54 Quick and Easy Summer Dinners For When It's Too Hot For the Stovetop

There's nothing more fun than summer in the South, but there's also nothing hotter. When the temperature starts to spike, the last thing you want to do is stand over a hot stovetop and heat up the entire kitchen at dinnertime. But sticky summers are inevitable, and dinner still needs to be made. To keep your house cool, your wallet safe from endless dinners out, and your life on track, we rounded up the best summertime dinner ideas for hotter-than-hot days.

These recipes take minimal effort, make use of time-saving kitchen hacks, and taste like a family favorite waiting to happen. There's twists on old classics and introductions to new recipes that are bursting with summer's best ingredients. With refreshing shrimp-topped salads, no-fuss pita sandwiches, slow-cooker spectaculars, and sheet-pan dupes for grill classics, you won't need to touch that stovetop. Dinner tonight? Done! Here are our favorite dinner ideas for hot summer days.