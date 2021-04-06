The Best Crab Dip Recipes To Make This Summer

By Sierra Guardiola Updated April 18, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

With summer comes some of our favorite seasonal ingredients. We use any excuse we can get to whip up a recipe with crab. The lump meat reminds us of warm days, sunny weather, and good company.

While crabmeat is a staple in so many of our summer meals like classic crab boil or crab cakes, one of our favorite ways to incorporate it is in irresistible crab dip. Guests won't be able to resist going back for more of these crab dip recipes at your next gathering. They're filling and delicious, and easy to whip up in big batches. They reheat and store well, so they're perfect for snacking on the next day if you have leftovers.

If you've never made one before, learning how to make crab dip is easy. Let these recipes acting as your guide for hot crab dips that will leave your crowd impressed.

Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

Adding cheese makes anything better, and this dip recipe is no exception. It just calls for fresh crab meat (jumbo lump crab or crab claw if you're on a budget) and three cheeses—plus cream cheese, mayo, and all the makings of a good dip. 

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

This recipe, inspired by crap dip from decades ago, is a wonderful appetizer, but don't underestimate its power to be in your main menu either.

Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

It doesn't get easier than a five-minute recipe. This one is packed with cheesy goodness, lots of spices, and sliced almonds for added crunch.

Crab Imperial

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crab Imperial

This crossover of a dip and hot casserole will make your crab-loving heart melt. Serve it as an appetizer with crackers or with a side salad for a main course.

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Artichokes, cream cheese, Old Bay seasoning, lemon, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese make this dip oh-so-good. Pro tip: Serve while it's warm.

Lump Crab Mornay

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay

Keep this creamy dip warm when it's ready to serve by placing it in a chafing dish of slow-cooker set on warm or low.

By Sierra Guardiola