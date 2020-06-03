Summer Chicken Casseroles to Add to Your Weeknight Dinner Rotation

By Jenna Sims Updated February 17, 2022
Credit: Alison Miksch

Casseroles are an easy way to feed your whole family from only one pan, making preparation and cleanup a breeze. Cooking just one recipe to feed every member of your crew will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the summer. From long days at the beach to afternoons and sunsets on the lake, you want to spend every possible moment relishing the season—not hunched over the stove preparing meals. We've rounded up our favorite chicken casseroles to serve all summer long—trust us, the whole family will be lining up for seconds. From one-dish meals to recipes that you can make ahead of time, these casseroles will help take some of the stress out of getting dinner on the table every night. They'll help you make the most of the time you have to spend together while still enjoying the flavors of the season. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Chicken Spaghetti

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti

This light and bright version of spaghetti is perfect for an al fresco dinner on the porch or patio. Use tongs and a spoon to twirl the noodles into nests for an impressive yet easy presentation. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Chicken, bacon, and ranch are three ingredients that will always earn a spot in our kitchen, especially when they're all together in one 13-by-9-inch dish. 

3 of 25

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

This flavor-packed recipe is our take on hot wings in casserole form. What could be better?

 

Advertisement

4 of 25

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

A mix of chicken, broccoli, and pasta provide a well-rounded meal in just one dish. The pecan, cheese, cracker, and butter topping will have everyone coming back for seconds. 

5 of 25

Poppy Seed Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Poppy Seed Chicken

You just need five ingredients and 10 minutes to pull this chicken dish together. Plus, it's even better as leftovers (if there are any).

6 of 25

Chicken Enchiladas

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas

This lighter version of chicken enchiladas is finished with a fresh tomatillo salsa. It can also be prepared ahead of time so you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Chicken Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Lasagna

An entire bag of spinach ups the vegetable content of this chicken lasagna while ricotta, Parmesan, and Cheddar cheese make sure it's kid-approved.

8 of 25

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

This one-skillet dish lets you cook your side dish and main dish at the same time. 

9 of 25

Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

This 13-by-9 take on chicken pot pie will feed the whole family. Bacon and Cheddar biscuits are also a welcome addition that replace the traditional pastry crust. 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Make this casserole and suddenly you'll find yourself wishing every casserole tasted just like it.

11 of 25

Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

This is a 40-minute, one-skillet meal that's ideal on summer weekend evening when you just want to relax.

12 of 25

Pimiento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Two Southern favorites meet in a cheesy casserole that you'll want on your summer dinner rotation all season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

The crunchiness of the crispy onions really seal the deal on this casserole, which is packed with rice, cheese, chicken, and broccoli.

14 of 25

Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Comfort food and summer might not usually appear in the same sentence, but it's a possibility with this Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole. Serve it on a summer evening and watch everyone line up for seconds.

15 of 25

Chicken Fajita Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Chicken Fajita Casserole

Take a break from Taco Tuesday with this easy Chicken Fajita Casserole. It's got everything we love about taco night: plenty of cheese, chiles, avocado, and all the other fixings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Panko breadcrumbs add crunch; mozzarella makes cheesy pockets; and there's enough sauce for every bite. What more could you want?

17 of 25

Chicken-Tortilla Casserole

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Chicken-Tortilla Casserole

Summer weather may not call for soup, but it's always a good time for casserole.

18 of 25

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Let's face it. There's never a bad time for cheesy Alfredo. Never.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

The dash of hot sauce adds just enough heat to keep things interesting.

20 of 25

Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake

Basic meat and potatoes never tasted so good. Throw in some cheese, crumbled bacon, and bell peppers and the deal is sealed.

21 of 25

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

This family-friendly pasta dish takes everyone's favorite and gives it the buffalo chicken treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas

Serve these after a long day at the pool. It's sure to satisfy hungry tummies.

23 of 25

Baked Ziti with Chicken

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Chicken

Store-bought rotisserie chicken makes this dish a convenient summer dinner option after a day spent at the beach.

24 of 25

Chicken Cobbler Casserole

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Chicken Cobbler Casserole

If you have them on hand, serve this chicken dish in miniature cocottes for a fun summer dinner experience. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Layering ingredients between corn tortillas is a less-constructed but just as delicious way to enjoy the Tex-Mex flavors of chicken enchiladas.  

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims