20 Casseroles You Can Make With Rotisserie Chicken

We love a warm, home-cooked dinner especially when it comes in a casserole dish. Every good Southern cook has a recipe box filled with casserole dishes ready to whip up at the drop of a hat for any occasion —whether it's a weeknight family dinner or church potluck. They're affordable and come together quickly, plus you can make them ahead of time and freeze. You can put just about anything into a casserole and chicken seems to find its way into many of them, so we're not afraid to use a store-bought rotisserie chicken. We love the ease a rotisserie chicken provides, making even an easy recipe even easier. We have an arsenal of rotisserie chicken recipes that'll fill your bellies, but it's hard to beat the casseroles. From classics like Poppy Seed Chicken to new takes on traditional dishes like Chicken Fajita Casserole, we have something for everyone. So pick up a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store and try one of these delicious rotisserie chicken casseroles for your next weeknight dinner. We promise the whole family will be coming back for seconds.

01 of 20 Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole Dreaming of a plate of ranch-dunked buffalo wings? Make this flavor-packed casserole to curb your craving.

02 of 20 Chicken Fajita Casserole
Chicken Fajita Casserole Switch up taco night with this spin on fajitas that only requires 25 minutes of hands-on time. For the finishing touch, have a topping bar with tortilla chips, sour cream, sliced avocado, salsa, cilantro, and lime wedges.

03 of 20 Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole It's hard to beat anything with crispy onions and this casserole doesn't fall short. Ready in just 40 minutes, this lightened up dish is made for busy weeknights and you won't believe how simple it is to make.

04 of 20 Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole This easy, crowd-pleasing dinner will have your kids begging for it again week after week. After all, bacon, cheese, pasta and chicken is a hard combo to beat.

05 of 20 Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole This one does it all: healthy, yummy, and easy.

06 of 20 Chicken-Tortilla Casserole
Chicken-Tortilla Casserole Looking for something a bit hardier than soup, but itching for the flavors of tortilla soup? We have you covered. Truly a one-pot dish, just stir it all together and pop it in the oven. You'll have dinner on the table in under an hour.

07 of 20 Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole This rich, cheesy pasta bake is the ideal cold weather comfort food. It serves four, so you'll probably want to double up on the recipe!

08 of 20 Chicken Cobbler Casserole
Chicken Cobbler Casserole This delicacy might be similar in nature, but definitely isn't your average chicken pot pie. Filled with mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, and chicken then topped with cheesy, herby bread—it'll warm you from the inside out.

09 of 20 Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Heavenly Chicken Lasagna Everyone loves a creamy, hardy lasagna and this one is a cinch to make when using rotisserie chicken.

10 of 20 Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole This isn't your run-of-the-mill chicken and broccoli casserole. Embellished with delicious cremini mushrooms and fontina cheese, this version of the classic recipe is sure to wow any crowd.

11 of 20 Hot Chicken Salad
Hot Chicken Salad Now we know Southerners love their chicken salad, but have you tried Hot Chicken Salad? This baked rendition still has the classic combination of chicken, mayonnaise, and celery with a few added flavorful and unique ingredients including potato chips.

12 of 20 Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake This beloved pasta bake might not directly call for a rotisserie chicken, but it's the perfect substitute to cooking your own.

13 of 20 Poppy Seed Chicken
Poppy Seed Chicken This Southern staple feels nostalgic and is a dish we are happy to eat time and time again. With only six ingredients, consisting of many pantry and refrigerator staples, this recipe is the ideal budget-friendly weeknight dinner.

14 of 20 Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas No cast iron? No problem. Though it doesn't have casserole in the name, as our easiest enchiladas ever, it can easily be considered one. Just sauté the first six ingredients in a non-stick skillet, then transfer to a casserole dish and stir in the remaining ingredients before placing in the oven.

15 of 20 Baked Ziti with Chicken
Baked Ziti with Chicken In place of ground beef or sausage in the traditional baked ziti, this version calls for store-bought rotisserie chicken making it about as easy as it gets.

16 of 20 Chicken Tetrazzini With Prosciutto and Peas
Chicken Tetrazzini With Prosciutto and Peas Alfredo sauce, prosciutto, and parmesan are the stars of this dish—think a Southern spin on carbonara in casserole form.

17 of 20 Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole This easy recipe calls for a whole chicken, so we're turning to our trusty rotisserie chicken to make it even easier.

18 of 20 Chicken Tamale Pie
Chicken Tamale Pie As Southerners, we've been known to turn just about anything into a casserole. So while, this dish is not quite the traditional casserole, it's a delicious spin on tamales that can readily be made in a casserole dish.

19 of 20 Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini One rotisserie chicken is equal to four cups of chicken, so you can effortlessly save time rather than cooking a chicken for this comfort dish.