One-Pot Meals for Rice Lovers
Rice is a staple in Southern kitchens because it's easy to cook, quick to make, and extremely versatile. There are so many varieties of rice, so your dinner can take any flavorful direction. Whether you want Asian-inspired shrimp fried rice, Southwest chicken and rice bowls, creole jambalaya, or Southern chicken bog, rice can transport your meal to any region. These recipes include delicious rice bakes, casseroles, and jambalaya dishes that will satisfy everyone at your table. And did we mention that all of these rice dishes are one-pot meals? It's the best way for weeknight dinners, especially if you're the one cleaning up afterward. Quick rice recipes like these are the easiest way to get dinner on the table. Since you already have a box of rice sitting in your pantry, put it to use with these rice recipes for dinner. No need for takeout—the easiest dinner options are here.
Chicken Bog
If you haven't heard of chicken bog, get ready for the best Southern dinner you can make in 30 minutes.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Your kids will beg you to make this fried rice recipe all the time, and you won't mind—it cooks in one pot in less than 30 minutes.
One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
Chicken thighs are nestled into a bed of rice and vegetables, and dressed with honey-chile sauce.
Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice
Your family will be coming back for seconds of this colorful and flavorful skillet dish.
Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
This sheet-pan supper has tons of texture and flavor from chicken sausage, fennel, and apples that are tossed with apple cider vinegar.
Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms
This hearty, comforting soup is what your family needs on a chilly night.
Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice
This Southern spin on fried rice makes the most of pantry and freezer staples.
Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice
This dish gets its flavor from chicken sausage, paprika, cayenne pepper, and a poblano chile.
Chicken Fried Rice
This homemade fried rice is ready in less than 30 minutes, so save the money you would've spent eating out.
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Everything we love about Louisiana cooking is in this dish, which isn't hard to prepare if you follow a few simple secrets.
Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo
Bacon, smoked chicken, white wine, smoked paprika, and plenty of bell peppers shine in this take on a classic.
Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
Serve biscuits on the side to make this meal extra filling.
Oven-Baked Risotto with Ham, Leeks, and Peas
Forget the constant stirring and stick this risotto recipe in the oven to bake.
Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
Cajun smoked sausage and collard greens make this comforting dish undeniably Southern, and chicken, rice, and veggies make it a hearty dinner.
Southwest Chicken Cutlet Rice Bowl
The easiest way to get Southwest flavor is with a one-dish recipe.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This recipe is a riff on the old-school chicken-and-rice number.
Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice
This rice dish is on the table in 30 minutes for when you're in a pinch.
Chicken Casserole D'Iberville
To be prepared for busier-than-expected nights, you can freeze this casserole unbaked for up to a month.
Creole Jambalaya
This jambalaya recipe is packed with flavor.
Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry
You can substitute any cruciferous vegetable and slice into even pieces in place of Brussels sprouts.