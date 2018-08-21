60 Simple Seafood Dinner Ideas

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated June 13, 2022
Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Make a big splash with your weekend crowd with these no-fuss dinners. Cooking seafood at home can be intimidating, but with these easy recipes, it'll become a staple in your dinner rotation. From simple pan-seared salmon to an abundant crawfish boil, this collection of seafood dinner recipes suits every occasion.

On warm summer nights, there's no better way to celebrate the season than covering the patio table in newspaper and diving into a feast of boiled clams, crawfish, and potatoes. Or maybe opt for a low-key dinner packed full of fresh catches and bursting with flavor. From buttery sauces to crispy sandwiches, seafood dishes gives us seasonal tastes without being too hard to make for a crowd. Whether you're hosting a backyard grill-out or a beachside bake (or an at-home weeknight!), all you need is some great ingredients for a deliciously easy meal.

Here are 60 of our favorite seafood suppers.

Start Slideshow

1 of 60

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

What's better than a dish that calls for white wine, heavy cream, bacon, and pasta? This recipe, which combines all of the above with delicious jumbo lump crab. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 60

Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice

To season scallops, all you need is a little S&P.  That means this recipe is mostly dependent on searing the scallops just right—and, lucky for you, our Test Kitchen has an easy-to-follow tutorial. 

3 of 60

Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-Tamatillo Tacos

Love shrimp tacos? Make a restaurant-quality meal at home by cooking fresh shrimp in a pan with fresh tomatillos, diced onion, garlic, serrano chile, and smokey seasonings. It comes together in less than 20 minutes, and is under 500 calories per serving. 

Advertisement

4 of 60

Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

Oysters may seem like a tricky dish to master but trust us: This chef-vetted recipe is simple. All it calls for is fresh oysters topped and baked with kale, bacon, and a healthy serving of Parmesan. 

5 of 60

Simple Pan-Seared Fish

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Simple Pan-Seared Fish

When cooking fresh fish, this is really the only recipe you need to master. It works with any white-fleshed fish, and it's so easy to make that our Test Kitchen even recommends it as an intro recipe to cooking fish. 

6 of 60

Beer-Battered Fish

Credit: Photographer and Prop stylist: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Beer-Battered Fish

Sometimes, nothing hits like a fresh piece of fried fish. This recipe is our go-to, and it works well with cod, halibut, and grouper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 60

Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing 

Salads can be made for dinner, too. This fresh mix combines cucumber, radishes, baby greens, crispy shrimp, and creamy avocado dressing. 

8 of 60

Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle

Looking for a seafood dish that's fresh, filling, and fitting for a crowd? This recipe is one with saving.

9 of 60

Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel

A slower-cooker is a chef-on-the-go's dream, and this recipe is a perfect example of why. It's packed with zesty lemon, licorice-forward fennel, and subtly-sweet leeks—meaning, it's a stand-out dish without all the work of a complicated meal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 60

Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Hosting a family dinner or large gathering? Try this recipe, which calls for rice cooked paella-style and freshly baked fish. 

11 of 60

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

A recipe that calls for bacon, shrimp, and chipotle mayo is one that's sure to be a summer crowd-pleaser. Especially this one that's served on skewers with homemade dipping sauce on the side.  

12 of 60

Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter 

Toss these foil packets on the grill and you're all set up for a summertime cookout.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 60

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

This no-fuss dinner can be made in 25 minutes, start to finish, with four filets of salmon, green beens, oranges, honey, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and on-hand seasonings. It all even fits on a single sheet pan. 

14 of 60

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Lemon-garlic shrimp is a classic for good reason. This recipe nails all the ratios—plus it pairs well with broccoli for a light and fresh weeknight meal. 

15 of 60

Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa

Salsa is a welcome addition to any meal, but this salsa-covered salmon is no side dish. In fact, it's the star of the show thanks to tropical flavors like coconut, pineapple, fresh cilantro, and lime. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 60

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

How cute are these miniature shrimp rolls? We may just prefer these to the classic lobster roll.

17 of 60

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Fire up the grill to make this light yet flavorful dinner of shrimp, cilantro, and pickled veggies. 

18 of 60

Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs

Instead of a standard filet and veggies dinner, serve your salmon dish on a kabab alongside fresh zucchini and squash. This zesty recipe is easy enough to make on a weeknight—little clean-up required. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 60

Air-Fryer Tilapia with Smoky Tartar Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Air-Fryer Tilapia with Smoky Tartar Sauce

The air-fryer is a favorite for no-fuss, weeknight dinners, much like this recipe. To make, simply bread the fish of your choosing (tilapia, cod, sole, flounder, etc.), put it in the air fryer to cook sans grease, then sauce it up. 

20 of 60

Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon

Sheet pan supper? Sign us up! Kids and adults will love this tasty, panko-crusted salmon alongside potatoes and snap peas. 

21 of 60

Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

There's not a Southern seafood dish more classic than shrimp and grits. This Lowcountry recipe is a tried-and-true that rivals the best of them. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 60

Grilled Royal Reds with Lemony Garlic Butter

Credit: Photo Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Royal Reds with Lemony Garlic Butter

This crimson-colored oversized prawns need little-no-seasoning but taste best with lemon zest, garlic, salt and pepper, and the magic ingredient: butter. 

23 of 60

Simple Salmon Croquettes

Credit: William Dickey / Styling Buffy Hargett / Food Styling Angela Sellersc

Recipes: Simple Salmon Croquettes

These salmon croquettes are oh-so-easy to whip up for a sophisticated weeknight dinner. Drizzle with lemon-caper cream for an all-star pairing.

24 of 60

Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Channel the spirit of a shrimp boil with these simple weeknight dinner bowls.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 60

Fish Fry

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Fish Fry

The art of the Southern Fish Fry is one worth mastering. This simple meal is great for summer days spent with family and friends.

26 of 60

Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

These "best-ever" crab cakes live up to their name. A green tomato slaw brings tang to these crab cakes, rounding out the dish.

27 of 60

Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables

Salmon is one of the easiest weeknight suppers, and this molasses-soy glaze is loaded with flavor. Cook with your favorite vegetables for a fuss-free dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 60

Best-Ever Crab Cakes

Flavored with fresh herbs, lemon, and a hint of hot sauce, and coated with crunchy panko breadcrumbs, these crab cakes truly live up to their name.

29 of 60

Southern-Style Clam Bake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Southern-Style Clam Bake

You can't go wrong with a big pot of seafood, and this Southern-Style Clam Bake will feed the whole family.

30 of 60

Shrimp Perloo

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Shrimp Perloo

This one-pot shrimp and rice dish serves 6, so it's a great weeknight family dinner option. Plus, you'll probably have leftovers to eat tomorrow!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 60

Toasted Israeli Couscous and Shrimp

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Israeli Couscous and Shrimp

Be sure to toast your Israeli couscous before boiling to achieve a golden-brown color and fuller flavors.

32 of 60

Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter

We all know that the secret to great seafood is a generous splash of butter. You'll want to make an extra batch of this bright lemon butter to keep around.

33 of 60

Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles

Reinvent taco night with this creative skillet seafood dish. If you're feeling fancy, try your hand at making homemade corn tortillas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 60

BBQ-Glazed Cedar-Plank Slamon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: BBQ-Glazed Cedar-Plank Salmon

We love to cook salmon on a cedar plank, as it imparts the ideal amount of smoke while not overpowering the fish's light briny flavor.

35 of 60

Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

There's no better weeknight dinner solution than a big pot of gumbo. Serve this Louisiana seafood stew over rice for a hearty meal.

36 of 60

Shrimp Cakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Shrimp Cakes

This new take on the crab cake will be a fan favorite at your summertime potluck cookout.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 60

Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables

Top the salmon fillets with panko breadcrumbs for a salty, crunchy crust.

38 of 60

Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

We'll trade our tired ground beef for this flaky, succulent catfish any day.

39 of 60

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Light salmon pairs well with salty soy sauce, and this teriyaki salmon takes the dish to a new level.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 60

Easy BBQ Shrimp

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Easy BBQ Shrimp

Running short on time? Throw some shrimp on the grill—it's a faithful crowd pleaser and it'll be ready in a flash.

41 of 60

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Really impress those dinner guests with an elegant pasta dish, like this shrimp scampi. It may look complicated, but it's oh-so-easy to prepare.

42 of 60

Fried Delacata Catfish

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Fried Delacata Catfish

Serve with charred lemons and, of course, a side of hush puppies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 60

Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Who said you can't enjoy a nice, warm stew in the summer months? With corn and shrimp, this chowder is light enough to eat year-round.

44 of 60

Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo

This quick recipe is a great use for your garden tomatoes and basil, and you can switch the orzo out for grits or rice if you'd like.

45 of 60

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

With shrimp, sausage, and dynamic Cajun seasoning, these kabobs have a little bit of everything.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 60

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

While Southerners love enjoying shrimp and grits for breakfast, this family-style casserole is a great weeknight dinner fix.

47 of 60

Crawfish Étouffée

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crawfish Étouffée

Seriously dress up the humble crawfish in this hearty stew that'll feed a crowd.

48 of 60

Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil

Peppers, zucchini, and onions make these fun summer kebabs burst with flavor, while the chicken and shrimp combo gives you a variety of delicious tastes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 60

Crawfish Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crawfish Cakes

If you don't want to dedicate the time or energy to making a whole crawfish boil, try these perfectly portioned Crawfish Cakes.

50 of 60

Crawfish Boil

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crawfish Boil

Make the most of the season with a festive crawfish boil. Invite all your friends, family, and neighbors—nobody will want to miss this feast.

51 of 60

Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce

Credit: Max Kelly

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce

What's a seafood round-up without a recipe for a grilled shrimp po'boy? Thankfully, we have this classic dish on repeat in our summer line-up and you should too. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 60

Deviled Crab

Recipe: Deviled Crab

Deviled crab can be a divisive dish—but when cooked right, this Lowcountry favorite will have even naysayers reaching for seconds. 

53 of 60

Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers with Herbed Couscous

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers with Herbed Couscous

Want a healthy meal that's packed with flavor? Look no further than this dish made with fresh squash and shrimp over a bed of couscous. 

54 of 60

Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

Pasta primavera is the pasta of summertime because it's not too rich or overwhelming to eat in the summer heat. Take your recipe to the next-level by adding in fresh shrimp. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 60

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Sheet pan dishes are, by definition, quick and easy and this recipe is just that. Shrimp, veggies, and rice are a combo that can be served again and again with no complaints. 

56 of 60

Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls

Wow guests with this filling, fresh, and flavorful shrimp noodles bowls. Leftovers can even be packed up for a not-so-sad desk lunch the following day. 

57 of 60

Almond-Crusted Tilapia

Credit: Ralph Anderson; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Almond-Crusted Tilapia

This dish is made with just six ingredients and is such a crowd-pleaser that it works with catfish, flounder, and orange roughy too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 60

New Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips

The South is known for creamy, cheesy, comforting casseroles, and this recipe is one worth saving. Don't be surprised if guests ask you to share your secret family recipe (we won't tell anyone). 

59 of 60

Grilled Grouper

Credit: Photographer and Prop stylist: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Grilled Grouper

If you're a fish-lover who orders the grilled grouper every time it's the special on a restaurant menu, try making this dish at home. You'll impress yourself even if it's not as hard to cook as it looks. 

60 of 60

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Rachael Burrow; Recipe: Darcy Lenz

Recipe: Lobster Mac and Cheese

Combining two dishes that are delicious on their own, this recipe proves that, sometimes, two really is better than one. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough