Retro Chicken Casseroles That Take Us Back to Mama's Table

Sometimes all we need to turn a bad day around is a comforting retro recipe that makes us feel like we're back at Mama's dinner table enjoying a warm meal surrounded by family. Every single one of these old-fashioned chicken casseroles will achieve just that. From chicken tetrazzini to chicken pot pie and more, these old-fashioned recipes are always crowd-pleasers—and they've got the track records to prove it. Southern cooks have been serving up comforting chicken casseroles for as long as we can remember.

Whether you grew up with these chicken casserole recipes on the dinner menu or will be trying them for the first time, now's the time to pass down all the love, sweet memories, and delicious flavor to your own family. So gather round, dig in, and enjoy because dinner is getting a retro spin tonight. After just one bite, your family will be asking you to make these chicken casserole recipes for years to come.