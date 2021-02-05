13 Casseroles You Can Have on the Table in 30 Minutes or Less

Casseroles are always welcome on our table. A true comfort food, they can feed a crowd at the potluck or fill the family with some leftovers to spare. While some casseroles take quite a bit of prep, we've rounded up our favorite hassle-free 30-minute meals for those times when there just aren't enough hours in the day. Between work, after-school activities, and everyday chores, dinner may be the last thing on your mind some nights.

These quick casseroles are anything but boring and easy enough to make, regardless of how taxing of a day you've endured. Pantry items are your best friends in these 30-minute dinners, where more often than not a quick trip to the closet will be all the shopping required. So, grab that 13x9 pan and start cooking!