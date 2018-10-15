32 Weeknight Chicken Dinner Recipes for Fall
These chicken dinners are quick, easy, and delicious, making them perfect to add to your weeknight menu. Whether you are using rotisserie chicken as a shortcut or tossing the ingredients into the slow cooker, these recipes are easy enough for you to prepare for your family on busy weeknights. Schedules during the fall can be hectic, but these 32 weeknight chicken recipes will allow you to enjoy the comforting flavors of the season without spending all of your time in the kitchen cooking dinner.
These Easy Chicken Dinners Are Perfect for Fall Weeknights
Chicken Bog
This comforting rice dish will be your new favorite 30-minute meal. A Lowcountry favorite, this recipe is easy to make and good for a crowd. Made with rotisserie chicken, you'll have this recipe on repeat.
Chicken and Herbed Cornmeal Dumplings
Comforting chicken and dumplings shouldn't be reserved for weekends. This recipe will be ready in just 40 minutes. It's a perfect way to use leftover chicken, or opt for a rotisserie chicken. Either way, this warming meal is satisfying.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
We suggest serving this dish with mashed potatoes so you can enjoy every last drop of the pan sauce. If you're new to braising, this recipe is a good place to start.
Quick Chicken and Barley Stew
Stew is the perfect meal for those cool autumn nights. Even though this dish only takes 30 minutes to prepare, it is still packed with flavor. Vegetables and whole grains make it good for you too.
Sheet Pan Fajitas
These fajitas will have everyone raving. Chicken, peppers, and onion are cooked on a sheet pan for a super quick and tasty meal. Customize these with toppings of your choosing.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Rotisserie chicken and jarred alfredo sauce will help your family enjoy a comforting chicken casserole in under an hour. This dish comes together quickly, making it perfect for busy weeknights.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Chicken, broccoli, and cheese-filled tortellini combine in a Dutch for a meal that everyone will want more of. Put this together, top with crackers and pecans, and enjoy some downtime while this bakes in the oven.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Add some zest to weeknight chicken. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon brighten this simple meal. Toss the ingredients onto a sheet pan and help the kids with homework while this one-dish supper is in the oven.
King Ranch Chicken Soup
This comforting Tex-Mex soup is a cinch to prepare. An easy soup for chilly weeknights, this recipe's base is formed from pantry staples and deli chicken. Top with corn tortillas and cheese.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
This hearty take on macaroni and cheese will become a new family favorite. Everything you love about macaroni and cheese combines with King Ranch Chicken to create this wholesome meal. Convenience items make it a snap to prepare.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
Lemon, rosemary, and garlic create a lively flavor combo in this entree. Serve this one-dish dinner with a loaf of crusty French bread for dipping.
White Lightning Chicken Chili
Here's a filling dinner that comes together quickly. No need to drain the chiles or beans—the juices add flavor. From start to finish, this one-dish chili takes just 30 minutes to get on the table.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Have all the comforting taste you've been craving without all the work. Although you may not usually think of chicken and dumplings as a weeknight meal, this easy recipe comes together in just 40 minutes with the help of deli-roasted chicken and canned biscuits.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Your trusty slow cooker will help this comforting soup come together just 20 minutes after you walk through the door. Full of chicken, root veggies, and noodles, this soup is what you love about fall.
Stovetop Chicken Pie
A one-dish dinner made with rotisserie chicken is the answer to our weeknight dinner plans. This chicken pot pie variation gets its flavor from fresh mushrooms, white wine, and Italian dressing seasoning.
Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce
Get dinner on the table in 30 minutes with this nutty and buttery dish. Packaged tortellini and chicken cutlets cut meal prep without sacrificing flavor.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
There's a lot going on in this spin on chicken-and-rice casserole. Country ham and mushrooms flavor the country gravy. Wild rice soaks up every drop.
King Ranch Chicken
The slow-cooker version of traditional King Ranch Chicken casserole will become a regular on your weeknight dinner menu. Place everything in the slow cooker, and it's the perfect meal after a busy day.
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
A speedy 25-minute dinner that the whole family will love. This savory cobbler uses a rotisserie chicken, cubed sourdough bread, and roasted red peppers for ease and flavor.
Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
Budget-friendly chicken thighs come together with pantry staples to create this warming dish. You'll want to use bone-in chicken thighs (instead of the boneless ones) to ensure success with this slow-cooker favorite.
Chicken Chili
An alternative to beef chili, this chicken variation uses seasonal vegetables. This chicken chili is so easy to make. We suggest doubling the recipe and freezing the leftovers for later.
Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken
Here, chicken thighs are roasted alongside potatoes and olives. Drizzle orange dressing over everything for a touch of sweetness. The result is a weeknight meal that shines.
Baked Chicken Thighs Recipe with Dressing
Toasted cubes of cornbread and roasted chicken pair with veggies for this spin on an autumn classic. Cut the fennel, apples, carrots, and celery as directed for this recipe so everything is ready at the same time.
Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks
These simply seasoned drumsticks will please everyone at your table. Ready to cook in a few short minutes, add a side for a quick meal the whole family will enjoy.
Oven-Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables
Start this dinner on the stovetop to give the chicken and vegetables a nice crust. As it finishes in the oven, slice some bread to soak up the sauce.
One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
You can't beat a one-dish meal for an easy weeknight. This chicken and rice recipe packs a flavorful punch with honey-chile sauce and rice to soak up all the flavor.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
This casserole has all the flavors of your favorite buffalo wings—spicy chicken, lots of cheese, carrots, and celery. Top with blue cheese, hot sauce, and sour cream.
Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Veggies, chicken, and rice are packed into one dish for a simple supper. Leftovers from this meal are great—if you have any.
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
This family-favorite is a recipe everyone will ask for again and again. With just a few ingredients, this casserole comes together easily. The bacon and ranch add just the zip a weeknight meal needs.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
Using chicken cutlets helps this dish cook up quickly on hurried nights. Add the capers, parsley, and lemon juice just before serving for bright color and flavor.
Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash
These sweet and spicy thighs are baked in the oven, then finished under the broiler for a crispy crust. Delicata squash can be substituted for acorn squash, or use a mix of both.
Green Chile-Chicken Soup
Green enchilada sauce and poblano chile add heat to this warming soup. Mashed white beans add creaminess without needing dairy. Top with cilantro, radishes, and sour cream.