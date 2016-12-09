25 Simple Sheet Pan Suppers for Dinner Tonight

Making your entire meal in one pan means cooking—and cleanup—are a breeze. Throw all of your ingredients onto one pan and you'll have a meal that the whole family will enjoy. From chicken to bratwurst to salmon—your sheet pan can cook it all. This collection of simple sheet pan dinners will carry you through plenty of busy weeknights.

These dishes are so easy to make that you'll want to make one every night of the week. And the best part is that after you've spent time with your family around the table enjoying a home-cooked meal, you'll have just one dirty pan to deal with. After you master the art of sheet pan cooking, it'll become your go-to method for feeding your hungry family every night of the week. Go ahead and stock up on a few new sheet pans before you browse our best sheet pan recipes—you're going to need them.