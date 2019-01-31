50 of Our Cheesiest Casserole Recipes Ever
Casseroles are a staple in Southern cuisine. What would a potluck, reunion, or church homecoming be without them? Events aside, casseroles have always been one of the easiest ways to get a hearty meal on the dinner table without much hands-on time. Some might say that casseroles filled with cheese, cream-of soups, and butter are unhealthy, and they're absolutely right. But let's be honest—we're not eating veggie casseroles to get our health on. We're eating them because they're insanely delicious. If you're looking for pure comfort, you've come to the right place. These cheesy casserole recipes taste like a night at Mama's house, and the entire family is going to love them. With classics like cheesy potato casserole and new twists like barbecue macaroni and cheese, there are plenty of super cheesy casseroles for you to make. With cheesy breakfast casseroles, side dish casseroles, and hearty main-dish dinner casseroles, we didn't skimp on cheese anywhere. When you're craving an indulgent meal, look no further than these cheesy casserole recipes. They're cheesier than the cheesiest—we checked.
These Cheesy Dishes are Pure Comfort
Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole
Mashed potato casserole without cheese? No thank you.
Hashbrown Casserole
Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole
Hashbrown casserole is easy, budget-friendly, and downright delicious.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Broccoli-and-rice casserole has long been a staple on Southern holiday and potluck tables, and we don't plan to stop making it anytime soon.
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
Recipe: Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
This five-ingredient dinner couldn't be easier, cheaper, or more kid-friendly. Weeknight win!
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
This old-fashioned casserole recipe proves a stereotype about Southerners and their veggies (smothered in butter, cream, and cheese) right, but we don't mind one bit.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
This hearty, cheesy breakfast casserole is the perfect brunch recipe for weekend company.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
This mac and cheese recipe is seriously foolproof and undoubtedly delicious.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
This comforting vintage casserole is a perfect dish to have in your freezer for hectic weeknights.
Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé
If you love cheese grits, this elevated version will be your new holiday brunch recipe of choice.
Reunion Pea Casserole
Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole
This vintage casserole is stuffed to the brim with old-school comfort, which happens to include quite a lot of cheese.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
Recipe: Extra Easy Lasagna
When we've had a long week, there's nothing we crave more than a big helping of hearty lasagna (with a glass of red wine).
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Casserole
This ultra-creamy casserole is layered with corn tortillas for maximum enchilada flavor.
Hot Potato Salad
Recipe: Hot Potato Salad
You'll happily switch your cold potato salad for this retro recipe once you try it.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
This make-ahead breakfast casserole has everything you love about breakfast in one easy dish.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Say hello to the best way to use that ground beef that's sitting in your freezer.
Creamy Egg Strata
Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata
Made with Swiss and Parmesan cheeses, this indulgent dish should be the star of your next holiday brunch.
Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Heavenly is not an exaggeration—this chicken lasagna is so cheesy and delicious, you'll forget your beef lasagna recipe exists.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
This old-school recipe has cheese mixed in the casserole and baked on top for ultimate cheesy comfort.
Italian Casserole
Recipe: Italian Casserole
This Italian pasta bake is topped with tons of creamy ricotta cheese.
Barbecue Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Barbecue Mac and Cheese
We can't think of two things we'd rather see a mashup recipe with than barbecue and mac and cheese.
New Tuna Casserole
Recipe: New Tuna Casserole
If you didn't grow up eating classic tuna noodle casserole, you have to start sometime.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage
With just 30 minutes of hands-on time, this timeless pasta bake will save you on busy weeknights.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
With an entire block of Swiss cheese plus Parmesan cheese, this pasta dish is as cheesy as it gets.
Chicken Enchiladas
Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas
We recommend serving these cheesy enchiladas with a margarita after a long day.
Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Veggie lasagna doesn't sound as indulgent as your usual beefy versions, but with three types of cheese, it's just as comforting.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
This cheesy baked pasta is the heartiest way to make use of your farmers' market haul this summer.
Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
No kid will refuse to eat veggies when they're topped with fun cheese crackers.
Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
Get those greens (covered in pasta and cheese), girl!
Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole
Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole
This cheesy grits casserole fits in perfectly on a plate with bacon and eggs.
Pizza Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Casserole
You Saturday night pizza party (or weeknight dinner for the kids) just got way more fun with this recipe.
Green Bean Lasagna
Recipe: Green Bean Lasagna
This green bean lasagna packs way more cheese than your average green bean casserole, so we highly suggest a substitution for the old-school recipe this holiday season.
King Ranch Chicken
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken
King Ranch Chicken is such a famous casserole recipe because it's just that good. Instead of taco Tuesday, try this for a kid-friendly Tex-Mex dinner.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas
Add a kick to brunch with these breakfast enchiladas that are topped with a creamy cheese sauce.
Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses add an extra level of comfort to this classic squash casserole.
Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
This veggie lasagna is full of creamy ricotta and dreamy mozzarella for a cheese match made in heaven.
Uncle Jack's Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac and Cheese
We bet you didn't know you could make mac and cheese in your slow cooker! You can, and it's seriously incredible.
Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Recipe: Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Everything you need to know about this recipe is in the title, except that it only has 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Two-Potato Gratin
Recipe: Two-Potato Gratin
Get the best of both worlds with this casserole that has both golden and sweet potatoes.
Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole
Recipe: Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole
This pretty breakfast casserole is topped with a decadent cheese sauce (you might want to make extra if you love cheese).
Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach
Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach
Your old-school creamed spinach recipe just got a major upgrade.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Make one of these for dinner and keep one in your fridge for unexpectedly busy weeknights.
Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs
Recipe: Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs
Ooey, gooey mac and cheese straight from the skillet? We're all in.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
This crustless quiche has multiple layers for impressive presentation when you give guests a slice.
Squash and Green Chile Casserole
Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole
It's time to add a little Tex-Mex flair to your squash casserole—trust us.
Meatball Pasta Bake
Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake
No cheese grater necessary here! This pasta bake is simply topped with slice mozzarella cheese for the ultimate cheese pull result.
Zucchini Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna
Make the most of that fresh summer zucchini with this low-carb way to eat lasagna.
Three-Cheese Corn Pudding
Recipe: Three-Cheese Corn Pudding
We took our traditional corn pudding recipe and added multiple kinds of cheese, because nothing has ever tasted worse with more cheese.
Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
It's not necessarily traditional, but this might be one of our favorite ways to eat baked mac and cheese.
Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up
Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up
This Tex-Mex casserole is one of our all-time favorite dinner recipes.