The Best Hostess Gifts Ideas To Show Your Gratitude

By Southern Living Editors Updated October 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Anthropologie

From a young age, our mothers taught us the value of Southern hospitality. Whether it's sending a thank you note to a grandparent for a birthday gift or keeping our elbows off the table, our Southern manners are encouraged from the beginning. So, it's only natural that when we go into another's home for a dinner, a party, or even an overnight stay, that we choose to bring a host or hostess gift. A thoughtful gift shows our friends and family that we appreciate them opening their homes to visitors.

Whether you are looking for food hostess gift ideas or host gifts that a couple would enjoy, we've pulled together our best hostess gift ideas in a wide range of categories. Host and hostess gifts don't need to be expensive or elaborate; some of the most thoughtful gift ideas are under $25, which you'll find as some of our top picks. These gifts—everything from charming serving pieces to tasty boxes of chocolate to fun board games—will be loved by any hostess. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Sweet Water Decor Thank You Candle

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $20; amazon.com

Essential oils, a soy wax blend, and 100% cotton wick help this candle (with notes of sugared fruits) burn cleanly and evenly. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge Journal

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $9.99; target.com

We all need somewhere to jot down to-dos, and this cute notepad is just the right spot.

3 of 25

Custom Monogram Return Address Stamp

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com

The best thing about this personalized gift is that it comes with free monogramming.

Advertisement

4 of 25

Capri Blue Room Spray

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

Any hostess will love being able to instantly fill her home with Capri Blue's iconic Volcano scent. 
 

5 of 25

Winesulator Wine Canteen

Credit: Brumate

BUY IT: $34.99; brumate.com

Brumate's Winesulator will keep a full bottle of wine chilled for hours. 

6 of 25

How to Cook Without a Book

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $22.49; amazon.com

The updated version of the classic cookbook aims to help readers learn the techniques and variations needed to be able to cook without looking at a book.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

A Toast to the Host Wine Hang Tag

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $8 for 6; etsy.com

Keep some of these personalized wine tags on hand so you'll always be prepared, even at the last minute. 

8 of 25

Southern Living Mango Wood Large Trivet

BUY IT: $24; dillards.com

Help your hostess protect her countertops and table in style with this decorative trivet. 

 

9 of 25

Wickman Candle Accessories Gift Set

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

A candle-loving hostess will appreciate this gift set so she can care for and prolong the life of her favorite scents. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Williams Sonoma Lavender Cedarwood Guest Set

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

This trio of a votive, hand soap, and hand lotion will be a welcome addition to any guest bathroom. 

 

11 of 25

The Mini Bar: 100 Essential Cocktail Recipes

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $16.90; amazon.com

Organized by the base ingredient, eight small books share 100 classic cocktail recipes any hostess will love having on hand. Included bases are whisky, rum, gin, vodka, tequila, champagne, sherry, and amaro.

12 of 25

Marian Cake Knife

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $22; anthropologie.com

This charming knife is best served along with your favorite cake. Be sure to include a recipe card as the perfect finishing touch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Clover Honey Tea Spoons

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $14.98; amazon.com

Pair with a delicious herbal tea so the hostess can relax after the party is over. 

14 of 25

Simply Chocolate Thank You Personalized Box

Credit: 1-800-Flowers

BUY IT: $36.99; 1800flowers.com

We'd like to argue that the next best thing to giving your hostess a homemade dessert is a box of chocolates. Inside, you'll find a mix of dark chocolates, milk chocolates, brittles, and caramels.

15 of 25

Vino Marker Metallic Wine Glass Pens

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com
These glass markers can be used on wine bottles, wine glasses, mason jars, and the list goes on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Mark and Graham Italian Washed Linen Coasters, Set of Four

Credit: Mark and Graham

BUY IT: $35;  markandgraham.com

Linen coasters can be both practical and personal. You can get them monogrammed and choose a color you know will match the décor of your hostess's home.

17 of 25

Le Creuset Pie Bird

Credit: Le Creuset

BUY IT: $15; lecreuset.com

We think it's time to bring this old-fashioned tool back to the kitchen to help bake the perfect pie. 

18 of 25

Totally Bamboo Pineapple Serving Board

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com

A charming pineapple-shaped cutting board serves double-duty as an adorable serving plate for party appetizers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Tocca Crema Veloce Travel Lotion Trio

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $22; nordstrom.com

These luxurious hand creams come in sets of three so she can keep one in her purse, one on her vanity, and one in the kitchen.

20 of 25

Clear Beaded Glass Cake Stand

Credit: World Market

BUY IT: $12.99-$14.99; worldmarket.com

A pretty cake plate will serve as the best place to showcase her finest confectionaries.

21 of 25

Acacia Wood 3-Piece Cheese Tool Set

Credit: Dillard's

BUY IT: $12; dillards.com

Every hostess needs a beautiful cheese serving set. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Mud Pie Dip Bowl Set

Credit: Amaz

BUY IT: $18.95; amazon.com

Because it's not a party unless there's at least one dip involved.

23 of 25

Mark and Graham Ceramic Catchall

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $25; markandgraham.com

A monogrammed catchall is a gender-neutral gift that anyone can use for keys, jewelry, and other odds and ends.

24 of 25

Flared Wine Decanter

Credit: World Market

BUY IT: $19.99; worldmarket.com

Serving wine just got prettier. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Pasta Cutter

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel

BUY IT: $8; surlatable.com

Just like Mom's—except smaller. A mini (13" x 1 1/2") beechwood rolling pin that'll cut fresh sheets of pasta dough into tender strands of her favorite noodle. Choose between spaghetti, fettuccine, or tagliatelle.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors