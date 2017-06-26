Our Favorite Rice Bake Recipes for When We Need a Little Comfort
Rice, a Southern staple, comes in handy when making casseroles or baked dishes that take are quick and easy. This starch forms a solid base for some of our favorite dishes, adding heft and making an all-in-one meal shockingly easy to pull off. Our Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole is the healthier dinner option your family will love; Jessica Harris' Red Rice packs lots of big flavors into one casserole dish. And we have a feeling that our Chicken-and-Collards Pilau will be a new staple in your repertoire.
Rice is a Southern never-fail staple that can be used in countless ways to create quick and easy meals, fancy and intricate dishes, and everything in between. You can make it creamy, spicy, crispy or sweet—there's just no end to its versatility. We can't help but love it. That's why it also comes in handy when making casseroles or baked dishes that take less clean-up and, often, less time. Here are some baked rice recipes that we are simply loving right now.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Using fresh ingredients is the trick to taking this dish to the next level, with only sacrificing a little more time, while crispy panko gives a yummy crunch!
Creamy Artichoke, Kale, and Rice Gratin
Spinach-artichoke dip, but make it with kale and make it dinner.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
This dish is perfect for the holidays (or anytime!). You can make it ahead and freeze for up to one month, or prepare it in charming individual ramikens. The toasted almonds on top give a warm touch to finish it off.
Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
This ain't your mama's chicken casserole. This chicken, mushroom, and sage baked casserole has a unique flavor from fresh mushrooms, chopped shallots and garlic. Sage adds warmth to the dish, while a bit of sherry gives a distinctive, nutty and sweet flavor.
Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
Throwing some rice, chicken and collards together? Can't get more Southern than that. This savory one-pot meal is full of tasty ingredients like quick-cooking basmati rice, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, collard greens, and Cajun smoked sausage.
Okra and Rice Casserole
Although okra is downright delicious deep-fried, it's more versatile than given credit for. This baked dish is easy to make, but it features a huge amount of flavor from tender sautéed okra, sweet corn, Cajun spices, and buttery garlic breadcrumbs.
Jessica Harris' Red Rice
With tomato, bacon, and green bell peppers, this rice bake is full of dynamic flavors.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Chicken and wild rice work together to turn this one-skillet dish into a full meal.
Wild Rice-and-Greens Casserole
This versatile dish can be made with your favorite green, whether it be kale, collards or spinach; but we prefer chopped kale, as it gives a great texture. Added plus: you get your casserole fix with the benefit of a superfood ingredient!
Cajun Shrimp Casserole
This hearty seafood casserole is filled with fresh shrimp, cheese and rice (and a little white wine!). Fresh okra, crunchy bell peppers, and a healthy dose of cayenne pepper give it a spicy Cajun flair.
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Change up your weeknight routine with this ever-so-spicy Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole.
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
This simple, healthier casserole uses microwavable rice as its starch.