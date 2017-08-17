28 Crowd-Pleasing Casseroles Perfect for Church Potlucks
Potlucks have made their way to holiday gatherings and churches everywhere. A church potluck in the South is sure to be a big event filled with delicious homemade dishes, and we'd be lying if we said there's not a bit of competition involved. The best way to guarantee that your contribution will be a crowd-pleaser is by making one of these potluck casserole recipes. Whether you need a main dish or a side, casseroles are the perfect potluck idea because they're portable and easy to freeze if you have leftovers, which we'll admit, is rare. These church potluck recipes include brunch casseroles for early potlucks, vegetarian casseroles, main dish casseroles, and, of course, some of our old-school favorites like squash casserole and pineapple casserole. These easy-to-make and easy-to-take potluck casseroles will be enjoyed by church members of all ages, and you'll be asked to make them again and again.
Reunion Pea Casserole
This recipe calls for black-eyed peas, but you can substitute them for purple hull, crowder peas, or peas with snaps if you have them on hand.
Cabbage Casserole
Instead of serving up cabbage cold and covered in mayonnaise, bring this warm casserole to your next potluck. We guarantee everyone will be asking for the recipe.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
If you don't want to make yet another chicken casserole, try this creamy ham casserole.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
This classic holiday casserole will be as much of a success at the potluck as it was last Thanksgiving.
Scalloped Corn Casserole
Serving corn in casserole form makes it easy to transport and serve, plus it's covered cheese.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Give classic baked spaghetti the day off and opt for this cheesy chicken version for the potluck.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
How do you make homemade mac and cheese better? Add bacon.
Mashed Potato Casserole
Take mashed potatoes to the next level by using cream cheese to make them ultra-creamy on the inside. Then, add fresh breadcrumbs along with crispy fried onions for a crunchy finish.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Need a dish after the early church service? Church-goers who aren't quite ready for lunch food will love this delicious brunch dish.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
We've included make-ahead directions for this casserole, so you can bring a homemade dish to the potluck even if it falls on the busiest day of the week.
Macaroni Corn Casserole
If you can't decide between a corn casserole or macaroni and cheese, we've found the solution for you.
BLT Pain Perdu Casserole
Serving up the flavors of the classic sandwich in casserole form makes it easier to pull together for a crowd.
Cheeseburger Casserole
Get the flavors of cheeseburgers without the mess of an assembly station by serving up this casserole.
Scalloped Potatoes With Ham
Somebody has to bring a potato dish, so bring this cheesy potato casserole instead of the expected potato salad or mashed potatoes.
Old School Squash Casserole
If you're from the South, you need to know how to make a squash casserole for any potluck or holiday event—you just do.
Cowboy Casserole
Tater tots are the star that made this casserole famous.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Both kids and adults will enjoy eating broccoli when it's accompanied by rice and covered in cheese.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Satisfy the seafood lovers at your potluck with this shrimp casserole, but be sure it's labeled for attendees with shellfish allergies.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
For a potluck that's on the earlier side, this sweet make-ahead breakfast dish is a unique take on classic pancakes.
Pineapple Casserole
Trust us, this six-ingredient recipe is a Southern classic that should be at every potluck.
Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
This savory bread pudding has tons of flavor and texture from ingredients like French bread that's been baked in a rich Parmesan custard.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Of all the chicken casseroles, this tried-and-true recipe is a forever favorite.
Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up
This cheesy, comforting tamale-inspired casserole will be gone before you can blink.
Pizza Casserole Deluxe
Sorry to the other moms! Your pizza dish will be the kids' favorite at the potluck.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
This casserole is the perfect way to use that fresh summer produce before it's gone.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Sweet potato casserole is not just for holidays, it's a fall potluck essential.
Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
This easy slow-cooker recipe is perfect for a brunch potluck. Our test kitchen professionals suggest garnishing each serving with shredded fresh basil and halved grape tomatoes.
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
We know this casserole will be a hit because it's cheesy, spicy, and oh-so-good.