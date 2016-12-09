25 Simple Sheet Pan Suppers for Dinner Tonight
Making your entire meal in one pan means cooking—and cleanup—are a breeze. Throw all of your ingredients onto one pan and you'll have a meal that the whole family will enjoy. From chicken to bratwurst to salmon—your sheet pan can cook it all. This collection of simple sheet pan dinners will carry you through plenty of busy weeknights.
These dishes are so easy to make that you'll want to make one every night of the week. And the best part is that after you've spent time with your family around the table enjoying a home-cooked meal, you'll have just one dirty pan to deal with. After you master the art of sheet pan cooking, it'll become your go-to method for feeding your hungry family every night of the week. Go ahead and stock up on a few new sheet pans before you browse our best sheet pan recipes—you're going to need them.
Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
To get this sheet pan dinner on the table even faster on busy weeknights, you can prepare the meatloaf mixture one day in advance.
Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale
A tangy homemade thyme-honey mustard dressing gives this hearty yet healthy dish plenty of flavor.
Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Make sure to shred your own cheese for the creamiest outcome.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
This complete steak dinner for four can be on the table in just 45 minutes.
Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes
A homemade marinade made with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and oregano make these chops juicy and delicious.
Sheet Pan Nachos
We recommend serving with sour cream, radishes, avocado, cilantro leaves, and Chalula Hot Sauce as your toppings, but you can always add your favorites as well.
Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries
You can enjoy a nice meal any night of the week with this recipe that cooks everything at one time.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Make sure to select bone-in chicken breasts that are about the same size so they will cook evenly.
Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
You'll need just a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes to prepare this sheet pan dinner.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
This sheet pan supper gets its spice from cayenne pepper and a taste of sweet from caramelized grapes.
Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli-Mushroom Rice
If you find cooking a whole chicken intimidating, try this foolproof method.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
From start to finish, this meal will take just 25 minutes to prepare.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
You'll want to keep this classic rub recipe on hand to use for more than just this one recipe.
Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans
A mixture of salsa and refried beans helps act as a glue to hold as many toppings as you want to pile on.
Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing
Turn a typical chicken thigh dinner into a dressing with the addition of cornbread. We recommend this homemade cornbread recipe.
Sheet Pan Hawaiian Shrimp
Keep the rice under the vegetable and pineapple arrangement to allow it to catch the juices and prevent it from being overcooked.
Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
Your whole meal comes together on a sheet pan by combining green beans and sweet potatoes with oven-fried pork chops.
Cheesy Sheet Pan Pasta
The edges of this cheesy pasta dish will have a golden, crunchy finish thanks to the sheet pan.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
In less that 30 minutes your family can enjoy shrimp, rice, and flavorful vegetables with this quick and easy recipe.
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
You'll be able to get this sheet pan pizza on the table even faster than you can get delivery.
Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw
These crispy tacos are filling without being heavy. We oven fried the tacos in a sheet pan and topped the tacos off with a light slaw.
Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil
Consider this Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil your ultimate summertime shortcut.
Baked Caprese Chicken With Green Beans and Corn
A bruschetta-like topping adds big flavor to these roasted chicken breasts.
Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp and Broccoli
The rice soaks up the lemon-garlic sauce making sure you get to enjoy every last drop of its delicious flavor.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Using the spatchcock method for cooking chicken will ensure that the dark meat is cooked through while making sure the rest of the bird doesn't get too dry.