It's easy to see why biscuits are a household go-to in the South—they pair well with just about anything, from melty cheese to thick gravy and even strawberry puree. And casserole—well, that one is self-explanatory (feeds a crowd, freezes wonderfully, utterly delicious—need we continue?). Biscuits and casseroles are both Southern staples, so why not combine the two? We did just that to create feel-good, biscuit-topped casserole recipes that have earned Mama's stamp of approval.

From Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole to Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits, these biscuit casseroles will satisfy savory cravings while wow-ing guests at your next brunch or dinner gathering. These recipes are ideal for an easy weeknight dinner or to bring as a potluck dish to your next neighborhood get-together. After all, it's not a true Southern party without a biscuit appearance. Get to cooking these delicious biscuit-topped casserole recipes, just don't forget to butter your biscuits.