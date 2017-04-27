This Chicken-and-Cornbread Casserole Will Satisfy Your Turkey and Dressing Cravings
It's mid-August and you're suddenly craving Thanksgiving turkey and dressing. Turkey Day is still three months away and that is three months too long to wait—what do you do? You cook up this quick and easy Chicken-and-Cornbread Casserole. You can even whip it up in half the time by using store-bought rotisserie chicken and packaged cornbread. Even if you decide to use homemade ingredients, the prep couldn't be easier.
Start by sautéing the celery and onion in a skillet until the vegetables are tender—probably around 7 minutes. Combine the crumbled cornbread and poultry season in a bowl. Add half of the cornbread mixture to the bottom of a greased baking dish. Grab your sautéed onions and celery and combine with chicken, chicken broth, sour cream, egg, sliced mushrooms, dried crushed red pepper, and salt. Spoon the mixture over the cornbread. Next, layer on the remaining half of the cornbread mixture and drizzle with butter. Bake the casserole at 350 degrees covered for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Remove the cover and top with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese. Bake uncovered for another 10 minutes, or until the cheese is golden. You can garnish with flat-leaf parsley if you prefer.
To make the recipe ahead, simply prepare through step 4—but don't top the cornbread with butter just yet. Cover it with heavy-duty aluminum foil and place in the freezer for up to a month. Let the casserole thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Just before baking, drizzle the butter on top of the cornbread. Follow the baking instructions as directed.