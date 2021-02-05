13 Casseroles You Can Have on the Table in 30 Minutes or Less

By Sierra Guardiola Updated February 23, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Casseroles are always welcome on our table. A true comfort food, they can feed a crowd at the potluck or fill the family with some leftovers to spare. While some casseroles take quite a bit of prep, we've rounded up our favorite hassle-free 30-minute meals for those times when there just aren't enough hours in the day. Between work, after-school activities, and everyday chores, dinner may be the last thing on your mind some nights.

These quick casseroles are anything but boring and easy enough to make, regardless of how taxing of a day you've endured. Pantry items are your best friends in these 30-minute dinners, where more often than not a quick trip to the closet will be all the shopping required. So, grab that 13x9 pan and start cooking!

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Baked Ziti With Meatballs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Ziti With Meatballs

Use orange juice to boost the flavor of the marinara sauce so nobody will know that it's a jarred grocery store addition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Easy Taco Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Easy Taco Casserole

Taco night doesn't just have to be on Tuesdays. Serve this casserole any day of the week and impress with a less-messy meal.

3 of 13

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole

Head into your pantry to round up the ingredients that make Sloppy Joe's a nostalgic favorite fit for any time of the year.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Skillet Enchiladas Suizas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Enchiladas Suizas

Get the flavor of enchiladas without filling or rolling with this deconstructed take on the classic dish.

5 of 13

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Topping off this mac and cheese with tomatoes makes this dish a hit for kids and adults alike.

6 of 13

Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Ravioli Lasagna

Jarred marinara sauce and refrigerated ravioli help this dish come together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Barbecue Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Barbecue Mac and Cheese

Make sure to undercook the pasta by 1-minute. It will continue to cook once it's added to creamy sauce.

8 of 13

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

This pasta bake will be enough to fill you up any day of the week. Feel free to pair with a protein on a night that you have some more time on your hands. 

9 of 13

Oyster Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

Although it may go by a variety of names, this recipe always includes three key ingredients—oysters, a rich and creamy sauce, and a crispy topping.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Mexican Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mexican Lasagna

Replace noodles with tortilla chips and tomato sauce with enchilada sauce for a Mexican twist on an Italian favorite.

11 of 13

Smothered Enchiladas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smothered Enchiladas

Add homemade salsa on top of this enchilada bake for the "smothered" effect.

12 of 13

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle,Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

This flavor combination works its magic on Southern tables year-round.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Photo William Dickey / Styling Katherine Eckert / Food Styling Alyssa Porubcan

Recipe: Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole

No one will be able to tell you used canned ingredients in this recipe that's packed with flavor. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sierra Guardiola