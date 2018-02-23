Sheet Pan Chicken Suppers for Every Night of the Week

By Jenna Sims
Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Stick these sheet pan suppers in the oven on the craziest of weeknights and prepare to be amazed. From picky little ones to even pickier husbands, everyone is going to love these chicken suppers. Serve straight from the pan for minimum cleanup—we know, music to your ears! A sink piled high with pots and pans is no way to end a weeknight. For an even faster post-dinner scrub, line your sheet pan with aluminum foil. All you'll have to do after dinner is pull the foil off the pan and give it a quick wash. Voila!

Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Drumsticks with Squash

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

This budget-friendly meal will let you spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying weeknights with your family.

BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

You can save the excess rub for another use.

Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

File this recipe under easy weeknight dinner and weekend crowd-pleaser.

Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchock Chicken

Spatchcocking is not as difficult as you may think.

Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

With a handful of ingredients and one pan, this weeknight dinner comes together in under an hour.

Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

Credit: Alison Miksch

Lining the sheet pan with aluminum foil makes cleanup for this one-pan dinner even easier.

Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes

You can substitute fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise, for the small Yukon gold potatoes

Spatchcock Chicken, Hasselback Potato, and Zucchini Fries Dinner

Credit: Jamie Vespa

Recipe: Spatchcock Chicken, Hasselback Potato, and Zucchini Fries Dinner

This whole chicken will allow each member of the family to enjoy their favorite piece of the bird.

Greek Chicken Nachos

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Greek Chicken Nachos

Rotisserie chicken will help you get this dinner on the table is just over 30 minutes.

Spicy Chicken Thighs with Summer Squash

Credit: Annabelle Breakey

Recipe: Spicy Chicken Thighs with Summer Squash

Cooking the chicken on a cooling rack above the veggies ensures the chicken gets nice and crisp while the veggies benefit from all those tasty drippings.

Sheet Pan Chicken  and Mushrooms with Parsley Sauce

Credit: JOHN KERNICK

Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken  and Mushrooms with Parsley Sauce

Reserve some sauce to pass around the table when serving the dish.

Barbecue Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Heather Ramsdell via Food Network

Recipe: Barbecue Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

Lining your sheet pan with parchment paper makes cleanup even faster.

Chimichurri Roasted Chicken with Potatoes and Onions

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Chimichurri Roasted Chicken with Potatoes and Onions

Instead of a whole chicken, you can purchase leg quarters and bone-in breasts.

Sheet Pan Orange Chicken with Garlicky Green Beans

Credit: MyRecipes

Recipe: Sheet Pan Orange Chicken with Garlicky Green Beans

This dinner will be cheaper and more delicious than takeout.

