30 Old-Fashioned Southern Recipes You Should Learn How to Make
There are some dishes that every Southerner should know how to make. From cheese straws and biscuits to sweet tea and peach cobbler, these recipes are staples on our dinner tables. They're beloved classics that have been passed down through the generations. We learned these recipes from our mothers and grandmothers—just like they did.
If any of these dishes aren't already in your repertoire, bring out the blank recipe cards. There's nothing like mastering a new dish, trying it out on family and friends, and tweaking the recipe until you know it's finally perfect. Whether you're cooking for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion, these classic Southern dishes are bound to have a special place on the table and in your heart.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
Squash casserole is a staple dish found at meat-and-three diners and at church covered-dish suppers.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes
This hyper-Southern dish is so popular that there have been books and films dedicated to it.
Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe: Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit
When in doubt, whip up a batch of classic buttermilk biscuits. They're perfect perched on the edge of your dinner plate or served for dessert alongside a warm cobbler or a scoop of jam.
Classic Sweet Tea
Recipe: Classic Sweet Tea
If you arrive for a Southern-style meal, a glass of sweet tea is sure to be on offer.
Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Deviled Eggs
Every Southerner should have a deviled eggs recipe. Add your own flourishes, or borrow one of our recipes and make it your own. Any backyard barbecue, shower, or luncheon should have plenty of deviled eggs on the menu.
Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese
No matter the day or occasion, pimiento cheese is an easy choice.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches
You just can't have an elegant Southern luncheon or shower without an array of dainty tea sandwiches.
Skillet Cornbread
Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread
The best way to make classic Southern cornbread? In a skillet—with browned butter. Hands down.
Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding
You can never have too many servings of this delicious dessert. It's just indulgent enough.
Southern Shrimp and Grits
Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits
You don't have to be on the Gulf Coast to enjoy shrimp and grits—but it sure helps.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken
Who knows fried chicken better than a Southern mama? We rest our case.
Classic Mint Julep
Recipe: Classic Mint Julep
Mint Juleps aren't just for the Derby. They're a refreshing cocktail choice for any and all hot summer days down South.
Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Easy Peach Cobbler
Once peaches come into season in the summertime, you know that peach cobbler is soon to follow.
Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies
When a meal begins with a scoop of chicken pot pie—flaky on top and steaming inside—you know it's going to be one for the books.
Caramel Cake
Recipe: Caramel Cake
Every Southern baker needs an old-fashioned cake recipe for those occasions when they want to impress. This one does the trick.
Chicken and Dumplings
Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings
Arguably the ultimate comfort food, this meal is a perennial cold-weather favorite.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
No Southern celebration is complete without a slice of heavenly Hummingbird Cake.
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Every Southerner should have a good gumbo recipe at their fingertips. You know, just in case.
Pound Cake
Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake
No one says no to pound cake. This recipe is so popular, it's practically an heirloom.
Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies
Recipe: Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies
If you have seafood on the table, you need a few hush puppies, too. Make a double batch of this recipe, because they'll disappear quickly.
Tee's Corn Pudding
Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
It's not just for Thanksgiving. Corn pudding is welcome at any special occasion.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens
When the weather turns cool, we know that the collards are soon to follow.
Key Lime Pie
Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Take a trip to breezy Key West with one bite of this classic Southern pie.
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Recipe: Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Two of our favorite things combine to create this comfort breakfast food.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
It'd be a shame to make it through autumn without running into a pecan pie or two. This skillet version is a "deadly" delicious variation.
Fried Okra
Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
How do you make your okra? Whether grilled, fried, or pickled, it is a classic of the highest order.
Cheese Straws
Recipe: Spicy Cheese Straws
These are the quickest thing to disappear in the house, at all times. Luckily, they're easy to make.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
This dish goes from weeknight dinner to the holiday table, and that's true versatility.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
When barbecue is on the grill, potato salad needs to be on the table. It's practically a commandment.
Southern Barbecue
Recipe: Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches
While every Southerner does barbecue differently, this is a great starter recipe for anyone new to the dish.