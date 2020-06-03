Summer Chicken Casseroles to Add to Your Weeknight Dinner Rotation
Casseroles are an easy way to feed your whole family from only one pan, making preparation and cleanup a breeze. Cooking just one recipe to feed every member of your crew will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the summer. From long days at the beach to afternoons and sunsets on the lake, you want to spend every possible moment relishing the season—not hunched over the stove preparing meals. We've rounded up our favorite chicken casseroles to serve all summer long—trust us, the whole family will be lining up for seconds. From one-dish meals to recipes that you can make ahead of time, these casseroles will help take some of the stress out of getting dinner on the table every night. They'll help you make the most of the time you have to spend together while still enjoying the flavors of the season.
Chicken Spaghetti
This light and bright version of spaghetti is perfect for an al fresco dinner on the porch or patio. Use tongs and a spoon to twirl the noodles into nests for an impressive yet easy presentation.
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Chicken, bacon, and ranch are three ingredients that will always earn a spot in our kitchen, especially when they're all together in one 13-by-9-inch dish.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
This flavor-packed recipe is our take on hot wings in casserole form. What could be better?
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
A mix of chicken, broccoli, and pasta provide a well-rounded meal in just one dish. The pecan, cheese, cracker, and butter topping will have everyone coming back for seconds.
Poppy Seed Chicken
You just need five ingredients and 10 minutes to pull this chicken dish together. Plus, it's even better as leftovers (if there are any).
Chicken Enchiladas
This lighter version of chicken enchiladas is finished with a fresh tomatillo salsa. It can also be prepared ahead of time so you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen.
Chicken Lasagna
An entire bag of spinach ups the vegetable content of this chicken lasagna while ricotta, Parmesan, and Cheddar cheese make sure it's kid-approved.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This one-skillet dish lets you cook your side dish and main dish at the same time.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
This 13-by-9 take on chicken pot pie will feed the whole family. Bacon and Cheddar biscuits are also a welcome addition that replace the traditional pastry crust.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Make this casserole and suddenly you'll find yourself wishing every casserole tasted just like it.
Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
This is a 40-minute, one-skillet meal that's ideal on summer weekend evening when you just want to relax.
Pimiento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Two Southern favorites meet in a cheesy casserole that you'll want on your summer dinner rotation all season.
Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
The crunchiness of the crispy onions really seal the deal on this casserole, which is packed with rice, cheese, chicken, and broccoli.
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Comfort food and summer might not usually appear in the same sentence, but it's a possibility with this Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole. Serve it on a summer evening and watch everyone line up for seconds.
Chicken Fajita Casserole
Take a break from Taco Tuesday with this easy Chicken Fajita Casserole. It's got everything we love about taco night: plenty of cheese, chiles, avocado, and all the other fixings.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Panko breadcrumbs add crunch; mozzarella makes cheesy pockets; and there's enough sauce for every bite. What more could you want?
Chicken-Tortilla Casserole
Summer weather may not call for soup, but it's always a good time for casserole.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Let's face it. There's never a bad time for cheesy Alfredo. Never.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
The dash of hot sauce adds just enough heat to keep things interesting.
Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake
Basic meat and potatoes never tasted so good. Throw in some cheese, crumbled bacon, and bell peppers and the deal is sealed.
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
This family-friendly pasta dish takes everyone's favorite and gives it the buffalo chicken treatment.
Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas
Serve these after a long day at the pool. It's sure to satisfy hungry tummies.
Baked Ziti with Chicken
Store-bought rotisserie chicken makes this dish a convenient summer dinner option after a day spent at the beach.
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
If you have them on hand, serve this chicken dish in miniature cocottes for a fun summer dinner experience.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Layering ingredients between corn tortillas is a less-constructed but just as delicious way to enjoy the Tex-Mex flavors of chicken enchiladas.