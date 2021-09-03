You Won't Even Miss the Meat in These Hearty Vegetarian Lasagna Recipes
A meat-sauce lasagna shouldn't always be the star at dinner time. Switch up your typical meal rotation with a healthy lasagna recipe that still has all the components you love in traditional meat lasagna. You can even substitute vegan cheese in any of these recipes for a vegan lasagna recipe. There are so many vegetarian lasagna recipes to choose from. You could make Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna for a creamy veggie pairing or prepare Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna when you're craving an extra comforting pasta dish. We included a Green Bean Lasagna recipe that rivals any green bean casserole you've ever had. You can't go wrong with adding any of these vegetarian lasagna recipes to your weeknight meal prep. You can even freeze some of these lasagnas ahead of time for an easy make-ahead option.
Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
The perfect bite of delicious creamy spinach, fresh zucchini, noodles, and sauce.
Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Skip the noodles, and layer in your favorite veggies for the ultimate vegetarian lasagna dish.
Lasagna Roll-Ups
Recipe: Lasagna Roll-Ups
This fun twist – literally – on layered lasagna will keep the kids entertained, and you'll be happy it only takes 35 minutes of hands-on time.
Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
This recipe has all the flavor of the lasagna you know and love, with even more cheese.
Green Bean Lasagna
Recipe: Green Bean Lasagna
So maybe this isn't quite what you had in mind for a vegetable lasagna, but trust us, it's just as good. It's possibly even better than your traditional Christmas Green Bean Casserole.
Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach Lasagna
Trick your kids into eating their greens with this Spinach Lasagna. They'll never know they're eating a leafy green with all the layers of creamy sauce and cheese.
Zucchini Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna
This is a great summertime lasagna option when you have ripe zucchini fresh from the garden or your local farmers' market.
Chocolate Lasagna
Recipe: Chocolate Lasagna
Hear us out: This technically is a vegetarian lasagna. Plus, it's a delicious dessert option when you're craving something extra indulgent.