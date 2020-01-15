Casseroles To Make Every Month in 2022

Southern cooks know casseroles are the secret to easy dinners, winning potluck dishes, and backup freezer meals. Our 9x13 pans are well-used and certainly treasured—we pass them down from generation to generation, along with our favorite casserole recipes. We firmly believe that there is a casserole for every occasion—and season.

These seasonal casserole recipes will keep your family full and happy every month this year. Whether you're in need of a cozy supper for a chilly January night or a festive breakfast to wow on Christmas morning, these casserole recipes are great additions to your cooking bucket list for 2022. From our Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake in January to Shrimp and Grits Casserole in June and Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole in September, these hearty casserole recipes use the most of what's in season at the time. Plus, the kids will go crazy for fun casseroles like Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole and Cheeseburger Casserole. When it's time for dinner, Southerners can always rely on a simple, filling casserole recipe like these to get the job done.