26 Chicken Recipes You Can Make in Your Cast-Iron Skillet Tonight

Well-seasoned cast-iron skillets are prized possessions in Southern kitchens. They pack in flavor and often make for meals with easy, hassle-free cleanup. A chicken dinner no longer has to feel like a last-resort option. Our skillet chicken recipes will make your weeknight meals feel intentional and delicious.These recipes are great for beginners learning how to cook chicken in a skillet or for the more experienced chefs looking for new recipes to add to their weekly dinner rotation.

Our collection of cast-iron chicken skillet recipes range from classics like Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with a Puff Pastry top to Asian-inspired One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice. Take advantage of seasonal produce in our Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables or Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes. They're best served with a fresh loaf of bread to soak up the rich, pan-made gravy. No matter which of these skillet chicken recipes you choose to cook first, you can't go wrong with any of these delicious options.