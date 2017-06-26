Our Favorite Rice Bake Recipes for When We Need a Little Comfort

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 30, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Rice, a Southern staple, comes in handy when making casseroles or baked dishes that take are quick and easy. This starch forms a solid base for some of our favorite dishes, adding heft and making an all-in-one meal shockingly easy to pull off. Our Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole is the healthier dinner option your family will love; Jessica Harris' Red Rice packs lots of big flavors into one casserole dish. And we have a feeling that our Chicken-and-Collards Pilau will be a new staple in your repertoire.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Using fresh ingredients is the trick to taking this dish to the next level, with only sacrificing a little more time, while crispy panko gives a yummy crunch!

Creamy Artichoke, Kale, and Rice Gratin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Artichoke, Kale, and Rice Gratin

Spinach-artichoke dip, but make it with kale and make it dinner.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

This dish is perfect for the holidays (or anytime!). You can make it ahead and freeze for up to one month, or prepare it in charming individual ramikens. The toasted almonds on top give a warm touch to finish it off.

Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

This ain't your mama's chicken casserole. This chicken, mushroom, and sage baked casserole has a unique flavor from fresh mushrooms, chopped shallots and garlic. Sage adds warmth to the dish, while a bit of sherry gives a distinctive, nutty and sweet flavor.

Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Throwing some rice, chicken and collards together? Can't get more Southern than that. This savory one-pot meal is full of tasty ingredients like quick-cooking basmati rice, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, collard greens, and Cajun smoked sausage.

Okra and Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Okra and Rice Casserole

Although okra is downright delicious deep-fried, it's more versatile than given credit for. This baked dish is easy to make, but it features a huge amount of flavor from tender sautéed okra, sweet corn, Cajun spices, and buttery garlic breadcrumbs.

Jessica Harris' Red Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Jessica Harris' Red Rice

With tomato, bacon, and green bell peppers, this rice bake is full of dynamic flavors.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Chicken and wild rice work together to turn this one-skillet dish into a full meal.

Wild Rice-and-Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Wild Rice-and-Greens Casserole

This versatile dish can be made with your favorite green, whether it be kale, collards or spinach; but we prefer chopped kale, as it gives a great texture. Added plus: you get your casserole fix with the benefit of a superfood ingredient!

Cajun Shrimp Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Casserole

This hearty seafood casserole is filled with fresh shrimp, cheese and rice (and a little white wine!). Fresh okra, crunchy bell peppers, and a healthy dose of cayenne pepper give it a spicy Cajun flair.

Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

Credit: tifs

Recipe: Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

Change up your weeknight routine with this ever-so-spicy Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole.

Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

This simple, healthier casserole uses microwavable rice as its starch.

