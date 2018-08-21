60 Simple Seafood Dinner Ideas
Make a big splash with your weekend crowd with these no-fuss dinners. Cooking seafood at home can be intimidating, but with these easy recipes, it'll become a staple in your dinner rotation. From simple pan-seared salmon to an abundant crawfish boil, this collection of seafood dinner recipes suits every occasion.
On warm summer nights, there's no better way to celebrate the season than covering the patio table in newspaper and diving into a feast of boiled clams, crawfish, and potatoes. Or maybe opt for a low-key dinner packed full of fresh catches and bursting with flavor. From buttery sauces to crispy sandwiches, seafood dishes gives us seasonal tastes without being too hard to make for a crowd. Whether you're hosting a backyard grill-out or a beachside bake (or an at-home weeknight!), all you need is some great ingredients for a deliciously easy meal.
Here are 60 of our favorite seafood suppers.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
What's better than a dish that calls for white wine, heavy cream, bacon, and pasta? This recipe, which combines all of the above with delicious jumbo lump crab.
Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice
To season scallops, all you need is a little S&P. That means this recipe is mostly dependent on searing the scallops just right—and, lucky for you, our Test Kitchen has an easy-to-follow tutorial.
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
Love shrimp tacos? Make a restaurant-quality meal at home by cooking fresh shrimp in a pan with fresh tomatillos, diced onion, garlic, serrano chile, and smokey seasonings. It comes together in less than 20 minutes, and is under 500 calories per serving.
Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan
Oysters may seem like a tricky dish to master but trust us: This chef-vetted recipe is simple. All it calls for is fresh oysters topped and baked with kale, bacon, and a healthy serving of Parmesan.
Simple Pan-Seared Fish
When cooking fresh fish, this is really the only recipe you need to master. It works with any white-fleshed fish, and it's so easy to make that our Test Kitchen even recommends it as an intro recipe to cooking fish.
Beer-Battered Fish
Sometimes, nothing hits like a fresh piece of fried fish. This recipe is our go-to, and it works well with cod, halibut, and grouper.
Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing
Salads can be made for dinner, too. This fresh mix combines cucumber, radishes, baby greens, crispy shrimp, and creamy avocado dressing.
Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle
Looking for a seafood dish that's fresh, filling, and fitting for a crowd? This recipe is one with saving.
Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
A slower-cooker is a chef-on-the-go's dream, and this recipe is a perfect example of why. It's packed with zesty lemon, licorice-forward fennel, and subtly-sweet leeks—meaning, it's a stand-out dish without all the work of a complicated meal.
Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs
Hosting a family dinner or large gathering? Try this recipe, which calls for rice cooked paella-style and freshly baked fish.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
A recipe that calls for bacon, shrimp, and chipotle mayo is one that's sure to be a summer crowd-pleaser. Especially this one that's served on skewers with homemade dipping sauce on the side.
Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
Toss these foil packets on the grill and you're all set up for a summertime cookout.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
This no-fuss dinner can be made in 25 minutes, start to finish, with four filets of salmon, green beens, oranges, honey, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and on-hand seasonings. It all even fits on a single sheet pan.
Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli
Lemon-garlic shrimp is a classic for good reason. This recipe nails all the ratios—plus it pairs well with broccoli for a light and fresh weeknight meal.
Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice
Salsa is a welcome addition to any meal, but this salsa-covered salmon is no side dish. In fact, it's the star of the show thanks to tropical flavors like coconut, pineapple, fresh cilantro, and lime.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
How cute are these miniature shrimp rolls? We may just prefer these to the classic lobster roll.
Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Fire up the grill to make this light yet flavorful dinner of shrimp, cilantro, and pickled veggies.
Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs
Instead of a standard filet and veggies dinner, serve your salmon dish on a kabab alongside fresh zucchini and squash. This zesty recipe is easy enough to make on a weeknight—little clean-up required.
Air-Fryer Tilapia with Smoky Tartar Sauce
The air-fryer is a favorite for no-fuss, weeknight dinners, much like this recipe. To make, simply bread the fish of your choosing (tilapia, cod, sole, flounder, etc.), put it in the air fryer to cook sans grease, then sauce it up.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon
Sheet pan supper? Sign us up! Kids and adults will love this tasty, panko-crusted salmon alongside potatoes and snap peas.
Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits
There's not a Southern seafood dish more classic than shrimp and grits. This Lowcountry recipe is a tried-and-true that rivals the best of them.
Grilled Royal Reds with Lemony Garlic Butter
This crimson-colored oversized prawns need little-no-seasoning but taste best with lemon zest, garlic, salt and pepper, and the magic ingredient: butter.
Simple Salmon Croquettes
These salmon croquettes are oh-so-easy to whip up for a sophisticated weeknight dinner. Drizzle with lemon-caper cream for an all-star pairing.
Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls
Channel the spirit of a shrimp boil with these simple weeknight dinner bowls.
Fish Fry
The art of the Southern Fish Fry is one worth mastering. This simple meal is great for summer days spent with family and friends.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
These "best-ever" crab cakes live up to their name. A green tomato slaw brings tang to these crab cakes, rounding out the dish.
Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables
Salmon is one of the easiest weeknight suppers, and this molasses-soy glaze is loaded with flavor. Cook with your favorite vegetables for a fuss-free dinner.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes
Flavored with fresh herbs, lemon, and a hint of hot sauce, and coated with crunchy panko breadcrumbs, these crab cakes truly live up to their name.
Southern-Style Clam Bake
You can't go wrong with a big pot of seafood, and this Southern-Style Clam Bake will feed the whole family.
Shrimp Perloo
This one-pot shrimp and rice dish serves 6, so it's a great weeknight family dinner option. Plus, you'll probably have leftovers to eat tomorrow!
Toasted Israeli Couscous and Shrimp
Be sure to toast your Israeli couscous before boiling to achieve a golden-brown color and fuller flavors.
Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter
We all know that the secret to great seafood is a generous splash of butter. You'll want to make an extra batch of this bright lemon butter to keep around.
Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles
Reinvent taco night with this creative skillet seafood dish. If you're feeling fancy, try your hand at making homemade corn tortillas.
BBQ-Glazed Cedar-Plank Slamon
We love to cook salmon on a cedar plank, as it imparts the ideal amount of smoke while not overpowering the fish's light briny flavor.
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
There's no better weeknight dinner solution than a big pot of gumbo. Serve this Louisiana seafood stew over rice for a hearty meal.
Shrimp Cakes
This new take on the crab cake will be a fan favorite at your summertime potluck cookout.
Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables
Top the salmon fillets with panko breadcrumbs for a salty, crunchy crust.
Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw
We'll trade our tired ground beef for this flaky, succulent catfish any day.
Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Light salmon pairs well with salty soy sauce, and this teriyaki salmon takes the dish to a new level.
Easy BBQ Shrimp
Running short on time? Throw some shrimp on the grill—it's a faithful crowd pleaser and it'll be ready in a flash.
Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil
Really impress those dinner guests with an elegant pasta dish, like this shrimp scampi. It may look complicated, but it's oh-so-easy to prepare.
Fried Delacata Catfish
Serve with charred lemons and, of course, a side of hush puppies.
Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Who said you can't enjoy a nice, warm stew in the summer months? With corn and shrimp, this chowder is light enough to eat year-round.
Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo
This quick recipe is a great use for your garden tomatoes and basil, and you can switch the orzo out for grits or rice if you'd like.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
With shrimp, sausage, and dynamic Cajun seasoning, these kabobs have a little bit of everything.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
While Southerners love enjoying shrimp and grits for breakfast, this family-style casserole is a great weeknight dinner fix.
Crawfish Étouffée
Seriously dress up the humble crawfish in this hearty stew that'll feed a crowd.
Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil
Peppers, zucchini, and onions make these fun summer kebabs burst with flavor, while the chicken and shrimp combo gives you a variety of delicious tastes.
Crawfish Cakes
If you don't want to dedicate the time or energy to making a whole crawfish boil, try these perfectly portioned Crawfish Cakes.
Crawfish Boil
Make the most of the season with a festive crawfish boil. Invite all your friends, family, and neighbors—nobody will want to miss this feast.
Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce
What's a seafood round-up without a recipe for a grilled shrimp po'boy? Thankfully, we have this classic dish on repeat in our summer line-up and you should too.
Deviled Crab
Deviled crab can be a divisive dish—but when cooked right, this Lowcountry favorite will have even naysayers reaching for seconds.
Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers with Herbed Couscous
Want a healthy meal that's packed with flavor? Look no further than this dish made with fresh squash and shrimp over a bed of couscous.
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp
Pasta primavera is the pasta of summertime because it's not too rich or overwhelming to eat in the summer heat. Take your recipe to the next-level by adding in fresh shrimp.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
Sheet pan dishes are, by definition, quick and easy and this recipe is just that. Shrimp, veggies, and rice are a combo that can be served again and again with no complaints.
Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls
Wow guests with this filling, fresh, and flavorful shrimp noodles bowls. Leftovers can even be packed up for a not-so-sad desk lunch the following day.
Almond-Crusted Tilapia
This dish is made with just six ingredients and is such a crowd-pleaser that it works with catfish, flounder, and orange roughy too.
New Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips
The South is known for creamy, cheesy, comforting casseroles, and this recipe is one worth saving. Don't be surprised if guests ask you to share your secret family recipe (we won't tell anyone).
Grilled Grouper
If you're a fish-lover who orders the grilled grouper every time it's the special on a restaurant menu, try making this dish at home. You'll impress yourself even if it's not as hard to cook as it looks.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Combining two dishes that are delicious on their own, this recipe proves that, sometimes, two really is better than one.