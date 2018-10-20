The Best Ground Beef for Chili

Chili Season in the South is the time during the fall when fall weather arrives and football season starts, causing sudden cravings for big pots of chili. Like pumpkin spice latte season, but spicier.

If your favorite chili recipe calls for ground beef, choose the best kind and don't just reach for whatever is closest in the meat aisle. Different types of ground beef have different meat-to-fat ratios, depending on the meat trimmings used. Ground chuck (made from chuck roast trimmings) contains the most fat, typically 80 percent meat to 20 percent fat, so it cooks up juicy and rich. Ground sirloin (made from the loin) is much leaner, usually 90 percent meat to 10 percent fat. When cooked, ground sirloin is drier with a heartier texture.

How To Choose Ground Beef for Chili

You don't have to choose one type over the other. Southern Living Test Kitchen Director Robby Melvin recommends using a mix of ground chuck and ground sirloin when making chili. "It's the best of both worlds," he says. "You get a balanced lean-to-fat ratio from the chuck and the hearty, beefy leanness from the sirloin." Our West Texas Chili recipe calls for two pounds of ground chuck or venison, but you could easily make it with a pound of ground chuck and a pound of ground venison (or sirloin).

Because you're making chili, not spaghetti sauce, you want the meat to stand out. If your butcher will grind meat to order (or if you grind your meat at home), Melvin recommends coarsely ground beef for a heartier texture. "Coarsely ground beef has a presence that a chunky style of chili needs," he says.

What You Need To Make Chili

Classic chili recipes call for your choice of ground beef, beans, and a blend of seasonings. Tomato sauce and onions often make their way into most chilis, but there are several ways to customize chili to your preferences or add flavoring that will make it unique. Some additives include soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, beer or liquor, and cheeses.

Tips For Making Chili

Chili is a creative dish. Cooks can add their personal touch to basically every step, but there are a few tricks to help you along the way. First, prepare ingredients like browning the meat, draining your beans, and making your blend of spices. These details will help set your chili apart from others.

Next, make sure you leave enough time for the chili to simmer. Slow cookers are great for chilis because you can add your ingredients and let the meat tenderize.