No-Cook Dip Recipes That'll Be the Star of Any Potluck
Allow us to introduce you to your favorite new dip recipes, because you don't have to turn on your stove or oven to serve them. These no-cook dip recipes are great to make when you need a homemade dish to serve or bring along to a party but may be short on time the day of the gathering. Most of these recipes can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until you're ready to serve. Just because these easy dip recipes don't require any cooking, doesn't mean they lack flavor. In fact, we bet your guests will be asking for the recipe after just one bite and they're sure to be surprised when you tell them how easy it was to make. From classic pimiento cheese to black-eyed pea hummus to a creamy crab dip and more, here are 10 of our best no-cook dip recipes you should make this summer.
Creamy Avocado Dip
You'll find both mayonnaise and sour cream on the ingredient list to give this avocado dip the ultimate creamy texture.
Basic Pimiento Cheese
If you're looking for a classic, no-frills pimiento cheese this recipe is what you need. Just make sure you hand shred the cheese for best results.
Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip
Parmesan cheese and fresh garlic will transform a bag of frozen peas into a bright, vibrant dip.
Texas Caviar
The earliest rendition of this classic dip recipe first appeared in the 1950s and it's still popular today. You simply stir together each of the ingredients, chill for two hours, and then it's ready to serve.
Orange-Basil Yogurt Dip
Once prepared, this dip can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Creamy Crab Dip
Old Bay seasoning gives this fresh seafood dip a taste of the Lowcountry.
White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese
Using aged sharp white Cheddar cheese and Dijon mustard give this pimiento cheese an extra punch of flavor.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Instead of chickpeas, this recipe uses canned black-eyed peas as the base for hummus. Smoked paprika gives the dip an extra pop of color and adds another layer of flavor.
Crunchy Summer Salsa
Cucumbers give this summery salsa an extra crunch in every bite.
Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
This recipe uses whipped cream cheese as a creamy base for a homemade cranberry-jalapeño salsa.