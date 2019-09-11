39 Winter Dinner Recipes Guaranteed to Keep You Warm
When the days are shorter, the temperatures are lower, and holiday plans are making things a bit more hectic than usual, we look to our winter dinner staples to keep our families warm and full. The minute our coats come out of the closet, soups, stews, and casseroles are fair game (as if we haven't been making casseroles all summer, anyway!). Even if there's likely to be a heat wave at some point mid-December, we all love to see our most comforting recipes awaken from their summer hiatus. Southerners are ready for winter cooking regardless of the forecast.With our slow cookers working full force and our go-to soup recipes warn out, it's always nice to find a few quick, new recipes to add to the cold-weather rotation. From cheesy pasta bakes, like our Extra-Easy Lasagna or our Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole, to fresh Instant Pot options, like our Instant Pot Beef-and-Barley Soup with Mushrooms or our Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast, we've pulled together some hearty winter dinner ideas the whole family will enjoy. Don't worry, we didn't leave casseroles, soups, or slow cooker recipes off the table either. Browse our list of winter dinner meal ideas for recipes that are simple enough to serve tonight.
Beef Stroganoff
It may sound like special-occasion food, but our Beef Stroganoff is best paired with a cold weeknight and a glass of wine.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese
Roasted in all the right ways, this recipe is prime for your favorite grilled cheese.
Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings
No matter which dumpling style you prefer–soft drop-biscuit dumplings that float or small strips of pastry dropped into the bubbling pot and cut like noodles–this dish delivers the essential comfort and flavor you expect from chicken and dumplings.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Flavored with country ham and mushrooms, this winter dish puts a new spin on the classic chicken-and-rice number.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Call us old-fashioned, but we always prefer homemade. One bite of this warm pot pie, and you'll agree. Frozen options just can't keep up.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
We can't guarantee it'll be mess-free, but we can promise this warm winter casserole will be step up from the classic school cafeteria version from yesteryear.
Quick Beef Chili
A warm bowl of chili in under an hour? If that's not comforting, we're not sure what is.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Cooked low and slow, this slow-cooker chicken soup is the ultimate bowl of comfort.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
The South's ultimate staples, king ranch chicken and macaroni-and-cheese, collide in a skillet dinner that's ready in just 45 minutes.
Easy Taco Casserole
Bring the warmth of a summer fiesta to the dinner table, regardless of the temperatures outside, with this classic casserole featuring fire-roasted tomatoes.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
An egg noodle base and warm, four-cheese topping sandwich together a hearty ground beef mix in this easy dinner recipe.
Cowboy Casserole
Meet the ultimate dump and bake dinner recipe. Plus, with tots on top, we can guarantee the kids won't put up a fight.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
We don't call this recipe extra-easy for nothing. Satisfying and speedy, it's sure to land on your go-to winter dinner recipe rotation.
Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast
A new spin on the Delta classic, this pot roast is shockingly fast thanks to our favorite multicooker. No Instant Pot? No problem. This roast comes together beautifully in a slow cooker too.
Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon
Leave your plain-Jane lentil soup recipe in the dust. We've spiced things up with sweet potatoes, fire-roasted tomatoes, and bacon.
Classic Patty Melt
Pair with a side of soup, and these patty melts on sourdough are dinner-ready.
Slow Cooker Goulash
Warm up the kitchen with this long-simmered, aromatic dish. Be sure to pick a roast with good marbling to make sure your sauce is just right.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
Though this recipe calls for penne, you can dress it up with any shape pasta you'd like, and it will still be ready in under 30 minutes.
Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
Green Chile-Chicken Stew
Family-friendly and crowd-ready, you can freeze cooled, leftover stew in a jumbo muffin pan to create individual portions you can reheat later.
Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
When we say quick and easy, we mean it. This full-bodied pasta dish will set you up for success in just 25 minutes.
French Onion Soup Casserole
Who says soup has to be ladled? Complete with layers of baguette slices, this casserole will leave them begging for seconds.
Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Put down the take-out menu This beef and broccoli stir fry is restaurant-quality and ready in a fraction of the time (just 20 minutes!).
Chicken-Mushroom Skillet
As tempting as it might be to mess with the mushrooms, be sure to let them sit in the hot pan so that they brown nicely.
Brunswick Stew
Seasoned Southern cooks have all sorts of secret combinations for Brunswick stew, but we can all agree that corn, butter or lima beans, and tomatoes are essential.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti
This gorgeous Italian dish is more tender than ever in this hearty, slow-cooker take on the classic recipe.
Roasted Beef Tenderloin
This classic dinner party recipe doesn't need a fancy affair. Since it's ready in just 40 minutes, we like serving this main any day of the week.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
This pasta bake is begging you to take the easy route—we won't tell. Rotisserie chicken and store-bought sauces make warm winter casserole nearly too good to be true.
Chicken Bog
The classic combination of chicken and rice is sped up in our 30-minute take on this traditional lowcountry dish.
Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi
All of your favorite winter vegetables are the star of the show in this quick recipe that calls for pillowy, store-bought gnocchi.
Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
Texture and flavor mingle in this elevated, mid-week chicken that brings the warm flavors of mushrooms, shallots, garlic, sage, and sherry together in one dish.
Twice-Baked Potatoes
Twice-baked spuds are always crowd-pleasers, but serve them on a cold day, and they're somehow twice as tempting.
Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits
Everything's better with biscuits.
Beef Stew
Familiar yet never tiring, this beef stew is prepared in a Dutch oven for the best browned meat base.
Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing
A sheet pan supper fit for any kind of feast, this chicken supper features toasty chunks of cornbread.
Capitol Hill Bean Soup
Also known as "Senate Bean Soup," this hearty soup has been on the menu in the Senate's restaurant since 1903.
Hoppin' John
Why wait for the New Year to serve a dish that promises prosperity? Bring this blend of rice and black-eyed peas to the table for a flavorful bowl of luck any time.
Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
One slice of this two-toned potato crust, and you may never go back to your traditional Sheperd's Pie again.
White Lightning Chicken Chili
This chicken chili is so fast, it just might be ready before you can even get all the kids to the table.