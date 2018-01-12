50 Easy Sunday Dinner Ideas the Whole Family Will Love
Sunday suppers are about as Southern as it gets, and many of our fondest memories are made with the family gathering around the table for quality time and comforting food.
Whether cooking for a crowd or just a few, these Sunday dinner ideas include all of the hearty, filling dishes that make great leftovers for the week and are crowd-pleasers with the kids and adults alike. These Sunday supper recipes give one-pot and sheet pan dinners for minimal cleanup, budget-friendly chicken and pork options to cover a crowd, and comforting Southern dishes your family will love. Plus, we've included forever favorites like Spaghetti Casserole, Mama's Fried Chicken, and Chicken Pot Pie that hit the spot every time.
Sunday supper isn't complete without good food and even better company, and these easy recipes are sure to get you there. Go ahead, start scrolling and saving recipes for this Sunday night, and the next and next.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
A chicken pot pie casserole is the most comforting dish for any night, and this recipe is topped with savory bacon-cheddar biscuits to make it that much more deliciously satisfying.
Chicken-Andouille Gumbo with Roasted Potatoes
This gumbo is perfect for freezing or using as leftovers for the week. You can reheat it, roast some more potatoes, and enjoy the Cajun dish for a quick lunch or dinner later!
King Ranch Chicken
This casserole is one of our all-time favorite go-to recipes for a hearty, crowd-pleasing meal that'll start the week on a tasty note. The rich dish is full of smoked chicken, sharp Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, green chiles, chili powder, roasted peppers, and toasted cumin.
Company Pot Roast with Creamy Mushroom Grits
A pot roast is a go-to Sunday staple thanks to its slightly more indulgent feel, and this recipe uses garlic, red wine, and bacon to give a savory, melt-in-your-mouth entrée that pairs perfectly with our Creamy Mushroom Grits.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Nothing says Sunday in the South quite like fried chicken, and this deliciously crispy and juicy recipe will make sure you never venture back to that bucket-style fried chicken again.
Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes
This well-rounded supper gives you crispy pork chops, hearty roasted potatoes, and tender petite green peas topped with a lighter sauce. It's the perfect way to end your weekend and begin your week.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
This sheet pan supper is full of garlicky, roasted flavor with crispy chicken, red new potatoes, carrots, and Brussels sprouts. You can shred any leftover chicken for lunch salads topped with any lingering roasted veggies.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
This creamy bake comes together in half an hour, and the tender kale and cheesy sauce makes for a crowd-pleasing main dish. You can pair it with roasted chicken if you prefer, but it's more than filling on its own!
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
This classic hearty chicken and dumpling recipe is comforting for any Sunday evening, but the cornbread dumplings give it an even more Southern twist.
Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
This full-bodied meat and vegetable sauce will set you up for success in just 25 minutes. You can make extra to freeze or simply pack up the leftovers for when you're facing mid-week craziness. Remember to reserve some pasta water when you boil the spaghetti noodles, because adding the starchy water to the meat sauce adds richness and creaminess.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
This rustic dinner gives a filling, leftover-friendly option for your Sunday supper that will leave your family full and happy. The dry rub is stellar on just about anything, but baked on a whole chicken allows for huge flavor.
Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
The tender flank steak flavored with lime, cumin, and ancho chile pairs perfectly with the roasted sweet potatoes and tomatillos. This easy dinner is a favorite when we're looking for something other than our usual Sunday casseroles. The leftover steak makes a great salad topper too!
Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
The great thing about making this soup on a Sunday is that it sets you up for a few days of leftovers to be heated up in a pinch. The flavors only get better with time spent melding together in the fridge! It's packed with veggies, pasta, and stew meat for a hearty meal.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
Any quick sheet pan supper is a favorite in our book, but especially recipes that diverge from our usual chicken and pork chops. Summer veggies, fresh shrimp, and basmati rice make for a fresh, light Sunday meal. Adding the ingredients in stages to the sheet pan ensures that the vegetables cook through and the shrimp stays juicy, while still keeping cleanup minimal!
Baked Ziti with Sausage
This baked pasta dish is on the table in under an hour, so you don't have to worry about missing any valuable family time on your lazy Sunday. Even if you don't eat it all (tempting for sure!), it saves well for leftovers.
Please a Crowd and Have Leftovers to Boot!
New Tuna Casserole
This update on our classic recipe hits all of the creamy, cheesy, and crunchy notes for a fresh tuna casserole that your family will love.
Shrimp Perloo
Get in a low-country frame of mind with this deliciously Southern Sunday supper, ready in just 40 minutes. This recipe works beautifully with medium-sized shrimp.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
A casserole topped with biscuits is an easy winner in our book. You can save some time with the shredded chicken with a rotisserie chicken from the store or a bird from your local barbecue joint.
Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp
This kitchen-friendly formula of shrimp, starch, and sauce is made for Sunday dinners. Plus, what's not to love about a recipe that marries your favorite pasta with peel 'n' eat shrimp?
Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
This cacciatore trades chicken for pork chops to create one of our favorite single-cast-iron-skillet suppers around. A rich mix of mushrooms, red onion, bell peppers, carrots, and tomatoes on top makes this recipe a keeper.
Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket
Are you a planner? This recipe tastes even better when made one to two days ahead. The tender brisket and rich gravy combination is worth the early prep.
Beef Stroganoff
The ultimate comfort food that still feels like a special occasion dish, this Beef Stroganoff recipe is a surefire family favorite.
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
Cue the nostalgia. This slow-cooker main tastes just like Mama's recipe but with half the effort.
One-Hour Brunswick Stew
Shredded chicken, okra, and beans add body and texture to this classic fall dish that'll be ready quicker than ever before.
Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce
These pork chops are prepared simply to let the sauce shine.
Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
In this speedy seafood supper, the sauce is the real star.
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce
You can always count on a chicken thigh for juicy, bone-in flavor. Pair with grits and a homemade Tomato-Caper Sauce and Sunday supper will never be the same.
Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy
Keep things light this Sunday with these tender turkey meatloaves. They're tasty on their own, but the real magic happens when they meet this homemade mushroom gravy.
Instant Pot Pulled Pork Chili
Chili and BBQ combine to make the ultimate comfort food. While this recipe calls for an Instant Pot, it can also be adjusted to cook on low in your slow cooker.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
The taste of your favorite ranch-dunked buffalo wings just got an elevated suppertime makeover.
Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce
While this quick steak recipe is simple enough to make any night feel special, there's something about cutting into steak on a Sunday that just feels right.
Spaghetti with Meatless Ragù
Meet the whole family's dietary needs with this meatless pasta main that's certainly not lacking in flavor.
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, this is the comforting casserole everyone needs before they kick off the week.
Chicken Fajita Casserole
Fajita night has never been more fun. Mixed together in one dish, this casserole-style supper is sure to spice up your next taco night.
Salmon Burgers With Creamy Tartar Sauce
Make a switch from your standard burger and give salmon a try this Sunday. We won't judge how much of this creamy tartar sauce you put on top.
Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
There's nothing like a seafood supper on Sunday, and this recipe hits all the marks—pasta, asparagus, green peas, salmon, and fettuccine.
One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
Tex-Mex flavor and penne pasta are a match made in heaven. Mix it all up in a cast-iron skillet and serve it family-style.
One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo
Expect big flavor from this family-style garlic-butter shrimp.
Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs
This speedy spaghetti recipes makes sixteen delicious meatballs—enough to feed the whole family and then some!
Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
This dish is a crowd pleaser for all ages, and is easy to make with rice, cheese, chicken, and broccoli. We use wild rice in this recipe, but it can also be made with a whole wheat penne pasta if you're in the mood for pasta night.
Cheesy Lasagna Soup
Layers of pasta, beef, and cheese make dinner magic mixed together in a bowl like never before.
Tortellini Mac and Cheese
Creamy and rich, this cheese-on-cheese recipe proves you can never have too much of a good thing. The tortellini holds it own, tough—you'll be sure to enjoy the fluffy noodle as a base. Tip: Our test kitchen recommends using a refrigerated noodle rather than something out of the box for this recipe.
Sheet Pan Jambalaya
Switch things up with a sheet pan. Don't worry—it still packs in all of the staple Creole flavor.
Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna
Studded with veggies and rich with Italian flavor, this sheet pan pasta is remarkably simple to make.
Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Easy enough for a weeknight but rich and elegant enough to reserve for Sunday supper.
Brisket with Carrots and Horseradish-Parsley Gremolata
This brisket may need a long roast, but it doesn't require to much actual work. Be sure to save some of the fat. As it renders while cooking, it will add a wonderful glaze to the meat.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Easy to assemble, this quick sheet pan dinner—featuring two veggies and a protein—will satisfy everyone's desire or a Sunday night steak.
Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
This recipe has rave reviews and it's no surprise why. First, it's easy to make—you can literally dump it into your slow cooker—plus it's packed with flavor thanks to the salsa and cilantro. And the best part? It can be made for tacos on Sunday night, then packed for lunches in a quesadilla come Monday.
Spaghetti Casserole
For us, spaghetti casserole is the epitome of a comforting, always-hits-the-spot dish. And, honestly, we can't thing of a better feeling to have on a Sunday night—especially when you're surrounded by those you love the most.
Slow Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf Recipe
Meatloaf is a dish that we hold dear to our hearts, which means we take the making of it very seriously. So, when we say you can make this recipe in a slow cooker, we mean it. It tastes that good.