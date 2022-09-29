20 Casseroles You Can Make With Rotisserie Chicken

Published on September 29, 2022
Pimiento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

We love a warm, home-cooked dinner especially when it comes in a casserole dish. Every good Southern cook has a recipe box filled with casserole dishes ready to whip up at the drop of a hat for any occasion—whether it's a weeknight family dinner or church potluck. They're affordable and come together quickly, plus you can make them ahead of time and freeze. You can put just about anything into a casserole and chicken seems to find its way into many of them, so we're not afraid to use a store-bought rotisserie chicken. We love the ease a rotisserie chicken provides, making even an easy recipe even easier. We have an arsenal of rotisserie chicken recipes that'll fill your bellies, but it's hard to beat the casseroles. From classics like Poppy Seed Chicken to new takes on traditional dishes like Chicken Fajita Casserole, we have something for everyone. So pick up a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store and try one of these delicious rotisserie chicken casseroles for your next weeknight dinner. We promise the whole family will be coming back for seconds.

01 of 20

Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Dreaming of a plate of ranch-dunked buffalo wings? Make this flavor-packed casserole to curb your craving.

02 of 20

Chicken Fajita Casserole

Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Chicken Fajita Casserole

Switch up taco night with this spin on fajitas that only requires 25 minutes of hands-on time. For the finishing touch, have a topping bar with tortilla chips, sour cream, sliced avocado, salsa, cilantro, and lime wedges.

03 of 20

Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

It's hard to beat anything with crispy onions and this casserole doesn't fall short. Ready in just 40 minutes, this lightened up dish is made for busy weeknights and you won't believe how simple it is to make.

04 of 20

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

This easy, crowd-pleasing dinner will have your kids begging for it again week after week. After all, bacon, cheese, pasta and chicken is a hard combo to beat.

05 of 20

Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

This one does it all: healthy, yummy, and easy.

06 of 20

Chicken-Tortilla Casserole

Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Chicken-Tortilla Casserole

Looking for something a bit hardier than soup, but itching for the flavors of tortilla soup? We have you covered. Truly a one-pot dish, just stir it all together and pop it in the oven. You'll have dinner on the table in under an hour.

07 of 20

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

This rich, cheesy pasta bake is the ideal cold weather comfort food. It serves four, so you'll probably want to double up on the recipe!

08 of 20

Chicken Cobbler Casserole

William Dickey

Recipe: Chicken Cobbler Casserole

This delicacy might be similar in nature, but definitely isn't your average chicken pot pie. Filled with mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, and chicken then topped with cheesy, herby bread—it'll warm you from the inside out.

09 of 20

Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

Lee Harrelson; Styling: Mindi Shapiro

Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

Everyone loves a creamy, hardy lasagna and this one is a cinch to make when using rotisserie chicken.

10 of 20

Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

This isn't your run-of-the-mill chicken and broccoli casserole. Embellished with delicious cremini mushrooms and fontina cheese, this version of the classic recipe is sure to wow any crowd.

11 of 20

Hot Chicken Salad

Southern Living

Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad

Now we know Southerners love their chicken salad, but have you tried Hot Chicken Salad? This baked rendition still has the classic combination of chicken, mayonnaise, and celery with a few added flavorful and unique ingredients including potato chips.

12 of 20

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

This beloved pasta bake might not directly call for a rotisserie chicken, but it's the perfect substitute to cooking your own.

13 of 20

Poppy Seed Chicken

Southern Living

Recipe: Poppy Seed Chicken

This Southern staple feels nostalgic and is a dish we are happy to eat time and time again. With only six ingredients, consisting of many pantry and refrigerator staples, this recipe is the ideal budget-friendly weeknight dinner.

14 of 20

Skillet Enchiladas Suizas

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Enchiladas Suizas

No cast iron? No problem. Though it doesn't have casserole in the name, as our easiest enchiladas ever, it can easily be considered one. Just sauté the first six ingredients in a non-stick skillet, then transfer to a casserole dish and stir in the remaining ingredients before placing in the oven.

15 of 20

Baked Ziti with Chicken

Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Chicken

In place of ground beef or sausage in the traditional baked ziti, this version calls for store-bought rotisserie chicken making it about as easy as it gets.

16 of 20

Chicken Tetrazzini With Prosciutto and Peas

Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Chicken Tetrazzini With Prosciutto and Peas

Alfredo sauce, prosciutto, and parmesan are the stars of this dish—think a Southern spin on carbonara in casserole form.

17 of 20

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

This easy recipe calls for a whole chicken, so we're turning to our trusty rotisserie chicken to make it even easier.

18 of 20

Chicken Tamale Pie

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Chicken Tamale Pie

As Southerners, we've been known to turn just about anything into a casserole. So while, this dish is not quite the traditional casserole, it's a delicious spin on tamales that can readily be made in a casserole dish.

19 of 20

Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

One rotisserie chicken is equal to four cups of chicken, so you can effortlessly save time rather than cooking a chicken for this comfort dish.

20 of 20

Pimiento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Pimento Cheese Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Leave it to the South find a way to integrate pimento cheese into a casserole.

