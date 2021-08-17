8 Comforting Chicken and Rice Casserole Recipes to Make This Fall

By Emma Phelps August 17, 2021
Credit: Iain Bagwell

We can think of few other meals that are more comforting than baked chicken and rice casserole recipes. We've got three different variations on the chicken, broccoli, and rice casserole recipe for you to try plus classic recipes like our Chicken Casserole D'Iberville. It doesn't matter if you're cooking a weeknight dinner or hosting guests for supper club, theses recipes are sure to impress. We love the ease of a casserole any night of the week, but there are a few occasions where a casserole is particularly convenient. Taco night just got a whole lot simpler with a cheesy chicken and rice casserole recipe: Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole. You could even switch up your traditional game day spread with a Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole. And if you're looking for a simple dinner that's still packed full of flavor, we've got a Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole recipe on deck.

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

This easy one-pot meal is sure to impress your dinner guests. Chicken, carrots, mushrooms, and wild rice are held together by a delicious homemade gravy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

There's a reason this Mississippi recipe has been a reader favorite for so many years. Pressed for time? We even have an express method for you to whip up this supper on a moment's notice. 

3 of 8

Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

Credit: tifs

Recipe:  Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

Turn your next taco night into an easy all-in-one dish. You could even scoop this casserole with tortilla chips!

Advertisement

4 of 8

Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Our Test Kitchen pros said they wished every chicken and broccoli casserole tasted like this one. The ranch flavor comes from chopped fresh dill, but we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to drizzle a little bottled ranch dressing all over the top for even more flavor.

5 of 8

Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

This Italian-inspired, ready-in-40-minutes dish is packed with ingredients and flavor yet is still a great, light meal. We recommend pairing it with a big green salad and a glass of wine to round out the whole meal.

6 of 8

Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

With rice, chicken, cheese, and broccoli, there's not much to dislike about this twist on the classic chicken-broccoli casserole. Our Test Kitchen calls this casserole the distant cousin to the green bean casserole that everyone knows and loves.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

There are so many things to love about this casserole: it takes only 40 minutes to make, it uses cooking shortcuts like microwaveable rice and rotisserie chicken, and you get your vegetables all in one dish.

8 of 8

Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

Our Test Kitchen recommends letting this dish cool before you serve it to guests. This allows time for the long-grain rice to soak up all of the liquids from the chicken broth, butter, and sherry.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors