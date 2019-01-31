50 of Our Cheesiest Casserole Recipes Ever

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated July 18, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

Casseroles are a staple in Southern cuisine. What would a potluck, reunion, or church homecoming be without them? Events aside, casseroles have always been one of the easiest ways to get a hearty meal on the dinner table without much hands-on time. Some might say that casseroles filled with cheese, cream-of soups, and butter are unhealthy, and they're absolutely right. But let's be honest—we're not eating veggie casseroles to get our health on. We're eating them because they're insanely delicious. If you're looking for pure comfort, you've come to the right place. These cheesy casserole recipes taste like a night at Mama's house, and the entire family is going to love them. With classics like cheesy potato casserole and new twists like barbecue macaroni and cheese, there are plenty of super cheesy casseroles for you to make. With cheesy breakfast casseroles, side dish casseroles, and hearty main-dish dinner casseroles, we didn't skimp on cheese anywhere. When you're craving an indulgent meal, look no further than these cheesy casserole recipes. They're cheesier than the cheesiest—we checked.

These Cheesy Dishes are Pure Comfort

Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole

Mashed potato casserole without cheese? No thank you.

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

Hashbrown casserole is easy, budget-friendly, and downright delicious.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Broccoli-and-rice casserole has long been a staple on Southern holiday and potluck tables, and we don't plan to stop making it anytime soon.

Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake

This five-ingredient dinner couldn't be easier, cheaper, or more kid-friendly. Weeknight win!

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

This old-fashioned casserole recipe proves a stereotype about Southerners and their veggies (smothered in butter, cream, and cheese) right, but we don't mind one bit.

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

This hearty, cheesy breakfast casserole is the perfect brunch recipe for weekend company.

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

This mac and cheese recipe is seriously foolproof and undoubtedly delicious.

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

This comforting vintage casserole is a perfect dish to have in your freezer for hectic weeknights.

Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé

If you love cheese grits, this elevated version will be your new holiday brunch recipe of choice.

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

This vintage casserole is stuffed to the brim with old-school comfort, which happens to include quite a lot of cheese.

Extra-Easy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Recipe: Extra Easy Lasagna

When we've had a long week, there's nothing we crave more than a big helping of hearty lasagna (with a glass of red wine).

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Casserole

This ultra-creamy casserole is layered with corn tortillas for maximum enchilada flavor.

Hot Potato Salad

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

You'll happily switch your cold potato salad for this retro recipe once you try it.

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

This make-ahead breakfast casserole has everything you love about breakfast in one easy dish.

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Say hello to the best way to use that ground beef that's sitting in your freezer.

Creamy Egg Strata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

Made with Swiss and Parmesan cheeses, this indulgent dish should be the star of your next holiday brunch.

Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

Heavenly is not an exaggeration—this chicken lasagna is so cheesy and delicious, you'll forget your beef lasagna recipe exists.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

This old-school recipe has cheese mixed in the casserole and baked on top for ultimate cheesy comfort.

Italian Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Italian Casserole

This Italian pasta bake is topped with tons of creamy ricotta cheese.

Barbecue Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Barbecue Mac and Cheese

We can't think of two things we'd rather see a mashup recipe with than barbecue and mac and cheese.

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

If you didn't grow up eating classic tuna noodle casserole, you have to start sometime.

Baked Ziti with Sausage

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage

With just 30 minutes of hands-on time, this timeless pasta bake will save you on busy weeknights.

Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

With an entire block of Swiss cheese plus Parmesan cheese, this pasta dish is as cheesy as it gets.

Chicken Enchiladas

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas

We recommend serving these cheesy enchiladas with a margarita after a long day.

Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Veggie lasagna doesn't sound as indulgent as your usual beefy versions, but with three types of cheese, it's just as comforting.

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

This cheesy baked pasta is the heartiest way to make use of your farmers' market haul this summer.

Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

No kid will refuse to eat veggies when they're topped with fun cheese crackers.

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Get those greens (covered in pasta and cheese), girl!

Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

This cheesy grits casserole fits in perfectly on a plate with bacon and eggs.

Pizza Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pizza Casserole

You Saturday night pizza party (or weeknight dinner for the kids) just got way more fun with this recipe.

Green Bean Lasagna

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Green Bean Lasagna

This green bean lasagna packs way more cheese than your average green bean casserole, so we highly suggest a substitution for the old-school recipe this holiday season.

King Ranch Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken

King Ranch Chicken is such a famous casserole recipe because it's just that good. Instead of taco Tuesday, try this for a kid-friendly Tex-Mex dinner.

Breakfast Enchiladas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas

Add a kick to brunch with these breakfast enchiladas that are topped with a creamy cheese sauce.

Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses add an extra level of comfort to this classic squash casserole.

Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

This veggie lasagna is full of creamy ricotta and dreamy mozzarella for a cheese match made in heaven.

Uncle Jack's Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac and Cheese

We bet you didn't know you could make mac and cheese in your slow cooker! You can, and it's seriously incredible.

Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

Everything you need to know about this recipe is in the title, except that it only has 15 minutes of hands-on time.

Two-Potato Gratin

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Two-Potato Gratin

Get the best of both worlds with this casserole that has both golden and sweet potatoes.

Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole

This pretty breakfast casserole is topped with a decadent cheese sauce (you might want to make extra if you love cheese).

Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach

Your old-school creamed spinach recipe just got a major upgrade.

Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna

Make one of these for dinner and keep one in your fridge for unexpectedly busy weeknights.

Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs

Ooey, gooey mac and cheese straight from the skillet? We're all in.

Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

This crustless quiche has multiple layers for impressive presentation when you give guests a slice.

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole

It's time to add a little Tex-Mex flair to your squash casserole—trust us.

Meatball Pasta Bake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake

No cheese grater necessary here! This pasta bake is simply topped with slice mozzarella cheese for the ultimate cheese pull result.

Zucchini Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna

Make the most of that fresh summer zucchini with this low-carb way to eat lasagna.

Three-Cheese Corn Pudding

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Three-Cheese Corn Pudding

We took our traditional corn pudding recipe and added multiple kinds of cheese, because nothing has ever tasted worse with more cheese.

Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

It's not necessarily traditional, but this might be one of our favorite ways to eat baked mac and cheese.

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

This Tex-Mex casserole is one of our all-time favorite dinner recipes.

By Mary Shannon Wells