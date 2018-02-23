Sheet Pan Chicken Suppers for Every Night of the Week
Stick these sheet pan suppers in the oven on the craziest of weeknights and prepare to be amazed. From picky little ones to even pickier husbands, everyone is going to love these chicken suppers. Serve straight from the pan for minimum cleanup—we know, music to your ears! A sink piled high with pots and pans is no way to end a weeknight. For an even faster post-dinner scrub, line your sheet pan with aluminum foil. All you'll have to do after dinner is pull the foil off the pan and give it a quick wash. Voila!
Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Drumsticks with Squash
This budget-friendly meal will let you spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying weeknights with your family.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
You can save the excess rub for another use.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
File this recipe under easy weeknight dinner and weekend crowd-pleaser.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Spatchcocking is not as difficult as you may think.
Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
With a handful of ingredients and one pan, this weeknight dinner comes together in under an hour.
Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli-Mushroom Rice
Lining the sheet pan with aluminum foil makes cleanup for this one-pan dinner even easier.
Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes
You can substitute fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise, for the small Yukon gold potatoes
Spatchcock Chicken, Hasselback Potato, and Zucchini Fries Dinner
This whole chicken will allow each member of the family to enjoy their favorite piece of the bird.
Greek Chicken Nachos
Rotisserie chicken will help you get this dinner on the table is just over 30 minutes.
Spicy Chicken Thighs with Summer Squash
Cooking the chicken on a cooling rack above the veggies ensures the chicken gets nice and crisp while the veggies benefit from all those tasty drippings.
Sheet Pan Chicken and Mushrooms with Parsley Sauce
Reserve some sauce to pass around the table when serving the dish.
Barbecue Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
Lining your sheet pan with parchment paper makes cleanup even faster.
Chimichurri Roasted Chicken with Potatoes and Onions
Instead of a whole chicken, you can purchase leg quarters and bone-in breasts.
Sheet Pan Orange Chicken with Garlicky Green Beans
This dinner will be cheaper and more delicious than takeout.