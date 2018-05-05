A Month of Easy Weeknight Casseroles So You'll Never Wonder What's for Dinner
When weeknights get hectic, it can seem like takeout might be your only option to get a meal on the table. With these weeknight casseroles, you won't have to make that decision. These casserole recipes are complete meals in themselves, so you only have to cook one dish and you're done. Plus, there's only one dish to clean up after dinner. If you're planning in advance of a busy week, most casseroles freeze beautifully too. You can assemble, freeze, and be ready to bake mid-week. The kids will love these casserole mains, and because they're so easy, you won't mind making them. From hearty ground beef bakes to biscuit-topped treasures, this list will make your menu planning easier than every. Get your recipe schedule ready—casseroles are on the menu this week (and every week after).
Ground Beef and Pasta Casserole
Recipe: Ground Beef and Pasta Casserole
This easy pasta bake recipe is ready in just 45 minutes for the busiest weeknights.
French Onion Soup Casserole
Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole
What's better than a comforting bowl of onion soup? A bowl of onion soup in casserole form, of course!
Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole
You can find a dish of chicken spaghetti casserole at most church potlucks, and for good reason: Everyone loves it.
Shepherd's Pie
Recipe: Shepherd's Pie
This slow-cooker version of Shepherd's Pie makes the job way easier on the cook.
Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole
Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole
What were we supposed to do? Let this classic Louisville sandwich remain in sandwich form forever? If it's from the South, chances are we can make a casserole out of it, and this one is incredible.
Italian Casserole
Recipe: Italian Casserole
This vintage recipe is exactly what your kids need to fill them up after a long night of practices and homework.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
When you tell the kids you're serving cobbler for dinner, they might think you've decided to embrace an "eat dessert first" mentality. This delicious savory cobbler will change their minds to eat their dinner first.
Sausage and Squash Lasagna
Recipe: Sausage and Squash Lasagna
Let your slow cooker help you with dinner tonight. The good news: Lasagna goes amazing with red wine after a long day.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
Recipe: Tater Tot Casserole
Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you'll want to save yourself some leftovers to heat up in the morning.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
It's called a classic because this all-time favorite casserole recipe will never get old in our kitchens.
Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up
Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up
This Tex-Mex casserole has been popular for years, and once you try it, you'll never question why.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Don't let those fresh veggies from the weekend farmers' market go bad! Serve up this comfy dish with them.
Oyster Casserole
Recipe: Oyster Casserole
Your family will be amazed that this fancy-feeling dinner was ready in just 30 minutes.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole
You might as well pick a day each month to make this casserole because the kids will ask for it again and again.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Rotisserie chicken and other store-bought ingredients make this indulgent casserole extremely easy.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham
You might know mac and cheese solely as a side dish, but with chopped smoked ham, it will fill everyone up as a main dish.
Cheeseburger Casserole
Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole
Don't fret with flipping patties—this easy-to-make casserole is inspired by classic bacon cheeseburgers.
Smothered Enchiladas
Recipe: Smothered Enchiladas
In just 35 minutes, you'll have this amazing Mexican meal on the table. You'll even have time to make some homemade guacamole to go with it.
Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust
Recipe: Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust
This cheesy, beefy casserole is all kinds of satisfying when you're craving something on the comfort food spectrum.
Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole
Sometimes, the weeknight calls for breakfast for dinner. Satisfy everyone with a filling, cheesy casserole punctuated with some poblano chiles and bell peppers.
Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
This 40-minute, one-skillet casserole will quickly become a favorite, if not for its simplicity, than for its rich Italian flavors.
Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
If you want a sure winning combination on the dinner table, look no further than crispy onions and Parmesan. If the chicken and broccoli duo wasn't already tempting enough, you can now consider it irresistible.
Chicken Fajita Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Fajita Casserole
Is it Taco Tuesday? Try this casserole that has all the flavors you love, but requires just one baking dish.
Chilaquiles Casserole
Recipe: Chilaquiles Casserole
The hardest decision you'll have to make about this weeknight casserole is whether to top it with eggs or not. It's a great make-ahead for a busy week, since it requires eight hours of refrigeration before baking.
Leftover Turkey Casserole
Recipe: Leftover Turkey Casserole
Put this recipe in your back pocket for an easy weeknight dinner after the holidays. It's a great casserole for any leftover meat—chicken or turkey—that you want to use up.
Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake
Recipe: Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake
Comforting, stick-to-your-ribs goodness comes in the form of a Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake. Yogurt marinade plus tender, caramelized potatoes will have everyone asking for a second helping.
King Ranch Casserole
Recipe: King Ranch Casserole
Every Southerner knows this casserole is the ticket to a winning dinner no matter the occasion. Potluck? Yes. Church function? You bet. Busy weeknight? There's never been anything easier.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole
If your family loves wings, then they'll totally fall for this casserole, which has all the flavors of a hot and spicy chicken wing in one convenient dish.
Doritos Casserole
Recipe: Doritos Casserole
It doesn't take much to elevate a standard beef casserole. In this case, a generous sprinkling of crushed Doritos chips takes a basic weeknight dinner from good to amazing.
Pizza Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Casserole
Take your favorite pizza toppings, throw them into a baking dish, and you've got pizza night easier than doing it yourself or calling for delivery.