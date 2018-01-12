50 Easy Sunday Dinner Ideas the Whole Family Will Love

Sunday suppers are about as Southern as it gets, and many of our fondest memories are made with the family gathering around the table for quality time and comforting food.

Whether cooking for a crowd or just a few, these Sunday dinner ideas include all of the hearty, filling dishes that make great leftovers for the week and are crowd-pleasers with the kids and adults alike. These Sunday supper recipes give one-pot and sheet pan dinners for minimal cleanup, budget-friendly chicken and pork options to cover a crowd, and comforting Southern dishes your family will love. Plus, we've included forever favorites like Spaghetti Casserole, Mama's Fried Chicken, and Chicken Pot Pie that hit the spot every time.

Sunday supper isn't complete without good food and even better company, and these easy recipes are sure to get you there. Go ahead, start scrolling and saving recipes for this Sunday night, and the next and next.