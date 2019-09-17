Cheer-Worthy Baked Dips for This Weekend's Tailgate
Whether you're planning a watch party at home or setting up the tent on campus this Saturday, your tailgate spread is always in need of a good dip. We all know a dip is a surefire way to hit-the-spot for a crowd of Southerners gearing up for an afternoon of football. Just as portable as they are easy to pull together, dips are a cinch to bake-and-take just about anywhere your alma mater pride takes you. From a flavorful jalapeño popper dip to a cheesy crab dip that tastes as though it's straight from the coast, these delicious dips will turn vegetables and chips into game day VIPs with just one dunk. Ready to bake a winning game day appetizer? Keep your eye on the ball and your tailgate spread top notch with one of our favorite baked dips that'll you want to make all season long.
Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles Recipe
This mouthwatering mixture of toasted garlic, mushrooms, green chiles, and cheese is sure to be the center of attention on your tailgate table.
Baked BLT Dip Recipe
Your favorite sandwich is reimagined in this irresistible baked appetizer.
Collard Dip Recipe
After 30 minutes in the oven, you may never think of collard greens the same way again. This Southern twist on a traditional hot spinach dip is bound to be your new favorite party food.
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Jalapeños, bacon, and pepper jack are the MVPs of this dip that will have your tailgate poppin' in no time!
Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip
Almost hearty enough to be a meal on its own, this flavorful combination is sure to fill the bellies of even the hungriest game day crowd.
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
Quick enough for an impromptu football watch party, this decadent crab appetizer has a savory, creamy base that will have guests going back for another bite.
Baked Tex-Mex Red Pepper Cheese Dip
This oh-so-craveable cheese dip with a Tex-Mex kick is so easy you just might find yourself making it every weekend, no football game necessary.
Hot Spinach-Artichoke Dip
There's a reason this tasty combination of cheese, lemon juice, and artichoke hearts is a game day go-to. As scrumptious as it is stress-free to pull together, this classic dip is sure to delight.
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
Bake a blend of cream cheese and goat cheese, then finish it off with red pepper jelly for a tasty treat that may not last longer than the first quarter.
Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip
If Texas Caviar was a baked dip, this would be it. This warm, creamy dish puts a comforting spin on a summertime classic, making it the perfect pairing for a brisk fall gathering.
Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
It wouldn't be a party without this Southern staple. Fair warning: You may have to remind your football fans not to double dip.
Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip
You can't go wrong with the original game day dip. This easy, one-pot dish is sure to be a crowd favorite.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
This nutty take on a traditional cheese dip brings the flavors of fall to your tailgate or backyard patio.
Caramel Apple Dip
A favorite for fall tailgates, this sugary twist on a cream cheese classic will hit the spot for apple lovers.