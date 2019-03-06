Air Fryer Recipes That Are Mess-Free, Stress-Free, and Super Delicious

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 13, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Air fryers have emerged as the dark horse favorite on our list of most-used kitchen appliances. (Look out, cast-iron skillets.) There's simply no other way to turn out food that's as crisp and crunchy on the outside, but wonderfully tender and juicy on the inside—making less mess than frying on the stovetop and taking way less time than when cooking in a conventional oven.

Not to mention, the nibbles come out in a healthier form without sacrificing any of the crispy-fried flavor. The fun doesn't stop at typical fried dishes like French fries, fried okra, and chicken fingers, either. You can even make donuts, corn on the cob, and steak—yes, steak!—in your air fryer.

So if you're not using an air fryer yet, check out these best-sellers to get started. And then embark on your newfound hobby with one of these quick, easy, and super tasty air fryer recipes that the whole family will love. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert await with this all-in-one convenient countertop appliance.

Air Fryer Bloomin' Onion

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Bloomin' Onion

This appetizer is absolutely addicting, especially when paired with our homemade sauce.

Air Fryer Donuts

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Donuts

The kids will be ecstatic when they wake up to find homemade donuts on a Saturday morning.

Air Fryer French Fries

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries

With the air fryer method, you get the crispy fries you love to indulge in without an oily mess.

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

The perfect blend of salty and a hint of sweet, this Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp recipe is an easy way to get your "fried shrimp on the beach" fix. 

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

This is an unconventional (but actually genius!) way to make no-fuss, classic corn on the cob. Jazz it up for dinnertime with flavored butters and seasonings.

Air Fryer Steak

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Steak

Bet you didn't see this one coming! You'll be pleasantly surprised by how quickly steak cooks in the air fryer and how tender it turns out.

Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

These homemade chicken fingers are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Get the dipping sauces ready.

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

When you're craving something salty and crunchy but don't want to blow a day of healthy eating, whip up a batch of these poppable zucchini chips.

Air Fryer Okra

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Okra

This favorite Southern side dish is a summer must, and the air fryer ensures you don't get left with soggy fried okra. No disasters here! 

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Credit: Getty Images/ToscaWhi

Recipe: Hard-Boiled Eggs

Skip the boiling water and make boiled eggs in your air fryer.

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

This certainly isn't your usual chicken wings recipe, and the outer crispiness that the air fryer gives is absolutely perfect. Plus, lemon pepper is a dynamic flavor duo. 

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Photography, and Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Less mess, little stress, fewer calories, and all the deliciousness of extra crispy French fries—sweet potato edition. 

Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

The kids won't know this delicious, crispy shrimp is actually healthier than the traditional deep-fried version.

Air Fryer Hush Puppies

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist:Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Air Fryer Hush Puppies

Get the taste you love from hush puppies without the oil by using your air fryer.

Air-Fryer Tilapia With Smoky Tartar Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Air-Fryer Tilapia With Smoky Tartar Sauce

Our test kitchen prepared this recipe with tilapia, but it can be made with the white fish of your choice. 

