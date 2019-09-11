39 Winter Dinner Recipes Guaranteed to Keep You Warm

When the days are shorter, the temperatures are lower, and holiday plans are making things a bit more hectic than usual, we look to our winter dinner staples to keep our families warm and full. The minute our coats come out of the closet, soups, stews, and casseroles are fair game (as if we haven't been making casseroles all summer, anyway!). Even if there's likely to be a heat wave at some point mid-December, we all love to see our most comforting recipes awaken from their summer hiatus. Southerners are ready for winter cooking regardless of the forecast.With our slow cookers working full force and our go-to soup recipes warn out, it's always nice to find a few quick, new recipes to add to the cold-weather rotation. From cheesy pasta bakes, like our Extra-Easy Lasagna or our Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole, to fresh Instant Pot options, like our Instant Pot Beef-and-Barley Soup with Mushrooms or our Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast, we've pulled together some hearty winter dinner ideas the whole family will enjoy. Don't worry, we didn't leave casseroles, soups, or slow cooker recipes off the table either. Browse our list of winter dinner meal ideas for recipes that are simple enough to serve tonight.