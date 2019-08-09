Easy 9x13 Recipes for Your Labor Day Crowd

Labor Day should be a relaxing holiday, not one spent in your kitchen preparing food for a party. Enjoy your break with crowd-pleasing recipes that don't take much effort or time. With the help of everyone's favorite 9x13 casserole dish, you can serve up incredible Labor Day food that every guest will love.

From appetizers to desserts, these easy Labor Day recipes can be made in your trusty 9x13 dish. Whether you're attending a Labor Day potluck at the neighbor's or hosting yourself, let your 9x13 handle the cooking. With cookout classics like macaroni and cheese and baked beans, your Labor Day crowd will be in side dish heaven. We didn't forget about dessert, though! Don't waste time perfecting an intricate layer cake this Labor Day. Easy 9x13 desserts like poke cakes, lemon bars, and our new go-to, Sweet Tea and Lemonade Cake, will be gobbled up by kids and adults.

On Labor Day, you should revel in your rest. These no-fuss 9x13 casseroles and desserts will let you do just that.