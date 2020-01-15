Casseroles To Make Every Month in 2022
Southern cooks know casseroles are the secret to easy dinners, winning potluck dishes, and backup freezer meals. Our 9x13 pans are well-used and certainly treasured—we pass them down from generation to generation, along with our favorite casserole recipes. We firmly believe that there is a casserole for every occasion—and season.
These seasonal casserole recipes will keep your family full and happy every month this year. Whether you're in need of a cozy supper for a chilly January night or a festive breakfast to wow on Christmas morning, these casserole recipes are great additions to your cooking bucket list for 2022. From our Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake in January to Shrimp and Grits Casserole in June and Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole in September, these hearty casserole recipes use the most of what's in season at the time. Plus, the kids will go crazy for fun casseroles like Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole and Cheeseburger Casserole. When it's time for dinner, Southerners can always rely on a simple, filling casserole recipe like these to get the job done.
January: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
If you've resolved to eat a few more vegetables in the new year, start with our Creamy Kale Pasta Bake. It's comforting on a cold day while still serving up some greens.
February: Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Valentine's Day is in the air, and this overnight casserole is a delicious addition to any celebratory brunch.
March: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
As the weather warms, take advantage of the last cool nights to whip up a creamy pasta bake. Add some fresh broccoli for a bit of spring greenery.
April: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Hosting Easter breakfast? This casserole can be prepared ahead of time, so all you have to do is warm it before the guests show up.
May: Green Bean Casserole from Scratch
Recipe: Green Bean Casserole from Scratch
This completely-from-scratch, no-can-in-sight Green Bean Casserole begs for only the freshest and finest green beans from your farmers market haul.
June: Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole
There's no better way to start seafood season than with the famous shrimp and grits. This casserole version will easily feed a crowd.
July: Cheeseburger Casserole
Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole
Leftover patties from the cookout? Sub them in for the ground beef.
August: Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
Use up the last of your yellow squash bounty on this comforting Old-School Squash Casserole. It's cheesy, crunchy, buttery, and creamy—a sign that fall is on its way, and so are the cozy dishes.
September: Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole
Summer's over, the kids are back in school, and that means everyone is busy again. Prep this breakfast casserole ahead of time for those hectic mornings when it looks like someone might miss the bus.
October: Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Casserole
With fall in full swing, we want something filling and comforting as the air gets cooler. Enter this Chicken Parmesan Casserole, which features tender chicken breasts swimming in marinara and lots of fresh Mozzarella.
November: Sweetie's Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Sweetie's Sweet Potato Casserole
Say goodbye to your usual sweet potato casserole and shake things up with this version, which includes a little orange juice and zest for zing.
December: Leftover Turkey Casserole
Recipe: Leftover Turkey Casserole
Christmas leftovers are inevitable. This casserole will make eating them fun.