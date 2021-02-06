26 Chicken Recipes You Can Make in Your Cast-Iron Skillet Tonight

By Sierra Guardiola Updated April 25, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Well-seasoned cast-iron skillets are prized possessions in Southern kitchens. They pack in flavor and often make for meals with easy, hassle-free cleanup. A chicken dinner no longer has to feel like a last-resort option. Our skillet chicken recipes will make your weeknight meals feel intentional and delicious.These recipes are great for beginners learning how to cook chicken in a skillet or for the more experienced chefs looking for new recipes to add to their weekly dinner rotation.

Our collection of cast-iron chicken skillet recipes range from classics like Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with a Puff Pastry top to Asian-inspired One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice. Take advantage of seasonal produce in our Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables or Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes. They're best served with a fresh loaf of bread to soak up the rich, pan-made gravy. No matter which of these skillet chicken recipes you choose to cook first, you can't go wrong with any of these delicious options.

Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Jarred pasta sauce and refrigerated pasta helps this one-skillet meal come together in just 25 minutes.

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

The best part about this meal–aside from the sweet spice of the honey-chili sauce–is the fact that you can use the leftovers to make fried rice the following day.

Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables

Using small chicken thighs will add much more flavor and juice to this recipe.

Chicken With 40 Leaves of Basil

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chicken With 40 Leaves of Basil

You've probably heard of the recipe Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic. We've reimagined it with basil for a serious boost of herbaceous flavor.

One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta

We combined cheesy pasta and fresh fajitas into one skillet for a delicious meal you can serve up in just 35 minutes.

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms

Make sure to reserve your chicken stock after cooking. You'll use it to create the pot pie's creamy sauce.

Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Microwave rice and rotisserie chicken helps this dish come together quickly, but it's still packed with plenty of flavor.

Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce

You'll need just a handful of ingredients to pull together the savory tomato sauce that instantly upgrades chicken thighs.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Serve up the flavors of classic buffalo wings in a hearty and comforting casserole with this 40-minute dish.

Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs

If you love Chicken Parmesan, we've created another dish that allows you to enjoy the same flavor.

Chicken-Mushroom Skillet

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom Skillet

Use oyster and cremini mushrooms in this chicken dish. When cooking the mushrooms, let them sit for three whole minutes in the pan without stirring so they brown nicely.

Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

We incorporated a whole package of spinach into this cheesy pasta dish and we know everyone in the family will enjoy eating their vegetables in this recipe. 

Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet

Use a rotisserie chicken and other grocery store products for this easy King Ranch variation.

Chicken Scallopini

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Chicken Scallopini

Believe it or not, this one-pan meal can be on your table in just 30 minutes. The rich yet fresh sauce over the tender, crispy chicken has our Test Kitchen crew swooning.

Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons

Add a side of mashed potatoes to this meal so you can soak up all the delicious gravy from the pan.

Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Peppadew peppers, which are small, round, and pickled in a sweet-and-spicy brine, spice up this dish. They can be found in the olive bar in your grocery store's deli section.

Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

This cross between a sauté and a stew is a go-to weeknight dinner come springtime. The fresh vegetables and minimal mess make it easy and delicious.

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry

Patch pretty puff pastry on the top of this famous comfort dish for an extra crunch.

Chicken Tamale Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Chicken Tamale Pie

Use a corn muffin base for this twist on tamales. Layer with chicken tamale mix, cilantro, sour cream, and cheese.

One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes Recipe

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes Recipe

Bold flavors meet in this Mediterranean meal. Top with spices like parsley and thyme.

Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Fry chicken in skillet before placing in the oven to bake. Add back into the skillet after done baking with the addition of the veggies.

Skillet Enchiladas Suizas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Enchiladas Suizas

This enchilada recipe doesn't require any filling or rolling, and can be served right out of the skillet.

Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

Add lemon juice, capers, and parsley right before serving to preserve color and flavor.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Country ham and mushrooms mix with nutty rice to create an old-school chicken-and-rice favorite.

Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

It'll be hard to stop yourself from seconds of this hearty meal. Add in Southern staples with your chicken and shrimp like okra and plum tomatoes.

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Homemade arugula pesto can be made up to a week in advance to make this midweek meal even easier to assemble.

By Sierra Guardiola