60 Retro Casserole Recipes That Deserve To Be Celebrated

Just a whiff of a retro recipe can instantly take you back years, even decades. That's certainly the case with a vintage-style casserole. The aroma of those creamy, cheesy, crunchy bakes isn't something we can forget, nor do we want to. So, like Mama, we keep on making them. No matter the occasion—congratulations and condolences, service and comfort—a casserole says the same thing: Here you go, honey, you deserve this. Those same easy casseroles also make up the bulk of our quick-fix, crowd-pleasing suppers, offering hearty deliciousness in a pinch.

Whether they're served at Sunday dinner or on the holiday sideboard, these vintage casserole recipes will always leave a Southern crowd full and happy. From our Cowboy Casserole to our Old-School Squash Casserole, these retro casserole recipes aren't going anywhere. (Thank goodness.)