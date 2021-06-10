No-Cook Dip Recipes That'll Be the Star of Any Potluck

By Jenna Sims Updated September 02, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food styling: Torie Cox

Allow us to introduce you to your favorite new dip recipes, because you don't have to turn on your stove or oven to serve them. These no-cook dip recipes are great to make when you need a homemade dish to serve or bring along to a party but may be short on time the day of the gathering. Most of these recipes can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until you're ready to serve. Just because these easy dip recipes don't require any cooking, doesn't mean they lack flavor. In fact, we bet your guests will be asking for the recipe after just one bite and they're sure to be surprised when you tell them how easy it was to make. From classic pimiento cheese to black-eyed pea hummus to a creamy crab dip and more, here are 10 of our best no-cook dip recipes you should make this summer. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Creamy Avocado Dip

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

You'll find both mayonnaise and sour cream on the ingredient list to give this avocado dip the ultimate creamy texture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Basic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

If you're looking for a classic, no-frills pimiento cheese this recipe is what you need. Just make sure you hand shred the cheese for best results. 

3 of 10

Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip

Parmesan cheese and fresh garlic will transform a bag of frozen peas into a bright, vibrant dip. 

Advertisement

4 of 10

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

The earliest rendition of this classic dip recipe first appeared in the 1950s and it's still popular today. You simply stir together each of the ingredients, chill for two hours, and then it's ready to serve. 

5 of 10

Orange-Basil Yogurt Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Orange-Basil Yogurt Dip

Once prepared, this dip can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days. 

6 of 10

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

Old Bay seasoning gives this fresh seafood dip a taste of the Lowcountry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Using aged sharp white Cheddar cheese and Dijon mustard give this pimiento cheese an extra punch of flavor. 

8 of 10

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Instead of chickpeas, this recipe uses canned black-eyed peas as the base for hummus. Smoked paprika gives the dip an extra pop of color and adds another layer of flavor. 

9 of 10

Crunchy Summer Salsa

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Crunchy Summer Salsa

Cucumbers give this summery salsa an extra crunch in every bite. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

This recipe uses whipped cream cheese as a creamy base for a homemade cranberry-jalapeño salsa.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims