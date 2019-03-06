Air Fryer Recipes That Are Mess-Free, Stress-Free, and Super Delicious
Air fryers have emerged as the dark horse favorite on our list of most-used kitchen appliances. (Look out, cast-iron skillets.) There's simply no other way to turn out food that's as crisp and crunchy on the outside, but wonderfully tender and juicy on the inside—making less mess than frying on the stovetop and taking way less time than when cooking in a conventional oven.
Not to mention, the nibbles come out in a healthier form without sacrificing any of the crispy-fried flavor. The fun doesn't stop at typical fried dishes like French fries, fried okra, and chicken fingers, either. You can even make donuts, corn on the cob, and steak—yes, steak!—in your air fryer.
So if you're not using an air fryer yet, check out these best-sellers to get started. And then embark on your newfound hobby with one of these quick, easy, and super tasty air fryer recipes that the whole family will love. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert await with this all-in-one convenient countertop appliance.
Air Fryer Bloomin' Onion
Recipe: Air Fryer Bloomin' Onion
This appetizer is absolutely addicting, especially when paired with our homemade sauce.
Air Fryer Donuts
Recipe: Air Fryer Donuts
The kids will be ecstatic when they wake up to find homemade donuts on a Saturday morning.
Air Fryer French Fries
Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries
With the air fryer method, you get the crispy fries you love to indulge in without an oily mess.
Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
Recipe: Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
The perfect blend of salty and a hint of sweet, this Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp recipe is an easy way to get your "fried shrimp on the beach" fix.
Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
This is an unconventional (but actually genius!) way to make no-fuss, classic corn on the cob. Jazz it up for dinnertime with flavored butters and seasonings.
Air Fryer Steak
Recipe: Air Fryer Steak
Bet you didn't see this one coming! You'll be pleasantly surprised by how quickly steak cooks in the air fryer and how tender it turns out.
Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Recipe: Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
These homemade chicken fingers are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Get the dipping sauces ready.
Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
Recipe: Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
When you're craving something salty and crunchy but don't want to blow a day of healthy eating, whip up a batch of these poppable zucchini chips.
Air Fryer Okra
Recipe: Air Fryer Okra
This favorite Southern side dish is a summer must, and the air fryer ensures you don't get left with soggy fried okra. No disasters here!
Hard-Boiled Eggs
Recipe: Hard-Boiled Eggs
Skip the boiling water and make boiled eggs in your air fryer.
Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Recipe: Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
This certainly isn't your usual chicken wings recipe, and the outer crispiness that the air fryer gives is absolutely perfect. Plus, lemon pepper is a dynamic flavor duo.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Less mess, little stress, fewer calories, and all the deliciousness of extra crispy French fries—sweet potato edition.
Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
Recipe: Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
The kids won't know this delicious, crispy shrimp is actually healthier than the traditional deep-fried version.
Air Fryer Hush Puppies
Recipe: Air Fryer Hush Puppies
Get the taste you love from hush puppies without the oil by using your air fryer.
Air-Fryer Tilapia With Smoky Tartar Sauce
Recipe: Air-Fryer Tilapia With Smoky Tartar Sauce
Our test kitchen prepared this recipe with tilapia, but it can be made with the white fish of your choice.