How To Make Deviled Eggs Without Mayo
Just because you're Southern doesn't mean you have a spot in your refrigerator reserved exclusively for a jar of Duke's. Some people, bless their hearts, are not mayonnaise people. If you happen to be one of those people, I have good news: you can still enjoy deviled eggs. Yes, you heard right. That classic Southern delicacy can be made without mayonnaise!
You'll still need a creamy binder to make the egg yolk filling, but there are several options beyond the usual mayonnaise:
Plain Greek Yogurt
This breakfast staple is a good mayonnaise substitute because it's nice and thick. It's tangier than mayonnaise, which changes the flavor of the filling slightly. If your recipe calls for mustard, you may want to scale back a bit, or add it in gradually, tasting as you go. Go for full fat Greek yogurt, rather than fat-free or low-fat. It has a smoother, less chalky texture and more subtle flavor. You can also use plain regular yogurt (non-Greek) in place of mayonnaise, but it will have a thinner texture, which can make the filling a bit looser.
WATCH: How To Make Deviled Eggs
Sour Cream
Richer than Greek yogurt, but still nice and thick, sour cream is another good mayonnaise alternative in deviled egg filling. As with Greek yogurt, opt for full-fat sour cream and add mustard gradually to avoid making the filling too tangy.
Cream Cheese
This bagel topper is much thicker than mayonnaise, but some people think it makes an extra decadent deviled egg filling. Make sure the cream cheese is softened before you stir it into the egg yolks. Or place all of the filling ingredients in a food processor for the smoothest results.
Whether you've run out of mayonnaise or simply don't like it, these nontraditional deviled eggs are still delicious.