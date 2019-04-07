Summer Dinner Ideas That Make The Most of The Season

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

There's so much to love about cooking during the summer. There's an abundance of fresh veggies to choose from and it's the perfect season for outdoor grilling. Savor those long days with these easy summer dinners that the whole family will love. When it's too hot to think about turning that oven on, some of our favorite recipes for summer are no-cook or slow-cooker options that keep you out of the kitchen and in the sunshine. Enjoy every last bit of coastal flavor with summer dinners like crab cakes and fish tacos, and don't forget to use the grill while you can. With delicious steak kebabs, ribs, grilled pork chops, and grilled chicken and veggies, you have all the excuses you need to get out and grill this season. Fresh produce and kid-friendly dishes shine in our easy summer dinner recipes.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 37

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

This creamy soup makes an indulgent but not too heavy meal on a hot summer day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 37

Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie

We try to use gorgeous, plump summer tomatoes in any way we can during the season, but a classic tomato pie sure is hard to beat.

3 of 37

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

This easy pasta, made with a delicious white wine cream sauce, will make any 'ole weeknight feel like a vacation. Bonus: Enjoy the rest of the wine chilled with dinner.

Advertisement

4 of 37

Supreme Pizza

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Supreme Pizza

You'll find the best of everything in this pizza: bacon, pepperoni slices, red and green bell pepper, red onion, black olives, mozzarella, Parmesan, and basil.

5 of 37

Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Crab cakes feel like the type of dish you only order when you're out at a fancy dinner, but they're surprisingly easy to make at home! Great for impressing guests or getting a fresh taste of the Gulf Coast on a weeknight.

6 of 37

Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

This lightened up oven "fried" catfish recipe tastes just like the classic, and a bright easy slaw adds the perfect crunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 37

Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

This fresh summer salad is the most beautiful centerpiece for an easy family-style meal. Don't forget some crusty bread to soak up every last drop of the season's goodness.

8 of 37

Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing

Sweet summer peaches pair perfectly with grilled pork and a tangy honey mustard dressing in this seasonal dish.

9 of 37

Crab Boil with Beer and Old Bay

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab Boil with Beer and Old Bay

Nothing screams summer more than a classic, family-style crab boil. Long summer days are perfect to enjoy this coastal feast outdoors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 37

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

This 20-minute dinner is amazingly quick and easy, but Cajun seasoning and fresh summer okra makes it incredibly flavorful, too.

11 of 37

BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes

Easy, kid-friendly, and perfect for a summer cookout, we love this creative way to enjoy two of our favorite things—barbecue pulled pork and baked potatoes.

12 of 37

Best-Ever Succotash Recipe

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash Recipe

The easiest "eat the rainbow" healthy dinner, this light, bright salad is on the table in less than 30 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 37

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

This simple recipe only takes a handful of ingredients and 25 minutes, which makes it a busy night win with a summery spin.

14 of 37

Creamy Rice with Scallops

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops

Smoky, salty bacon complements buttery sweet scallops and corn perfectly for this impressive but simple dinner.

15 of 37

Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches

A drizzle (or dollop) of our homemade Cajun remoulade sauce sends these summery sandwiches over the edge of amazing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 37

Zucchini Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna

Thinly sliced strips of zucchini make this indulgent dish low-carb, but three kinds of cheese ensure you don't miss out on any comfort-food goodness.

17 of 37

Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

This is truly a one-dish dinner that starts and ends in your skillet for ultimate weeknight ease that has the main and side dish in one.

18 of 37

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

When it's too hot to even turn your oven on, let the slow cooker handle dinner and pair it with a fresh summery salsa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 37

Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Get everything you love about a classic lowcountry boil in an easy one-bowl meal that tastes like summer.

20 of 37

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

This recipe's name basically sums it up—use any and all of your fresh farmers' market haul to make a beautiful dinner that's great warm, at room temp, or cold.

21 of 37

Crab Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab Pie

Instead of your usual Quiche Lorraine or springy asparagus-laden quiche, try a summery spin with this decadent crab version.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 37

Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Greek Porch Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Your trusty sheet pan and a short ingredient list make this dinner the easiest one you'll put on the table all week.

23 of 37

Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: MindI Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

It's not summertime without some at-home barbecue action. This dry-rubbed recipe is easy enough for even the most novice pitmaster.

24 of 37

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

This easy, summery dinner makes that store-bought ravioli that's been gathering dust in the freezer look dressier than the effort the recipe calls for intends, but your guests (or the kids) don't have to know that.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 37

Fried Green Tomatoes

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes

No fryer necessary—all you need to enjoy classic fried green tomatoes at home is your trusty cast-iron skillet.

26 of 37

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs 

If you're looking for a fresh new way to use that rotisserie chicken in your fridge, say hello to this beauty.

27 of 37

Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

Chicken thighs, andouille sausage, and plentiful summer veggies taste amazing with Creole spices and a good char from the grill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 37

Easy Skillet Tacos

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Easy Skillet Tacos

Taco night doesn't have to be cheat night! Keep it light with easy skillet tacos you can make in a flash.

29 of 37

Sheet Pan Nachos

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos

Our sheet pan has come to the rescue countless nights at dinnertime, and this easy recipe will be a repeat, kid-friendly savior.

30 of 37

Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Marinate the tomatoes ahead of time and throw this simple pasta together in a snap.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 37

Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder

Slow-cooker pulled pork is a Southern staple. Serve it between buns, over grits, or savor this sweet and tangy masterpiece by itself.

32 of 37

Fried Delacata Catfish

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Fried Delacata Catfish

You can never go wrong with classic, crispy fried catfish on a lazy summer afternoon. Our incredible Black-Eyed Pea Ranchero Sauce will quickly replace that bottle of tartar sauce on your table.

33 of 37

Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Store-bought rotisserie chicken saves the day again with this healthy no-cook dinner recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 37

Eggplant Rollups

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Eggplant Rollups

If you're trying to keep it low carb during swimsuit season, this fresh eggplant recipe will satisfy those pasta cravings.

35 of 37

Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

You can achieve crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside fried chicken just like Mama's without a giant vat of frying oil—trust us.

36 of 37

Fish Tacos and Topping Bar

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fish Tacos and Topping Bar

Fresh fish tacos, Asian slaw, and a quick chipotle cream sauce combine for a kid-friendly dinner that's worth inviting friends over for.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 37

Oven-Baked Barbecue Chicken

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken

You don't need any pitmaster experience to pull of this easy, one-dish dinner that the kids will go crazy for.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells