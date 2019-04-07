Summer Dinner Ideas That Make The Most of The Season

There's so much to love about cooking during the summer. There's an abundance of fresh veggies to choose from and it's the perfect season for outdoor grilling. Savor those long days with these easy summer dinners that the whole family will love. When it's too hot to think about turning that oven on, some of our favorite recipes for summer are no-cook or slow-cooker options that keep you out of the kitchen and in the sunshine. Enjoy every last bit of coastal flavor with summer dinners like crab cakes and fish tacos, and don't forget to use the grill while you can. With delicious steak kebabs, ribs, grilled pork chops, and grilled chicken and veggies, you have all the excuses you need to get out and grill this season. Fresh produce and kid-friendly dishes shine in our easy summer dinner recipes.