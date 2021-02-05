13 Casseroles You Can Have on the Table in 30 Minutes or Less
Casseroles are always welcome on our table. A true comfort food, they can feed a crowd at the potluck or fill the family with some leftovers to spare. While some casseroles take quite a bit of prep, we've rounded up our favorite hassle-free 30-minute meals for those times when there just aren't enough hours in the day. Between work, after-school activities, and everyday chores, dinner may be the last thing on your mind some nights.
These quick casseroles are anything but boring and easy enough to make, regardless of how taxing of a day you've endured. Pantry items are your best friends in these 30-minute dinners, where more often than not a quick trip to the closet will be all the shopping required. So, grab that 13x9 pan and start cooking!
Baked Ziti With Meatballs
Recipe: Baked Ziti With Meatballs
Use orange juice to boost the flavor of the marinara sauce so nobody will know that it's a jarred grocery store addition.
Easy Taco Casserole
Recipe: Easy Taco Casserole
Taco night doesn't just have to be on Tuesdays. Serve this casserole any day of the week and impress with a less-messy meal.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole
Head into your pantry to round up the ingredients that make Sloppy Joe's a nostalgic favorite fit for any time of the year.
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
Recipe: Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
Get the flavor of enchiladas without filling or rolling with this deconstructed take on the classic dish.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Topping off this mac and cheese with tomatoes makes this dish a hit for kids and adults alike.
Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Ravioli Lasagna
Jarred marinara sauce and refrigerated ravioli help this dish come together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Barbecue Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Barbecue Mac and Cheese
Make sure to undercook the pasta by 1-minute. It will continue to cook once it's added to creamy sauce.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
This pasta bake will be enough to fill you up any day of the week. Feel free to pair with a protein on a night that you have some more time on your hands.
Oyster Casserole
Recipe: Oyster Casserole
Although it may go by a variety of names, this recipe always includes three key ingredients—oysters, a rich and creamy sauce, and a crispy topping.
Mexican Lasagna
Recipe: Mexican Lasagna
Replace noodles with tortilla chips and tomato sauce with enchilada sauce for a Mexican twist on an Italian favorite.
Smothered Enchiladas
Recipe: Smothered Enchiladas
Add homemade salsa on top of this enchilada bake for the "smothered" effect.
Pineapple Casserole
Recipe: Pineapple Casserole
This flavor combination works its magic on Southern tables year-round.
Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole
Recipe: Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole
No one will be able to tell you used canned ingredients in this recipe that's packed with flavor.