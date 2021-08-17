8 Comforting Chicken and Rice Casserole Recipes to Make This Fall
We can think of few other meals that are more comforting than baked chicken and rice casserole recipes. We've got three different variations on the chicken, broccoli, and rice casserole recipe for you to try plus classic recipes like our Chicken Casserole D'Iberville. It doesn't matter if you're cooking a weeknight dinner or hosting guests for supper club, theses recipes are sure to impress. We love the ease of a casserole any night of the week, but there are a few occasions where a casserole is particularly convenient. Taco night just got a whole lot simpler with a cheesy chicken and rice casserole recipe: Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole. You could even switch up your traditional game day spread with a Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole. And if you're looking for a simple dinner that's still packed full of flavor, we've got a Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole recipe on deck.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This easy one-pot meal is sure to impress your dinner guests. Chicken, carrots, mushrooms, and wild rice are held together by a delicious homemade gravy.
Chicken Casserole D'Iberville
Recipe: Chicken Casserole D'Iberville
There's a reason this Mississippi recipe has been a reader favorite for so many years. Pressed for time? We even have an express method for you to whip up this supper on a moment's notice.
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Recipe: Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Turn your next taco night into an easy all-in-one dish. You could even scoop this casserole with tortilla chips!
Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Our Test Kitchen pros said they wished every chicken and broccoli casserole tasted like this one. The ranch flavor comes from chopped fresh dill, but we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to drizzle a little bottled ranch dressing all over the top for even more flavor.
Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
This Italian-inspired, ready-in-40-minutes dish is packed with ingredients and flavor yet is still a great, light meal. We recommend pairing it with a big green salad and a glass of wine to round out the whole meal.
Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
With rice, chicken, cheese, and broccoli, there's not much to dislike about this twist on the classic chicken-broccoli casserole. Our Test Kitchen calls this casserole the distant cousin to the green bean casserole that everyone knows and loves.
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
There are so many things to love about this casserole: it takes only 40 minutes to make, it uses cooking shortcuts like microwaveable rice and rotisserie chicken, and you get your vegetables all in one dish.
Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
Our Test Kitchen recommends letting this dish cool before you serve it to guests. This allows time for the long-grain rice to soak up all of the liquids from the chicken broth, butter, and sherry.