68 Vegetable Casseroles the Whole Family Will Love

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

It's no secret: Southerners love casseroles. They're easy to make, oh-so-comforting, and usually come together in just one dish. Whether you're looking for a hearty meatless main or a beautiful side dish recipe, these vegetable casseroles are ready for the task. From potlucks and sick neighbors to new babies and weeknight dinners, there are countless times you'll need a trusty casserole. Each season brings with it a new bounty of fresh vegetables, and our vegetable casserole recipes showcase the best of them. From old-school classics like green bean casserole to newer recipes like Brussels sprouts and bacon casserole, these vegetable casserole recipes cover all the bases. We know it can be hard to get everyone at the table to eat his or her veggies, but that shouldn't be a problem with these delicious recipes.

These Vegetarian-Friendly Casseroles are Perfect for Meatless Monday

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Instead of the usual "cream-of" soups you find in Southern casseroles, this creamy casserole uses sour cream and mayo for a lower sodium hit.

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Crispy fried leeks are a much more elegant topper than our usual go-tos, and they taste amazing atop a classic green bean casserole.

Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Vegetarian lasagna? Yes, please! This is a hearty dinner perfect for a meatless Monday.

Okra and Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

This colorful summer casserole proves that okra doesn't have to be fried to be delicious.

Corn Pudding Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

No Southern sideboard is complete without corn pudding, and this version is more on the savory than sweet side.

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

We admit it: This cheesy casserole doesn't scream "veggies," but hey, potatoes are vegetables. And of course, it's delicious.

Squash Casserole

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Sarah-Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Julia Levy

You might never attend a Southern potluck that doesn't have a classic squash casserole on the table, and this recipe is extremely easy.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows, Pecans, and Cornflakes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Sweet potato casseroles in the South are just that—sweet, sweet, sweet.

Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

This lightened up casserole is a beautiful centerpiece for a summer luncheon.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Every last bit of this casserole is homemade (no cans of soup in site), and your family will taste the difference.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Showcase fresh-from-the-market produce in this triple-veggie casserole that's so comforting.

French Onion Soup Casserole

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

If you thought French onion soup couldn't get any more comforting, wait until you try it in casserole form.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Start a new holiday tradition with this easy dish that highlights the best of bacon and Brussels sprouts.

Wild Rice-and-Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

This casserole can be made a few days in advance to help you with prep.

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

This classic corn pudding recipe is a reader favorite year after year.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Instead of our usual marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole, we tried this delicious savory version, and we've officially switched over.

Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Every kid at the dinner table will eat his or her vegetables with this playful casserole on the lineup.

Au Gratin Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

This incredibly easy recipe starts with a bag of frozen hash browns for the nights when you don't have the time or patience for complicated recipes.

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

This stuffed-to-the-brim vintage casserole recipe is one worth resurrecting.

Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Not many things would taste worse after adding pimiento cheese, including our new favorite way to enjoy creamed spinach.

Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Made with no-boil noodles, this veggie lasagna is the easiest, heartiest meatless Monday recipe yet.

Fresh Corn Spoonbread

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

This old-school recipe deserves to be brought back.

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Brussels sprouts and bacon are a delicious pair, and they add so much new flavor to the green bean casserole your kids might be tired of eating.

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

This fun twist on a traditional sweet potato casserole has all the brown sugar goodness you love.

Home-style Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Lighten up your heavy, "cream-of" laden recipe with a fresh green bean casserole that's made totally from scratch.

Old School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

This creamy casserole is topped with crushed up buttery crackers, just like you remember it.

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

We'd enjoy this meatless breakfast casserole any time of day, and the slow cooker makes prep a breeze.

Zucchini Rice Gratin

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

This lightened up casserole only requires 15 minutes of hands-on time for an easy but filling dish.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

A sweet potato casserole topped with cornflakes and marshmallows is as quintessentially Southern as it gets.

Root Vegetable Gratin

Credit: Iain Bagwell

This five-ingredient casserole brings tons of fall flavor to your dinner table.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Fresh steam-in-bag broccoli makes this cheesy recipe a breeze.

Lemon-Almond Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Lemon adds a bright element to this traditional green bean casserole that can be made up to three days in advance.

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Frittatas are extremely easy and versatile recipes that can be enjoyed at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Parmesan Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Frozen corn makes this the quickest and easiest corn pudding recipe ever.

Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Your family will enjoy this cheesy casserole at a dressy holiday dinner or cozy weeknight meal.

Summer Squash Casserole

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Mama will love it if you show up with an old-school squash casserole to the family cookout.

Skillet Vegetable Pie with Goat Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

This skillet pie makes an easy one-dish dinner, and it can be easily prepped a day in advance.

Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Alison Miksch

Your family won't miss the meat with a lasagna this delicious.

Butternut Squash Gratin

Credit: Iain Bagwell

This casserole makes the most of a gorgeous fall harvest.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Sneak some veggie servings in at brunch with this delicious breakfast casserole recipe.

Onion Soufflé

Credit: Abigail Wilt

This old-school veggie side dish came our way in 1979, and it's been gracing Easter tables in the South ever since.

Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Why use one cheese when you can use two? Cheddar and Parmesan are meant to be in this cozy casserole.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

This easy corn pudding recipe can be made up to two days in advance to save you time the day you serve it.

Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Southern favorites sweet potatoes and collard greens come together in a gratin unlike any you've had before.

Creamy Spinach Mashed Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Even if you add a little green to those classic creamy mashed potatoes, the family will still love them.

Eggplant Rollups

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

This lightened up dish is ideal for when the Italian cravings hit but you're trying to eat healthy. It's all about balance!

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Add a hint of heat to your traditional squash casserole with this fun Southwestern twist.

Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Van Chaplin

Easy, cheesy, and full of convenient store-bought items, this dish will become a new item on your weekly rotation.

Marian's Savory Vegetable Bread Pudding

Credit: Photo: Tina Cornett

This savory bread pudding will switch up the usual rotations on your dinner or breakfast table.

Squash Frittata

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

This easy frittata is a beautiful centerpiece for a weekend brunch or an easy meal prep recipe for breakfast or lunch.

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Your family will fill up quickly on this hearty, colorful casserole.

Green Bean Lasagna

Credit: Iain Bagwell

If you're tired of your go-to green bean casserole recipe, amp it up and make green bean lasagna instead.

Collard Greens Gratin

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

If your family loves creamed spinach, they'll rave about this decadent side dish.

Three-Cheese Corn Pudding

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Fluffy corn pudding is only made better when paired with white Cheddar, yellow Cheddar, and Parmesan cheeses, of course.

Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Get a double-dose of veggies with this new take on sweet potato casserole.

Zucchini-Onion Frittata

Credit: Southern Living

This fresh frittata will be beautiful as a weekend brunch centerpiece.

Two-Potato Gratin

Credit: Hector Sanchez

This creamy casserole satisfies sweet potato and gold potato lovers in one beautiful dish.

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel/Southern Living

Green bean casserole has never been easier than with this dump-it-and-forget-it recipe.

Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

This smoky casserole will be the most flavorful scalloped potatoes recipe you've ever made.

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

These mini quiches make for easy serving and portion control whether for a luncheon or weekly meal prep.

Zucchini Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

If you think going meatless will make your lasagna any less comforting, let this cheesy recipe prove you wrong.

Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Whether for brunch or dinner, this twist on bread pudding will be a winner.

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Jennifer Davick

You'll love the flavor fennel gives a classic cheesy potato gratin.

Vidalia Onion Soufflé

Credit: Abigail Wilt

This old-school onion soufflé is an extremely versatile side dish that would be delicious leftover at breakfast with ham or bacon.

Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Creamy ricotta cheese is the perfect topper on this hearty frittata recipe.

Green Chile-Corn Pudding

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Sweet corn pudding gets a welcome Southwestern kick from poblano and green chiles.

Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust