50 of Our Cheesiest Casserole Recipes Ever

Casseroles are a staple in Southern cuisine. What would a potluck, reunion, or church homecoming be without them? Events aside, casseroles have always been one of the easiest ways to get a hearty meal on the dinner table without much hands-on time. Some might say that casseroles filled with cheese, cream-of soups, and butter are unhealthy, and they're absolutely right. But let's be honest—we're not eating veggie casseroles to get our health on. We're eating them because they're insanely delicious. If you're looking for pure comfort, you've come to the right place. These cheesy casserole recipes taste like a night at Mama's house, and the entire family is going to love them. With classics like cheesy potato casserole and new twists like barbecue macaroni and cheese, there are plenty of super cheesy casseroles for you to make. With cheesy breakfast casseroles, side dish casseroles, and hearty main-dish dinner casseroles, we didn't skimp on cheese anywhere. When you're craving an indulgent meal, look no further than these cheesy casserole recipes. They're cheesier than the cheesiest—we checked.