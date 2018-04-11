Crowd-Pleasing Summer Potluck Recipes You Can Make In Your 13x9

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Credit: Hector Sanchez

Summertime is the best time for a Southern potluck full of dishes that take advantage of summer's vibrant bounty from farmers' markets, local farm stands, or even your own backyard. Unlike during the holidays, summer potlucks let you make it more about the fresh peaches, tomatoes, okra, corn, summer squash, and peas than anything else. Fresh, easy, and pretty enough for a get-together, these summer potluck recipes will showcase every bright and colorful thing we love about summer.

From packed-to-the-brim vegetable gratins to freshened-up pasta bakes, these easy summer casseroles will wow the crowd and disappear faster than those fleeting summer days. To top it off, we included some easy summer desserts for a crowd that'll be easy to make and even easier to take, thanks to your 9x13 baking dish. Here are our favorite 13x9 summer potluck recipes you need to whip up this season.

1 of 33

Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

What makes this sensational recipe standout out from the posers? Lots of ooey, gooey cheese—we're talking sharp Cheddar cheese, pepper Jack cheese, cream cheese, and crumbled blue cheese. Chopped cooked chicken makes it a breeze to whip together for a party. 

2 of 33

Zucchini Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna

Say hello to the prettiest use of summer's bounty. This lasagna alternates between layers of lasagna noodles and laced zucchini strips. 

3 of 33

Savory Tomato Cobbler

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Savory Tomato Cobbler

Celebrate tomato season with this heavenly favorite—and who says all of your summer cobblers need to be peach-laden?

4 of 33

Ham Delights

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ham Delights

We updated this tried-and-true appetizer with flavorful Gouda cheese and a sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning. Bake in your trusty 13x9 to get nice and melty.

5 of 33

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: ennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Like a loaded baked potato—but in casserole form and made a little less rich by using cauliflower instead of heavy potatoes. It makes a super satisfying side dish. 

6 of 33

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Can you name a better summertime trio than zucchini, squash, and corn? Bound together with a cheesy, creamy filling, this bright dish gets beautifully golden on top to match that sunny weather.

7 of 33

Chili Cheese Enchiladas

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chili Cheese Enchiladas

Made with a flavor-bursting chili-cheese gravy, this Tex-Mex casserole will be the tastiest thing at the potluck. Add any ingredients you have on hand, such as a can of corn, black beans, refried beans, or shredded chicken. 

8 of 33

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

This casserole is full of summer color with broccoli, bell peppers, and colorful spinach-and-cheese tortellini. This crowd-pleasing recipe will be one of the first to disappear.

9 of 33

Zucchini Rice Gratin

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin

Lighten up your potluck offering with this mayo-free casserole speckled with zucchini straight from your garden. It's so easy and fresh that you'll make it all spring and summer long.

10 of 33

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Loads of in-season squash and tomatoes give a freshness to this classic dish that's almost always seen at Southern reunions, potlucks, and funerals. Fresh mozzerella and basil top off the dish in a delicious fashion.

11 of 33

Okra and Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Okra and Rice Casserole

Tender sautéed okra, sweet corn, bell pepper, and tomatoes give this dish so much bright summery color. Cajun spices and buttery garlic breadcrumbs make sure it doesn't skimp on the flavor.

12 of 33

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Everyone's favorite party dip got a hearty upgrade with chicken and penne pasta. It'll be a quick crowd-pleaser. 

13 of 33

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Even your macaroni and cheese should have a summery touch, thanks to the bounty of ripe tomatoes at your fingertips. This comforting homemade mac-and-cheese will wow the kids and the adults alike at the potluck.

14 of 33

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

This family-friendly casserole is made with egg noodles, chopped ham, a tasty mix of vegetables (carrots, broccoli, asparagus), and a rich and creamy sauce. It's an easy potluck staple. 

15 of 33

Creamy Chicken and Collard Green Enchiladas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Collard Green Enchiladas

Put even more color into your creamy enchilada bake by packing it with some collards. Sure, the filling of buttery sautéed collards, shredded chicken, and Monterey Jack cheese that fills corn tortillas is tasty; but it's the topping of green chile sauce and even more cheese that seals the deal.

16 of 33

Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole

You can never go wrong when showing up with a poppyseed casserole in tow. This version uses traditional egg noodles, diced turkey, and plenty of creamy sauce to get the job done.

17 of 33

Marian's Savory Vegetable Bread Pudding

Credit: Photo: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Savory Vegetable Bread Pudding

This veggie-packed bread pudding takes all of your favorite summer produce and turns it into a rich Southern delicacy. You can even mix and match vegetables you have on hand for this recipe, ranging from okra and tomatoes to summer squash and mushrooms.

18 of 33

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe

This classic will make the most of the harvest. You can't go wrong when showing up with this bright, summery crowd favorite.

19 of 33

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

This bright casserole packs a delicious punch. The stuffed-to-the-brim dish is full of Italian sausage, cheese, squash, and peas—then it's finished off with a buttery crescent roll crust.

20 of 33

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

One of our favorite quick-fix dishes to bring to the summer potluck, this take on a tamale pie is packed with a filling of ground beef, cornmeal, tomato sauce, and corn that gets finished with a layer of gooey cheese.

21 of 33

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Bring summertime freshness to your potluck lineup with this almond-topped casserole. Take a break from the pasta bakes with a wild rice casserole filled with chicken, water chestnuts, sour cream, and cheese.

22 of 33

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Make use of your lush greens from the farmers' market with this creamy bake with loads of gooey cheese and tender kale. This dish comes together in half an hour, making it a hearty no-brainer for any get-together.

23 of 33

Savannah Red Rice

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savannah Red Rice

This regional delicacy is simple to prepare while still showcasing rich flavor. The smoky bacon and tangy tomatoes will keep guests coming back for more.

24 of 33

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Big chunks of fresh vegetables—cauliflower, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, butter beans—mingle with a creamy cheese sauce and tender kale to make up this meat-free casserole that'll shine at your summer potluck.

25 of 33

Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

We can't be sure of which part we love the most: the fresh, juicy cooked strawberries or the golden, cake-like topping with crispy edges and a tender center. 

26 of 33

Banana Pudding Poke Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake

This cake is rich and delicious, bursting with fresh banana flavor and big enough to feed a crowd. We recommend chilling the cake in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.

27 of 33

Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Everyone will appreciate these fruity hand-held treats. Fresh rhubarb adds a tart touch that balances out the richness of the shortbread-like crust.

28 of 33

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

No summertime soiree is complete without this showy confection that takes inspiration from the refreshing Southern beverage, the Arnold Palmer. For festive events such as the Kentucky Derby, spin this into a tipsy cake by substituting up to two tablespoons of vodka or bourbon for the lemon juice in the frosting.

29 of 33

Pineapple Bread Pudding

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Pineapple Bread Pudding

That extra bread in your kitchen has never been tastier. Made with pineapple pieces, pineapple juice, soft Hawaiian dinner rolls, and macadamia nuts, it's a tropical dream.

30 of 33

Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

This sheet cakes looks like it just belongs at a breezy picnic. The vanilla-flavored cornmeal batter makes a not-too-sweet base for the fresh berries and plums.

31 of 33

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

This dessert pleases the crowd by being both patriotic as all get-out for summer and tasting even better. It's made with two fillings of fresh summer berries and topped with rich mascarpone frosting.

32 of 33

Patchwork Cobbler

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Patchwork Cobbler

Show off your summer fruits at the cookout with this beautiful patchwork cobbler packed full with peaches, plums, and blueberries. A sugar-crusted pastry topping makes it look pretty as a picture.

33 of 33

Mississippi Mud Brownies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Brownies

These gooey bars won't last long thanks to their moist brownie base, chopped pecans, mini marshmallows, and chocolate frosting.

