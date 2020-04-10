22 Freezer-Friendly Casseroles for Your Easiest Breakfast Ever
Southerners love a casserole. When hard times hit a neighbor in need, it takes about five minutes for someone to start up a meal train full of comforting casseroles to help the family out. During the holidays, sideboards overflow with classics like green bean, sweet potato, and hash brown casseroles. And on any given Saturday or Sunday, you can bet there will be sweet and savory breakfast casseroles warming up Southerners' tables for breakfast or brunch.
One of the best things about casseroles is that they freeze beautifully. With these freezer-friendly breakfast casseroles, you'll always have a hearty brunch at the ready. There's nothing more crowd-pleasing than a freezer breakfast casserole like our Tater Tot Breakfast Bake or Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole. Get your day started on the right foot with a delicious breakfast casserole that's already prepped and ready from the freezer. Anytime you want to get breakfast on the table with ease, simply thaw, reheat, and enjoy.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Gruyère cheese is a delicious match for a croissant and egg casserole, but you can use whatever cheese you have on hand.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
This hearty frittata is made right in your slow cooker, so you don't spend much hands-on time working on it.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
This easy breakfast casserole starts with a bag of frozen tater tots, and the kids are going to love it.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Instead of a usual pie crust, this fluffy quiche is enclosed in a layer of bacon hash browns.
Pancake Casserole
Reserve the butter and syrup to add after thawing and reheating.
Sausage-and-Grits Quiche
Quiche can be stored in a 2-gallon zip-top plastic freezer bag and frozen for up to 1 month. Simply thaw in refrigerator, let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, and bake as directed.
Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata
Crunchy breadcrumbs, creamy cheese, and tender pork meet in this breakfast casserole that's sure to wow your family.
Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
Make the most of your grits with a delicious savory breakfast casserole with sausage and veggies.
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
This casserole allows you to serve French toast for breakfast without having to stand over the stove all morning.
Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
You know a casserole is going to be a crowd-pleaser when it starts with a bag of frozen hash browns.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Cheese grits are usually a favorite side dish at a Southern brunch, but this breakfast casserole makes them the star of the show.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
The slow cooker does all the work for this easy, veggie-filled breakfast casserole.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
This is one of our Test Kitchen's favorite breakfast casseroles of all time, and when you make it, you'll understand why they love it so much.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
This warm, creamy casserole is an easier twist on a soufflé.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Sweet potatoes at breakfast might sound strange, but this slow-cooker casserole proves they belong in your brunch lineup.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
We'll take any excuse to eat grits, especially when they have bacon and cheese in them and they serve as the crust for a dreamy quiche.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Sausage, grits, and cheddar cheese—these are a few of our favorite things.
Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata
Frozen potatoes and jarred roasted red bell peppers are great shortcuts for a frittata that looks beautiful.
Creamy Egg Strata
This meatless breakfast casserole is a great option if you have vegetarians in the family but want to put something hearty on the table at brunch.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Wait to top these breakfast enchiladas with the extra cheese sauce until before you bake the casserole.
Christmas Morning Strata
Kitchen staples like white bread, shredded cheese, eggs, and milk come together in this easy, kid-friendly breakfast casserole.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This casserole has everything we love for a hearty breakfast: sausage, hash browns, eggs, and of course, lots of cheese.