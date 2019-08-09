8 Biscuit-Topped Casseroles That Will Satisfy Any Crowd
It's easy to see why biscuits are a household go-to in the South—they pair well with just about anything, from melty cheese to thick gravy and even strawberry puree. And casserole—well, that one is self-explanatory (feeds a crowd, freezes wonderfully, utterly delicious—need we continue?). Biscuits and casseroles are both Southern staples, so why not combine the two? We did just that to create feel-good, biscuit-topped casserole recipes that have earned Mama's stamp of approval.
From Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole to Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits, these biscuit casseroles will satisfy savory cravings while wow-ing guests at your next brunch or dinner gathering. These recipes are ideal for an easy weeknight dinner or to bring as a potluck dish to your next neighborhood get-together. After all, it's not a true Southern party without a biscuit appearance. Get to cooking these delicious biscuit-topped casserole recipes, just don't forget to butter your biscuits.
Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
A twist on biscuits and gravy, this recipe really stars Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits.
Biscuit-topped Vegetable Pot Pies
Get your daily dose of veggies and dig into this mouth-watering biscuit pie.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
What's better than buttered biscuits? These delicious loaded bacon and cheddar biscuits that rest on top of a chicken pot pie.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
This scrumptious chicken cobbler is a perfect dinner dish for a chilly night.
Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits
Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top of these biscuits for a cheesy delight that pairs well with this beef stew.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Serve your biscuits and gravy family-style with this casserole recipe.
Sausage, Egg and Biscuits Casserole
A savory casserole that includes our favorite breakfast essentials.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
A Southern classic dish that deserves a spot at the breakfast table.