60 Retro Casserole Recipes That Deserve To Be Celebrated

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated March 08, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree

Just a whiff of a retro recipe can instantly take you back years, even decades. That's certainly the case with a vintage-style casserole. The aroma of those creamy, cheesy, crunchy bakes isn't something we can forget, nor do we want to. So, like Mama, we keep on making them. No matter the occasion—congratulations and condolences, service and comfort—a casserole says the same thing: Here you go, honey, you deserve this. Those same easy casseroles also make up the bulk of our quick-fix, crowd-pleasing suppers, offering hearty deliciousness in a pinch.

Whether they're served at Sunday dinner or on the holiday sideboard, these vintage casserole recipes will always leave a Southern crowd full and happy. From our Cowboy Casserole to our Old-School Squash Casserole, these retro casserole recipes aren't going anywhere. (Thank goodness.)

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

There are few things that belong together as much as chicken and rice. Romeo and Juliet? Johnny and June? This recipe gets a special crunch from water chestnuts.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

At the center of any Southern spread, you'll find this beauty: a creamy, crunchy, cheesy, buttery casserole filled with bright yellow squash.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

We'd hate to mess with a good thing, and this old-school casserole is just that. From the frozen French-cut green beans to the crispy fried onion topping, it's a familiar sight on every supper table.

Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

This might be the original family-friendly casserole, but it's also one that even a fancy Frances will love. It's delightfully packed full with chicken, pasta, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese.

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Shrimp and grits itself is a well-loved vintage recipe, so a casserole of it must be vintage by proxy—and no less delicious, we assure you.

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

Don't be mislead by the term "new." This update on a tried-and-true classic still hits all of the creamy, cheesy, and crunchy notes of the original.

Scalloped Corn Casserole

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Scalloped Corn Casserole

We dare to call this dish timeless comfort food at its finest. Creamy corn, crisp crumb topping, and melty cheese just seal the deal.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Name any spread, and a broccoli-and-cheese casserole will fit right in, guaranteed. This version uses fresh broccoli and a mixture of sour cream and mayonnaise in lieu of cream of mushroom soup.

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Prep this crowd-pleasing family casserole over the weekend and pop it in the freezer until the night before you're ready to serve. Add a salad and garlic bread—and you're set!

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

In a sea of chicken casseroles, this spaghetti bake might be the ultimate crowd-pleaser. The old-school recipe transports us back to Mama's house on any typical Tuesday night.

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

Egg noodles, baked ham, and cream of mushroom soup make a tasty trio alongside veggies like broccoli, carrots, and asparagus. 

Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

This Southern breakfast staple is even more delicious in a casserole dish—and ready to fill up a hungry family on any morning. Using frozen biscuits saves so much extra time. 

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Is there a world where this classic dish doesn't belong on the list? Macaroni and cheese is our version of comfort in a casserole dish.

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Say hello to the fluffier version of cornbread. Spoon bread is an old Southern delicacy that we wish we'd see a whole lot more.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

How do you know this recipe is an old-fashioned friend? Hard-boiled eggs. You don't see those in the creamy filling as much anymore, do you?

Baked Ziti with Sausage

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage

They knew what they were doing when creating this perfect Italian casserole. The secret is in the sauce, literally, in this recipe: a tomato blend with ground sausage.

Okra and Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Okra and Rice Casserole

Deep-fried okra will always please, but the vegetable is more versatile than you might think. Soups, stews, and yes, casseroles all love it. Here, okra meets sweet corn, Cajun spices, and buttery garlic breadcrumbs. This is a recipe you'll want to pass down.

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole

Sloppy Joes really slather on the nostalgia. Let the childhood classic come back with a modern spin. This pasta bake version has that sweet-savory blend of sauce and ground beef you know and love.

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

This side dish doesn't only belong to the holiday season. With eight ingredients and very little hands-on time, the recipe shows that simple is sometimes better.

Cheeseburger Casserole

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole

Yep, we went there. Imagine all the makings of a fantastic cheeseburger in a casserole filling, before being topped with tater tots, bacon, and cheese. No patty-flipping required. 

Meatloaf Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Meatloaf Casserole

The hearty beef dinner we all know and love just got a baking dish-friendly makeover that tastes like a homey version of shepherd's pie. 

Cowboy Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cowboy Casserole

Any casserole topped with tater tots is a friend of ours, and this one is filled with a savory blend of beef, beans, corn, cheese, and chiles. 

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Nothing beats a full-fledged Tex-Mex casserole. Layers of corn tortillas, cheese, and chicken make this recipe an easy favorite of kids and adults alike.

Leftover Turkey Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Leftover Turkey Casserole

A casserole filled with holiday leftovers is as much a tradition as Mama's cornbread dressing. You can swap the turkey for any leftover bird you have on hand.

Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

This casserole is proof that a good thing can get better, thanks to the addition of the Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits. If there are leftover biscuits (though it's highly unlikely), you can serve them with some country ham, fall soups, or fresh fried chicken.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Is it Thanksgiving without this enticingly sweet side dish? It's the closest we'll get to allowing dessert served with dinner, and the marshmallow-topped recipe can be found at any Southern affair.

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

A casserole packed with cheap, easy ground beef is an important household staple. This layer-free tamale pie makes a homey, comforting meal packed with a filling of ground beef, cornmeal, tomato sauce, and corn that gets finished with a layer of gooey cheese.

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

We'll gladly accept this savory cobbler as our own. This comforting chicken casserole is always topped with fluffy homemade biscuits instead of piecrust.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

Pineapple what? We're making a case to bring back this unexpected Easter classic. (If your family doesn't already still make it.)

Creamed Greens Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamed Greens Casserole

We love our greens in the South, and this casserole makes good use of a whole pound of collards. Cream cheese, Fontina, some garlic, and breadcrumbs bind it all together.

Italian Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Italian Casserole

This vintage recipe came to us from a savvy reader in the 1990s, and it looks just like something Mama would whip up. With spaghetti noodles, Italian sausage, and cream of mushroom soup, it's hard to go wrong.

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole

This recipe is a delicious side dish, reimagined in casserole form. Don't worry—it's loaded down with all the good stuff like bacon, cheese, and sour cream.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Mama did always love a skillet casserole. It means one less dish to clean. This easy take gives a country makeover to chicken-and-rice casserole.

Baked Corn Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Baked Corn Casserole

You can't go wrong with this classic side dish casserole on the table—and this one starts with boxed corn muffin mix to keep things easy.

Extra-Easy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna

We know why this lasagna recipe is forever a reader favorite: It has only five ingredients. Five! When we say easy, we mean it.

Au Gratin Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Au Gratin Potato Casserole

This is a classic due as much to convenience as delectability. Because, at any given moment, we all have frozen hash browns, cream of mushroom soup, and cornflakes cereal in the kitchen.

Ham-and-Greens Pot Pie with Cornbread Crust

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Ham-and-Greens Pot Pie with Cornbread Crust

Here's why everyone should love this dish: cornbread, collard greens, black-eyed peas, and ham. It might be the most unabashedly Southern casserole in the bunch.

Tater Tot Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Tater tots are something we never grow too old to love. A tater tot casserole? Now that's just heaven. The star ingredients in this recipe are thick-cut bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and some hearty Tater Tots.

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

Give us a bag of frozen potatoes, and nine out of ten times, you'll see this creamy, cheesy, cornflake-topped concoction come out of the oven in an hour.

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

Our easy Spaghetti Casserole is the universal answer to "I don't know what to make for dinner." This slow-cooker version is even simpler than your usual recipe.

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie

Like we said, a skillet casserole is a forever favorite of Southern women. Pack your cast-iron skillet with veggies, chicken, and a creamy sauce, then slap a refrigerated crust over it to hold in that heavenly mixture.

Shepherd's Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's pie, a British favorite, holds the same comforting appeal to Southerners as meatloaf and mashed potatoes. This slow-cooker version of the casserole makes your life just a tad easier.

Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

The bacon-studded, cheesy biscuit topping is the coup de grace of this particular pot pie. The crowd-feeding, crowd-pleasing 9x13 casserole is one of our signature weeknight dishes.

Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Credit: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Whether using up leftover Thanksgiving turkey or picking up budget-friendly, lean tenderloins at the grocery store, making this turkey pot pie is just good business. The cranberry-pecan crust (which you don't have to cut into festive shapes) gives the smallest touch of sweetness.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Buffalo chicken has a loyal following for a reason. And now, it's a casserole. If you serve it with some veggies, like carrots, celery, and cucumber, it doubles as the most delicious dip.

Pimiento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

It's a match made in Southern heaven. Extra sharp Cheddar, meet pimiento peppers. The result is a rich casserole that's a little tangy, a little creamy, and a little crunchy thanks to the buttery Ritz cracker topping.

Macaroni Corn Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole

Macaroni and corn casseroles each shine well on their own, but combine the two and you've got a truly winning dish. Cheddar and Gruyère assure it's an exceptional, cheesy good time, while crumbled bacon and fresh corn kernels provide texture.

Christmas Morning Strata

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Christmas Morning Strata

This longtime reader favorite is the perfect baked egg casserole—flavored with sausage, Dijon, and all the cheese—to make ahead for any holiday morning.

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

If you want a sure winner on the dinner table, then the combination of chicken, bacon, and ranch won't steer you wrong. With a short ingredient list and easy prep, it'll quickly find its way onto your weekly meal rotation.

Cabbage Casserole

Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

Trade coleslaw for this warm, comforting dish and its crispy Parmesan breadcrumb topping. Cabbage and onions mingle with a little Worcestershire sauce for a barbecue flavor, so don't hesitate to serve this at the cookout.

Chicken-and-Cornbread Casserole

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Chicken-and-Cornbread Casserole

This riff on the traditional cornbread dressing adds some chicken for a hearty boost. Feel free to pick one up from the deli if you don't already have chopped chicken in the fridge.

Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

A good old-fashioned squash casserole that the kids are sure to love—take it from the grandmother whose dish inspired the recipe.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Mushrooms, garlic, and nutmeg guarantee that our Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole is full of flavor. As for the creamy factor, you'll need a little mayo, so pick a side. Are you team Duke's or Hellman's?

Blueberry Cornbread Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Blueberry Cornbread Casserole

Cornbread is a staple around these parts, so putting it in a casserole is a no-brainer. Dr. BBQ adds a sprinkle of fresh blueberries for a sweet twist.

Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole

We put Louisville's famous sandwich into a casserole dish, and the results are no less tasty.

Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

Cheese makes everything better, including classic grits. With two cups of Cheddar and a quarter cup of Parmesan, it'll be a good time.

Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

First published in Southern Living in 1990, it's easy to see why this casserole is a hit. It solves the question of what to do with all your leftovers, and is adaptable to whatever you have on hand.

Oyster Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

Our recipe for Oyster Casserole first graced the pages of Southern Living in 1967, but Southerners know it by many names. Oyster dressing, oyster pie, scalloped oysters, the list is as long as the variations. Some things stay the same, though, including the creamy sauce, oysters, and a crispy topping.

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

This grandma-approved casserole features a rich, filling, sausage and cheese mixture with plenty of black-eyed peas.