One-Pot Meals for Rice Lovers

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 12, 2021


Rice is a staple in Southern kitchens because it's easy to cook, quick to make, and extremely versatile. There are so many varieties of rice, so your dinner can take any flavorful direction. Whether you want Asian-inspired shrimp fried rice, Southwest chicken and rice bowls, creole jambalaya, or Southern chicken bog, rice can transport your meal to any region. These recipes include delicious rice bakes, casseroles, and jambalaya dishes that will satisfy everyone at your table. And did we mention that all of these rice dishes are one-pot meals? It's the best way for weeknight dinners, especially if you're the one cleaning up afterward. Quick rice recipes like these are the easiest way to get dinner on the table. Since you already have a box of rice sitting in your pantry, put it to use with these rice recipes for dinner. No need for takeout—the easiest dinner options are here.

Chicken Bog

Recipe: Chicken Bog

If you haven't heard of chicken bog, get ready for the best Southern dinner you can make in 30 minutes.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Recipe: Shrimp Fried Rice

Your kids will beg you to make this fried rice recipe all the time, and you won't mind—it cooks in one pot in less than 30 minutes.

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Chicken thighs are nestled into a bed of rice and vegetables, and dressed with honey-chile sauce.

Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Your family will be coming back for seconds of this colorful and flavorful skillet dish. 

Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

Recipe: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

This sheet-pan supper has tons of texture and flavor from chicken sausage, fennel, and apples that are tossed with apple cider vinegar.

Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

Recipe: Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

This hearty, comforting soup is what your family needs on a chilly night.

Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice

Recipe: Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice

This Southern spin on fried rice makes the most of pantry and freezer staples. 

Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice

Recipe: Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice

This dish gets its flavor from chicken sausage, paprika, cayenne pepper, and a poblano chile. 

Chicken Fried Rice

Recipe: Easy Chicken Fried Rice

This homemade fried rice is ready in less than 30 minutes, so save the money you would've spent eating out.

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Everything we love about Louisiana cooking is in this dish, which isn't hard to prepare if you follow a few simple secrets. 

Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo

Recipe: Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo

Bacon, smoked chicken, white wine, smoked paprika, and plenty of bell peppers shine in this take on a classic. 

Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

Serve biscuits on the side to make this meal extra filling. 

Oven-Baked Risotto with Ham, Leeks, and Peas

Recipe: Oven-Baked Risotto with Ham, Leeks, and Peas

Forget the constant stirring and stick this risotto recipe in the oven to bake. 

Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Recipe: Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Cajun smoked sausage and collard greens make this comforting dish undeniably Southern, and chicken, rice, and veggies make it a hearty dinner.

Southwest Chicken Cutlet Rice Bowl

Recipe: Southwest Chicken Cutlet Rice Bowl

The easiest way to get Southwest flavor is with a one-dish recipe.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

This recipe is a riff on the old-school chicken-and-rice number. 

Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice

Recipe: Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice

This rice dish is on the table in 30 minutes for when you're in a pinch.

Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

Recipe: Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

To be prepared for busier-than-expected nights, you can freeze this casserole unbaked for up to a month.

Creole Jambalaya

Recipe: Creole Jambalaya

This jambalaya recipe is packed with flavor. 

Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry

Recipe: Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry

You can substitute any cruciferous vegetable and slice into even pieces in place of Brussels sprouts. 

By Mary Shannon Wells