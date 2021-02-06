26 Chicken Recipes You Can Make in Your Cast-Iron Skillet Tonight
Well-seasoned cast-iron skillets are prized possessions in Southern kitchens. They pack in flavor and often make for meals with easy, hassle-free cleanup. A chicken dinner no longer has to feel like a last-resort option. Our skillet chicken recipes will make your weeknight meals feel intentional and delicious.These recipes are great for beginners learning how to cook chicken in a skillet or for the more experienced chefs looking for new recipes to add to their weekly dinner rotation.
Our collection of cast-iron chicken skillet recipes range from classics like Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with a Puff Pastry top to Asian-inspired One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice. Take advantage of seasonal produce in our Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables or Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes. They're best served with a fresh loaf of bread to soak up the rich, pan-made gravy. No matter which of these skillet chicken recipes you choose to cook first, you can't go wrong with any of these delicious options.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
Jarred pasta sauce and refrigerated pasta helps this one-skillet meal come together in just 25 minutes.
One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
The best part about this meal–aside from the sweet spice of the honey-chili sauce–is the fact that you can use the leftovers to make fried rice the following day.
Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables
Using small chicken thighs will add much more flavor and juice to this recipe.
Chicken With 40 Leaves of Basil
You've probably heard of the recipe Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic. We've reimagined it with basil for a serious boost of herbaceous flavor.
One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
We combined cheesy pasta and fresh fajitas into one skillet for a delicious meal you can serve up in just 35 minutes.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
Make sure to reserve your chicken stock after cooking. You'll use it to create the pot pie's creamy sauce.
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Microwave rice and rotisserie chicken helps this dish come together quickly, but it's still packed with plenty of flavor.
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce
You'll need just a handful of ingredients to pull together the savory tomato sauce that instantly upgrades chicken thighs.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Serve up the flavors of classic buffalo wings in a hearty and comforting casserole with this 40-minute dish.
Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs
If you love Chicken Parmesan, we've created another dish that allows you to enjoy the same flavor.
Chicken-Mushroom Skillet
Use oyster and cremini mushrooms in this chicken dish. When cooking the mushrooms, let them sit for three whole minutes in the pan without stirring so they brown nicely.
Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
We incorporated a whole package of spinach into this cheesy pasta dish and we know everyone in the family will enjoy eating their vegetables in this recipe.
Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet
Use a rotisserie chicken and other grocery store products for this easy King Ranch variation.
Chicken Scallopini
Believe it or not, this one-pan meal can be on your table in just 30 minutes. The rich yet fresh sauce over the tender, crispy chicken has our Test Kitchen crew swooning.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
Add a side of mashed potatoes to this meal so you can soak up all the delicious gravy from the pan.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
Peppadew peppers, which are small, round, and pickled in a sweet-and-spicy brine, spice up this dish. They can be found in the olive bar in your grocery store's deli section.
Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables
This cross between a sauté and a stew is a go-to weeknight dinner come springtime. The fresh vegetables and minimal mess make it easy and delicious.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry
Patch pretty puff pastry on the top of this famous comfort dish for an extra crunch.
Chicken Tamale Pie
Use a corn muffin base for this twist on tamales. Layer with chicken tamale mix, cilantro, sour cream, and cheese.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes Recipe
Bold flavors meet in this Mediterranean meal. Top with spices like parsley and thyme.
Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Fry chicken in skillet before placing in the oven to bake. Add back into the skillet after done baking with the addition of the veggies.
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
This enchilada recipe doesn't require any filling or rolling, and can be served right out of the skillet.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
Add lemon juice, capers, and parsley right before serving to preserve color and flavor.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Country ham and mushrooms mix with nutty rice to create an old-school chicken-and-rice favorite.
Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice
It'll be hard to stop yourself from seconds of this hearty meal. Add in Southern staples with your chicken and shrimp like okra and plum tomatoes.
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
Homemade arugula pesto can be made up to a week in advance to make this midweek meal even easier to assemble.