The Best Hostess Gifts Ideas To Show Your Gratitude

From a young age, our mothers taught us the value of Southern hospitality. Whether it's sending a thank you note to a grandparent for a birthday gift or keeping our elbows off the table, our Southern manners are encouraged from the beginning. So, it's only natural that when we go into another's home for a dinner, a party, or even an overnight stay, that we choose to bring a host or hostess gift. A thoughtful gift shows our friends and family that we appreciate them opening their homes to visitors.

Whether you are looking for food hostess gift ideas or host gifts that a couple would enjoy, we've pulled together our best hostess gift ideas in a wide range of categories. Host and hostess gifts don't need to be expensive or elaborate; some of the most thoughtful gift ideas are under $25, which you'll find as some of our top picks. These gifts—everything from charming serving pieces to tasty boxes of chocolate to fun board games—will be loved by any hostess.