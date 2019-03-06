Air Fryer Recipes That Are Mess-Free, Stress-Free, and Super Delicious

Air fryers have emerged as the dark horse favorite on our list of most-used kitchen appliances. (Look out, cast-iron skillets.) There's simply no other way to turn out food that's as crisp and crunchy on the outside, but wonderfully tender and juicy on the inside—making less mess than frying on the stovetop and taking way less time than when cooking in a conventional oven.

Not to mention, the nibbles come out in a healthier form without sacrificing any of the crispy-fried flavor. The fun doesn't stop at typical fried dishes like French fries, fried okra, and chicken fingers, either. You can even make donuts, corn on the cob, and steak—yes, steak!—in your air fryer.

So if you're not using an air fryer yet, check out these best-sellers to get started. And then embark on your newfound hobby with one of these quick, easy, and super tasty air fryer recipes that the whole family will love. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert await with this all-in-one convenient countertop appliance.