A Month of Easy Weeknight Casseroles So You'll Never Wonder What's for Dinner

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated May 14, 2022
Credit: Alison Miksch

When weeknights get hectic, it can seem like takeout might be your only option to get a meal on the table. With these weeknight casseroles, you won't have to make that decision. These casserole recipes are complete meals in themselves, so you only have to cook one dish and you're done. Plus, there's only one dish to clean up after dinner. If you're planning in advance of a busy week, most casseroles freeze beautifully too. You can assemble, freeze, and be ready to bake mid-week. The kids will love these casserole mains, and because they're so easy, you won't mind making them. From hearty ground beef bakes to biscuit-topped treasures, this list will make your menu planning easier than every. Get your recipe schedule ready—casseroles are on the menu this week (and every week after). 

Ground Beef and Pasta Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Recipe: Ground Beef and Pasta Casserole

This easy pasta bake recipe is ready in just 45 minutes for the busiest weeknights.

French Onion Soup Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole

What's better than a comforting bowl of onion soup? A bowl of onion soup in casserole form, of course!

Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole

You can find a dish of chicken spaghetti casserole at most church potlucks, and for good reason: Everyone loves it.

Shepherd's Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie

This slow-cooker version of Shepherd's Pie makes the job way easier on the cook.

Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole

What were we supposed to do? Let this classic Louisville sandwich remain in sandwich form forever? If it's from the South, chances are we can make a casserole out of it, and this one is incredible.

Italian Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Italian Casserole

This vintage recipe is exactly what your kids need to fill them up after a long night of practices and homework.

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

When you tell the kids you're serving cobbler for dinner, they might think you've decided to embrace an "eat dessert first" mentality. This delicious savory cobbler will change their minds to eat their dinner first.

Sausage and Squash Lasagna

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage and Squash Lasagna

Let your slow cooker help you with dinner tonight. The good news: Lasagna goes amazing with red wine after a long day.

Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Credit: © Abby Hocking

Recipe: Tater Tot Casserole

Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you'll want to save yourself some leftovers to heat up in the morning.

Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

It's called a classic because this all-time favorite casserole recipe will never get old in our kitchens.

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up

This Tex-Mex casserole has been popular for years, and once you try it, you'll never question why.

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Don't let those fresh veggies from the weekend farmers' market go bad! Serve up this comfy dish with them.

Oyster Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

Your family will be amazed that this fancy-feeling dinner was ready in just 30 minutes.

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole

You might as well pick a day each month to make this casserole because the kids will ask for it again and again.

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Rotisserie chicken and other store-bought ingredients make this indulgent casserole extremely easy.

Mac and Cheese with Ham

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham

You might know mac and cheese solely as a side dish, but with chopped smoked ham, it will fill everyone up as a main dish.

Cheeseburger Casserole

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole

Don't fret with flipping patties—this easy-to-make casserole is inspired by classic bacon cheeseburgers.

Smothered Enchiladas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smothered Enchiladas

In just 35 minutes, you'll have this amazing Mexican meal on the table. You'll even have time to make some homemade guacamole to go with it.

Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust

This cheesy, beefy casserole is all kinds of satisfying when you're craving something on the comfort food spectrum.

Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole

Sometimes, the weeknight calls for breakfast for dinner. Satisfy everyone with a filling, cheesy casserole punctuated with some poblano chiles and bell peppers.

Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

This 40-minute, one-skillet casserole will quickly become a favorite, if not for its simplicity, than for its rich Italian flavors.

Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

If you want a sure winning combination on the dinner table, look no further than crispy onions and Parmesan. If the chicken and broccoli duo wasn't already tempting enough, you can now consider it irresistible.

Chicken Fajita Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Chicken Fajita Casserole

Is it Taco Tuesday? Try this casserole that has all the flavors you love, but requires just one baking dish.

Chilaquiles Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chilaquiles Casserole

The hardest decision you'll have to make about this weeknight casserole is whether to top it with eggs or not. It's a great make-ahead for a busy week, since it requires eight hours of refrigeration before baking.

Leftover Turkey Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Leftover Turkey Casserole

Put this recipe in your back pocket for an easy weeknight dinner after the holidays. It's a great casserole for any leftover meat—chicken or turkey—that you want to use up.

Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake

Comforting, stick-to-your-ribs goodness comes in the form of a Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake. Yogurt marinade plus tender, caramelized potatoes will have everyone asking for a second helping.

King Ranch Casserole

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: King Ranch Casserole

Every Southerner knows this casserole is the ticket to a winning dinner no matter the occasion. Potluck? Yes. Church function? You bet. Busy weeknight? There's never been anything easier.

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

If your family loves wings, then they'll totally fall for this casserole, which has all the flavors of a hot and spicy chicken wing in one convenient dish.

Doritos Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Doritos Casserole

It doesn't take much to elevate a standard beef casserole. In this case, a generous sprinkling of crushed Doritos chips takes a basic weeknight dinner from good to amazing.

Pizza Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pizza Casserole

Take your favorite pizza toppings, throw them into a baking dish, and you've got pizza night easier than doing it yourself or calling for delivery.  

By Mary Shannon Wells