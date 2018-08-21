60 Simple Seafood Dinner Ideas

Make a big splash with your weekend crowd with these no-fuss dinners. Cooking seafood at home can be intimidating, but with these easy recipes, it'll become a staple in your dinner rotation. From simple pan-seared salmon to an abundant crawfish boil, this collection of seafood dinner recipes suits every occasion.

On warm summer nights, there's no better way to celebrate the season than covering the patio table in newspaper and diving into a feast of boiled clams, crawfish, and potatoes. Or maybe opt for a low-key dinner packed full of fresh catches and bursting with flavor. From buttery sauces to crispy sandwiches, seafood dishes gives us seasonal tastes without being too hard to make for a crowd. Whether you're hosting a backyard grill-out or a beachside bake (or an at-home weeknight!), all you need is some great ingredients for a deliciously easy meal.

Here are 60 of our favorite seafood suppers.