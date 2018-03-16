30 Old-Fashioned Southern Recipes You Should Learn How to Make

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 05, 2022


There are some dishes that every Southerner should know how to make. From cheese straws and biscuits to sweet tea and peach cobbler, these recipes are staples on our dinner tables. They're beloved classics that have been passed down through the generations. We learned these recipes from our mothers and grandmothers—just like they did.

If any of these dishes aren't already in your repertoire, bring out the blank recipe cards. There's nothing like mastering a new dish, trying it out on family and friends, and tweaking the recipe until you know it's finally perfect. Whether you're cooking for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion, these classic Southern dishes are bound to have a special place on the table and in your heart.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes

This hyper-Southern dish is so popular that there have been books and films dedicated to it.

Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuits

Recipe: Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit

When in doubt, whip up a batch of classic buttermilk biscuits. They're perfect perched on the edge of your dinner plate or served for dessert alongside a warm cobbler or a scoop of jam.

Classic Sweet Tea

Recipe: Classic Sweet Tea

If you arrive for a Southern-style meal, a glass of sweet tea is sure to be on offer.

Deviled Eggs

Recipe: Deviled Eggs

Every Southerner should have a deviled eggs recipe. Add your own flourishes, or borrow one of our recipes and make it your own. Any backyard barbecue, shower, or luncheon should have plenty of deviled eggs on the menu.

Pimiento Cheese

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

No matter the day or occasion, pimiento cheese is an easy choice.

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

You just can't have an elegant Southern luncheon or shower without an array of dainty tea sandwiches.

Skillet Cornbread

Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

The best way to make classic Southern cornbread? In a skillet—with browned butter. Hands down.

Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding

You can never have too many servings of this delicious dessert. It's just indulgent enough.

Southern Shrimp and Grits

Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits

You don't have to be on the Gulf Coast to enjoy shrimp and grits—but it sure helps.

Mama's Fried Chicken

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

Who knows fried chicken better than a Southern mama? We rest our case.

Classic Mint Julep

Recipe: Classic Mint Julep

Mint Juleps aren't just for the Derby. They're a refreshing cocktail choice for any and all hot summer days down South. 

Peach Cobbler

Recipe: Easy Peach Cobbler

Once peaches come into season in the summertime, you know that peach cobbler is soon to follow.

Chicken Pot Pie

Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

When a meal begins with a scoop of chicken pot pie—flaky on top and steaming inside—you know it's going to be one for the books.

Caramel Cake

Recipe: Caramel Cake

Every Southern baker needs an old-fashioned cake recipe for those occasions when they want to impress. This one does the trick. 

Chicken and Dumplings

Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings

Arguably the ultimate comfort food, this meal is a perennial cold-weather favorite.

17 of 30

Hummingbird Cake

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake

No Southern celebration is complete without a slice of heavenly Hummingbird Cake.

Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Every Southerner should have a good gumbo recipe at their fingertips. You know, just in case.

Pound Cake

Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake

No one says no to pound cake. This recipe is so popular, it's practically an heirloom.

20 of 30

Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Recipe: Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

If you have seafood on the table, you need a few hush puppies, too. Make a double batch of this recipe, because they'll disappear quickly.

Tee's Corn Pudding

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

It's not just for Thanksgiving. Corn pudding is welcome at any special occasion.

Southern-Style Collard Greens

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

When the weather turns cool, we know that the collards are soon to follow.

Key Lime Pie

Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Take a trip to breezy Key West with one bite of this classic Southern pie.

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Recipe: Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Two of our favorite things combine to create this comfort breakfast food.

Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

It'd be a shame to make it through autumn without running into a pecan pie or two. This skillet version is a "deadly" delicious variation.

Fried Okra

Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

How do you make your okra? Whether grilled, fried, or pickled, it is a classic of the highest order.

Cheese Straws

Recipe: Spicy Cheese Straws

These are the quickest thing to disappear in the house, at all times. Luckily, they're easy to make.

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

This dish goes from weeknight dinner to the holiday table, and that's true versatility.

Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

When barbecue is on the grill, potato salad needs to be on the table. It's practically a commandment.

Southern Barbecue

Recipe: Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

While every Southerner does barbecue differently, this is a great starter recipe for anyone new to the dish.

By Southern Living Editors