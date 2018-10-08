35 Fall Casserole Recipes To Warm Up the Dinner Table
The evening air is cooler and the grocery store is overflowing with your fall harvest favorites. That can only mean one thing: It must be casserole season. Bring warm, savory casseroles back into your weeknight dinner rotation with some of our best fall casserole combinations. From our Chicken Cobbler Casserole that's a speedier weeknight twist on a pot pie to our Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole that's chock-full of seasonal vegetables, these fall dinner recipes take full advantage of autumn farmer's market finds. Or, if you're looking for a plate full of baked pasta on a chilly autumn day, we're willing to bet the whole family will love some of our Italian casserole recipes, like our Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole or our Meatball Pasta Bake. No matter which casserole recipe you decide to bake, these fall casserole ideas are sure to fill your home with warmth and flavor.
Put These Casseroles on Your Dinner Table This Fall
Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole
Whether you're looking for a creative way to use leftovers or you're craving a comforting casserole on a crisp fall evening, this baked turkey treat is sure to delight.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
We turned this schoolhouse classic up a notch with a sweet-savory blend of sauce and ground beef that is sure to have the kids asking for seconds.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
Sure, the savory chicken and vegetable stew is scrumptious, but topping it with bacon-studded biscuits puts this casserole over the top.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Make sweet potatoes (accompanied by sausage, eggs, and cheese) the star of your fall breakfast table with a casserole recipe that's quick and easy.
Old-Style Green Bean Casserole
It's the homey taste of green bean casserole made without the can of cream of mushroom soup. The easy from-scratch sauce elevates an old standard to a casserole you'll want all winter long
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
If you already have a can of jarred Alfredo sauce and some pesto on hand, you're nearly halfway there. This creamy casserole can fit into a crazy autumn weeknight routine with ease.
Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole
Hefty enough to hold its own as a main dish, but simple enough to work as a side, this vegetarian casserole dish is a multitasker.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Who says this Thanksgiving staple can't be enjoyed all fall long? This autumn favorite is nutty, buttery, sweet, and savory–a combination that's hard to beat.
Southern Pimento Mac and Cheese
We defy you to find one person who won't be excited to eat this perfectly Southern dish.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Worthy of holiday brunch or just your everyday weekend breakfast, this rich casserole is full of flavor and sure to start the day off right.
Chicken and Cornbread Casserole
There's nothing like cornbread to signal the start of a cooler season. This chicken and cornbread combination can be made even easier by picking up a deli-roasted chicken to start.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Warm up with a Tex-Mex enchilada treat stacked with layers of corn tortillas and seasoned to smoky, spicy perfection. This recipe takes a time-saving, flavor-boosting shortcut by using cream of chicken soup and taco seasoning.
Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Make this baked dish before fall guests arrive, and when the crowd gets hungry, you'll have the perfect sweet and savory dish to pull out of the freezer.
Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Two of our favorite Italian dishes come together in this cozy pasta dish.
Turkey Tetrazzini
This comforting crowd-pleaser is sure to warm up your weeknight dinner table. This version brings new freshness with baby spinach and mushrooms.
Meatball Pasta Bake
This quick supper is made brighter than ever with two ingredients you'd never expect: orange juice and fennel.
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
This speedy twist on a chicken pot pie is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner.
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Both elegant and hearty, this casserole fits the bill for parties or for weeknight dinners.
Mashed Potato Casserole
Warm and comforting mashed potatoes always have a place on our fall table. This recipe can be prepped up to two days in advance and baked just before serving, an ideal solution for busy weeknights.
Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust
This easy Italian casserole (or you could call it a cornmeal crust to give it a Southern spin) is prefect for a crisp fall day.
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
You can't beat a bacon-ranch moment, until you add chicken, pasta, and call it a casserole. This one is chock-full of nothing but the good stuff. Serve with a side salad—all in moderation.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Mashed potato casserole is getting a major makeover with some indulgent upgrades. We're talking bacon, sharp Cheddar, and scallions—you know, just all of your favorite twice-baked potato toppings.
Cheeseburger Casserole
We took two summertime favorites (cheeseburgers and tater tots) and created one cold-weather mashup that no one will be able to pass up. The base of ground round, onion, chiles, tomatoes, and Worcestershire sauce is topped with tater tots and plenty of cheese. It's as good as it sounds.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
When you're searching for a warming, stick-to-your ribs casserole for a crowd, you can't beat this nostalgic classic.
Beefy Nacho Casserole
Nachos getting the casserole treatment means you never have to get stuck with an unloaded chip—every scoopful is full of just-right nacho toppings.
Lightened-Up Chicken Broccoli Casserole
When you're trying to eat lighter but you're craving something hearty, make this your go-to.
Creamed Greens Casserole
For steakhouse flavor, but with a prep-ahead method, our Creamed Greens Casserole is in a league of its own. Opt for pre-chopped greens, found in your grocery store produce section, to make quicker work of this indulgent side.
Baked Corn Casserole
The debate between cornbread and corn pudding is put to an end with this hybrid casserole that packs in the best of both dishes.
Doritos Casserole
Ground beef is the base, but we named this casserole after the topping—we all know that's the best part. Give them even more to talk about with a garnish of fresh cilantro.
Cowboy Casserole
Put simply, Cowboy Casserole is one of the quintessential fall comfort foods you never knew you needed. Ground beef, taco seasoning, pinto beans, cheese, green chiles, and fire-roasted tomatoes create quite the flavorful base, but it's the tater tot and cheese topping that's the real star.
French Onion Soup Casserole
It's soup season so we spun up one of our favorite comforting bowlfuls into a hearty casserole that'll take dinnertime by storm. Topped with cheesy baguette slices, French Onion Soup Casserole is as warm and savory as it gets.
Meatloaf Casserole
If you're thinking slices of meatloaf thrown into a casserole dish, think again. After all, you must know us better than that. Consider this a Southern version of comfort food classic shepherd's pie. The flavorful meat base is topped with fluffy whipped mashed potatoes that brown to perfection when baked away for about 25 minutes at 400 degrees.
Hashbrown Casserole
A Southern classic that works for brunch, team dinners, or Sunday supper.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
If it's fall it's game time. This casserole is a dinner-approved version of fan-favorite buffalo chicken dip. One bite and you'll be hooked.