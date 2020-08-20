Retro Chicken Casseroles That Take Us Back to Mama's Table
Sometimes all we need to turn a bad day around is a comforting retro recipe that makes us feel like we're back at Mama's dinner table enjoying a warm meal surrounded by family. Every single one of these old-fashioned chicken casseroles will achieve just that. From chicken tetrazzini to chicken pot pie and more, these old-fashioned recipes are always crowd-pleasers—and they've got the track records to prove it. Southern cooks have been serving up comforting chicken casseroles for as long as we can remember.
Whether you grew up with these chicken casserole recipes on the dinner menu or will be trying them for the first time, now's the time to pass down all the love, sweet memories, and delicious flavor to your own family. So gather round, dig in, and enjoy because dinner is getting a retro spin tonight. After just one bite, your family will be asking you to make these chicken casserole recipes for years to come.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
If you've never had Chicken Spaghetti and are thinking about adding it to the weeknight meal plan, do it immediately. It's creamy, cheesy, and full of flavor.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
We don't cut a lot of corners with this homemade chicken pot pie recipe, except for the crust. Go ahead and grab that pre-made version in the refrigerated section of your grocery store—you won't miss the from-scratch version one bit.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Biscuits make everything better, including chicken casserole. Especially when they're homemade with bacon in them.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Cheesy pasta is always an easy way to get a no-fuss dinner on the table, but just because it's quick and easy doesn't mean it lacks comfort.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
You can never go wrong with chicken and rice casserole. Plus, we never met a cheddar cheese-topped casserole we didn't like.
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Different variations of this classic supper have appeared in various cookbooks across the region. The one thing they all have in common is you can never go wrong serving this chicken casserole.
Chicken Divan
This popular 1950s recipe doesn't hail from the South, but we've adopted it just the same. It's an elevated chicken and broccoli dish that has been gracing dinner party tables for decades, just ask Mom.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
This childhood favorite comes together in under an hour to provide comfort even on the busiest of days. Each forkful of this chicken casserole is a nostalgic delight—even if it's the very first time it's ever hit your palate.
Poppy Seed Chicken
Who didn't grow up with Poppy Seed Chicken in the dinner time rotation? We tested this recipe with Keebler Town House crackers, but feel free to use whatever variety Mama used. Oh, and don't forget a side of white rice.
Hot Chicken Salad
If Hot Chicken Salad didn't make a regular appearance on your dinner table when you were growing up it might cause you to raise an eyebrow. We all love chicken salad, but a baked version? Trust us, it's worth making.
Chicken-and-Cornbread Casserole
This is like Thanksgiving dinner in casserole form. Whether you use homemade ingredients or make a few time-saving swaps for rotisserie chicken and packaged cornbread, you're going to want to whip up this classic comforting casserole.
Chicken D'Iberville
This is one chicken casserole that's not skimping on flavor. It takes a lot of chicken, a lot of sherry, and a host of spices and seasonings to make a casserole that no one around the table will soon forget.