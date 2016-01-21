Romantic Dinner Recipes for Date Night at Home—No Reservations Required

Who needs reservations? Instead of going out and bearing long lines, crowded venues, and cold food with the masses on your much anticipated date night, enjoy a restaurant-quality, romantic dinner for two in the comfort of your own home. You will not be missing out on anything with these romantic dinner ideas, straight from the loving arms of our Test Kitchen. These dinner recipes for two are worthy of any romantic occasion, from Valentine's Day or an anniversary to a second date you definitely don't want to mess up. Whip up a prime cut of flank steak that's even juicer than its steakhouse counterpart, or try your hand at a tender stuffed chicken recipe that's pretty as a picture. Celebrate the romantic dinner with a creamy and decadent chicken risotto, or indulge in rich fettuccine covered in buttery al burro sauce. So go ahead, splurge on that bottle of Barolo that would cost triple its price at a restaurant. Enjoy these romantic dinners for two from the cozy comfort of your own dining room. Save room for dessert!