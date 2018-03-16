30 Old-Fashioned Southern Recipes You Should Learn How to Make

There are some dishes that every Southerner should know how to make. From cheese straws and biscuits to sweet tea and peach cobbler, these recipes are staples on our dinner tables. They're beloved classics that have been passed down through the generations. We learned these recipes from our mothers and grandmothers—just like they did.

If any of these dishes aren't already in your repertoire, bring out the blank recipe cards. There's nothing like mastering a new dish, trying it out on family and friends, and tweaking the recipe until you know it's finally perfect. Whether you're cooking for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion, these classic Southern dishes are bound to have a special place on the table and in your heart.