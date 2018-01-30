Slow-Cooker Tomatillo Chicken Chili
Unexpected snow days in the South have spun our New Year cravings out of routine. I do not enjoy trekking across grocery store parking lots looking for fresh ingredients, nor do I seek to sacrifice my healthful, wholesome cooking resolutions for 2018 by relying on processed pantry and carb-heavy freezer foods.
However, with only five primary ingredients (most of which I keep on hand or properly stowed in my freezer), five show-stopping spices and garnishes, and five(-ish) hours in the slow cooker, I managed to make a delicious meal to satisfy my entire snow week. Not to mention, I am not typically a meal repeater—so, I'm sharing a winning recipe right here.
This healthy crowd-pleaser is perfect for a cozy family night in, a Super Bowl spread with friends and brews, or weekday meal prep if you're expecting to be snowed in or facing a week of never-ending errands.
Three minutes of prep—chopping a sweet potato consumes two of those three minutes—yields a bountiful bowl of enriching, Mexican-style chili. The bold tomatillo salsa brings out the savory and soothing flavors of braised chicken thighs and root vegetables.
A stewed chicken, tomatillo, sweet potato and pinto bean combination does qualify as a "chili" despite what some people might say. Last fall, I judged a Tennessee chili cook-off fundraiser with more than 30 entries (and, yes, that means 30 spoonfuls of chili). While the anonymous candidates were creative in their flavor profiles and presentations, the ingredients never managed to stray beyond ground beef, black beans, and tomatoes. Let my recipe inspire you to try a new twist this new year.
