelle.