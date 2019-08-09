8 Biscuit-Topped Casseroles That Will Satisfy Any Crowd

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 15, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey

It's easy to see why biscuits are a household go-to in the South—they pair well with just about anything, from melty cheese to thick gravy and even strawberry puree. And casserole—well, that one is self-explanatory (feeds a crowd, freezes wonderfully, utterly delicious—need we continue?). Biscuits and casseroles are both Southern staples, so why not combine the two? We did just that to create feel-good, biscuit-topped casserole recipes that have earned Mama's stamp of approval.

From Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole to Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits, these biscuit casseroles will satisfy savory cravings while wow-ing guests at your next brunch or dinner gathering. These recipes are ideal for an easy weeknight dinner or to bring as a potluck dish to your next neighborhood get-together. After all, it's not a true Southern party without a biscuit appearance. Get to cooking these delicious biscuit-topped casserole recipes, just don't forget to butter your biscuits.

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

A twist on biscuits and gravy, this recipe really stars Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Biscuit-topped Vegetable Pot Pies

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Biscuit-topped Vegetable Pot Pies

Get your daily dose of veggies and dig into this mouth-watering biscuit pie.

3 of 8

Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

What's better than buttered biscuits? These delicious loaded bacon and cheddar biscuits that rest on top of a chicken pot pie.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

This scrumptious chicken cobbler is a perfect dinner dish for a chilly night.

5 of 8

Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits

Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top of these biscuits for a cheesy delight that pairs well with this beef stew.

6 of 8

Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

Serve your biscuits and gravy family-style with this casserole recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Sausage, Egg and Biscuits Casserole

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Sausage, Egg and Biscuits Casserole

A savory casserole that includes our favorite breakfast essentials.

8 of 8

Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

A Southern classic dish that deserves a spot at the breakfast table.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors