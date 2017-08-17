28 Crowd-Pleasing Casseroles Perfect for Church Potlucks

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated March 17, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree

Potlucks have made their way to holiday gatherings and churches everywhere. A church potluck in the South is sure to be a big event filled with delicious homemade dishes, and we'd be lying if we said there's not a bit of competition involved. The best way to guarantee that your contribution will be a crowd-pleaser is by making one of these potluck casserole recipes. Whether you need a main dish or a side, casseroles are the perfect potluck idea because they're portable and easy to freeze if you have leftovers, which we'll admit, is rare. These church potluck recipes include brunch casseroles for early potlucks, vegetarian casseroles, main dish casseroles, and, of course, some of our old-school favorites like squash casserole and pineapple casserole. These easy-to-make and easy-to-take potluck casseroles will be enjoyed by church members of all ages, and you'll be asked to make them again and again.

Start Slideshow

1 of 28

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

This recipe calls for black-eyed peas, but you can substitute them for purple hull, crowder peas, or peas with snaps if you have them on hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Cabbage Casserole

Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

Instead of serving up cabbage cold and covered in mayonnaise, bring this warm casserole to your next potluck. We guarantee everyone will be asking for the recipe. 

3 of 28

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

If you don't want to make yet another chicken casserole, try this creamy ham casserole.

Advertisement

4 of 28

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

This classic holiday casserole will be as much of a success at the potluck as it was last Thanksgiving.

5 of 28

Scalloped Corn Casserole

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Scalloped Corn Casserole

Serving corn in casserole form makes it easy to transport and serve, plus it's covered cheese.

6 of 28

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Give classic baked spaghetti the day off and opt for this cheesy chicken version for the potluck.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 28

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

How do you make homemade mac and cheese better? Add bacon.

8 of 28

Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

Take mashed potatoes to the next level by using cream cheese to make them ultra-creamy on the inside. Then, add fresh breadcrumbs along with crispy fried onions for a crunchy finish.

9 of 28

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage and Croissant Casserole

Need a dish after the early church service? Church-goers who aren't quite ready for lunch food will love this delicious brunch dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 28

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

We've included make-ahead directions for this casserole, so you can bring a homemade dish to the potluck even if it falls on the busiest day of the week.

11 of 28

Macaroni Corn Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole

If you can't decide between a corn casserole or macaroni and cheese, we've found the solution for you.

12 of 28

BLT Pain Perdu Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: BLT Pain Perdu Casserole

Serving up the flavors of the classic sandwich in casserole form makes it easier to pull together for a crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 28

Cheeseburger Casserole

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole

Get the flavors of cheeseburgers without the mess of an assembly station by serving up this casserole. 

14 of 28

Scalloped Potatoes With Ham

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes With Ham

Somebody has to bring a potato dish, so bring this cheesy potato casserole instead of the expected potato salad or mashed potatoes.

15 of 28

Old School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

If you're from the South, you need to know how to make a squash casserole for any potluck or holiday event—you just do.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 28

Cowboy Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cowboy Casserole

Tater tots are the star that made this casserole famous.

17 of 28

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Both kids and adults will enjoy eating broccoli when it's accompanied by rice and covered in cheese.

18 of 28

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Satisfy the seafood lovers at your potluck with this shrimp casserole, but be sure it's labeled for attendees with shellfish allergies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 28

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

For a potluck that's on the earlier side, this sweet make-ahead breakfast dish is a unique take on classic pancakes.

20 of 28

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

Trust us, this six-ingredient recipe is a Southern classic that should be at every potluck.

21 of 28

Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

This savory bread pudding has tons of flavor and texture from ingredients like French bread that's been baked in a rich Parmesan custard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 28

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Of all the chicken casseroles, this tried-and-true recipe is a forever favorite.

23 of 28

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

This cheesy, comforting tamale-inspired casserole will be gone before you can blink.

24 of 28

Pizza Casserole Deluxe

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pizza Casserole Deluxe

Sorry to the other moms! Your pizza dish will be the kids' favorite at the potluck.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 28

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash and Corn Casserole

This casserole is the perfect way to use that fresh summer produce before it's gone.

26 of 28

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet potato casserole is not just for holidays, it's a fall potluck essential.

27 of 28

Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

This easy slow-cooker recipe is perfect for a brunch potluck. Our test kitchen professionals suggest garnishing each serving with shredded fresh basil and halved grape tomatoes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 28

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Casserole

We know this casserole will be a hit because it's cheesy, spicy, and oh-so-good.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells