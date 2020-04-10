22 Freezer-Friendly Casseroles for Your Easiest Breakfast Ever

Southerners love a casserole. When hard times hit a neighbor in need, it takes about five minutes for someone to start up a meal train full of comforting casseroles to help the family out. During the holidays, sideboards overflow with classics like green bean, sweet potato, and hash brown casseroles. And on any given Saturday or Sunday, you can bet there will be sweet and savory breakfast casseroles warming up Southerners' tables for breakfast or brunch.

One of the best things about casseroles is that they freeze beautifully. With these freezer-friendly breakfast casseroles, you'll always have a hearty brunch at the ready. There's nothing more crowd-pleasing than a freezer breakfast casserole like our Tater Tot Breakfast Bake or Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole. Get your day started on the right foot with a delicious breakfast casserole that's already prepped and ready from the freezer. Anytime you want to get breakfast on the table with ease, simply thaw, reheat, and enjoy.